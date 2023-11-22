The 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will begin at 8:30 a.m. m. ET on Thursday, November 23 from Manhattan, New York. In this article we will share with you the schedules that you should follow from wherever you are and, also, the channels that will broadcast one of the most important events in American culture.

The contest will feature 25 balloons, 31 floats, 18 guest artists, 11 marching bands, 29 clown teams, 7 performance groups and more.

What time does the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade start?

The 97th Macy’s Parade will air Thursday, November 23 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Eastern time. meter. ET (5:30 a.m. PT) . If you don’t like getting up early on Thanksgiving, NBC and Peacock will air an encore at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT).

Time 50 states of the United States TV Channel 8:30 am ET (UTC-5) Virginia Occidental, Velmont, Tennessee (EST), South Carolina, Rhode Island, Pensilvania, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Michigan (EST), Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Kentucky (EST), Indiana (EST), Georgia, Florida (EST), District of Columbia, Delaware, Connecticut. NBC and CBS (DirecTV Stream, fubo TV and Peacock) 7:30 am CT (UTC-6) Wisconsin, Texas, Tennessee (CST), South Dakota (CST), Oklahoma, North Dakota (CST), Nebraska (CST), Minnesota, Mississippi, Misuri, Michigan (CST), Kentucky (CST), Kansas (CST), Iowa, Indiana (CST), Illinois, Florida (CST), Arkansas, Alabama. NBC and CBS (DirecTV Stream, fubo TV and Peacock) 6:30 am MT (UTC-7) Wyoming, Utah, Texas (El Paso y Hudspeth), South Dakota(MST), Oregón (MST), North Dakota (MST), New México, Nevada (MST), Nebraska (MST), Montana, Kansas (MST), Idaho (MST), Colorado, Arizona. NBC and CBS (DirecTV Stream, fubo TV and Peacock) 5:30 am PT (UTC-8) Washington, Oregón (PST), New Hampshire, Nevada (PST), Idaho (PST), California. NBC and CBS (DirecTV Stream, fubo TV and Peacock)

Thanksgiving parade schedule 2023 in other countries around the world

If you are in other countries outside the United States, you can follow the event with the following times:

Country Time TV Canada 9:30 VPN Puerto Rico 9:30 VPN Dominican Republic 9:30 VPN Panama 8:30 VPN Peru 8:30 VPN Colombia 8:30 VPN Chile 8:30 VPN Argentina 10:30 VPN Brazil 10:30 VPN Mexico 7:30 VPN Costa Rica 7:30 VPN Honduras 7:30 VPN Guatemala 7:30 VPN Nicaragua 7:30 VPN El Salvador 7:30 VPN Spain 14:30 VPN Italy 14:30 VPN France 14:30 VPN Germany 14:30 VPN United Kingdom 13:30 VPN