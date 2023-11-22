The 97th edition of the traditional Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 is celebrated once again in the city of Manhattan, New York, this Thursday, November 23 with 25 balloons of all shapes and sizes, 31 special floats and 18 guest artists, including the presence of Cher and Jon Batiste . The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. m. ET and will air live on NBC and ABC. The parade will be hosted by stars of NBC’s “TODAY” show: Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker.

2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Route Map

The 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade leaves from West 77th Street and Central Park West, travels down Central Park West to Columbus Circle, turns onto Central Park South toward Sixth Avenue, and then down Sixth Avenue to Macy’s Herald Square.

Route map of the streets where the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will pass in the city of Manhattan. (Photo: CBS)

How to watch the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in person?

These are the best points to follow the parade from the city of Manhattan, New York.

Manhattan streets How to see it? Central Park West, from West 75th to West 61st streets Early risers can watch the beginning of the parade along this stretch. Avoid the section between West 59th and West 60th streets, where there is no public viewing. Central Park South and 6th Avenue Spectators can catch a view of the parade just after it turns at Columbus Circle onto Central Park South, but before it switches onto 6th Avenue. 6th Avenue, from West 59th to West 38th Streets Viewers can get as close as possible to the end of the parade here, but avoid the area on 6th Avenue between West 34th and West 38th Street, where viewing is limited.

What time does the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade start?

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade begins at 8:30 am ET on Thursday, November 23, and ends around noon.

Time 50 states of the United States 8:30 am ET (UTC-5) Virginia Occidental, Velmont, Tennessee (EST), South Carolina, Rhode Island, Pensilvania, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Michigan (EST), Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Kentucky (EST), Indiana (EST), Georgia, Florida (EST), District of Columbia, Delaware, Connecticut. 7:30 am CT (UTC-6) Wisconsin, Texas, Tennessee (CST), South Dakota (CST), Oklahoma, North Dakota (CST), Nebraska (CST), Minnesota, Mississippi, Misuri, Michigan (CST), Kentucky (CST), Kansas (CST), Iowa, Indiana (CST), Illinois, Florida (CST), Arkansas, Alabama. 6:30 am MT (UTC-7) Wyoming, Utah, Texas (El Paso y Hudspeth), South Dakota(MST), Oregón (MST), North Dakota (MST), New México, Nevada (MST), Nebraska (MST), Montana, Kansas (MST), Idaho (MST), Colorado, Arizona. 5:30 am PT (UTC-8) Washington, Oregón (PST), New Hampshire, Nevada (PST), Idaho (PST), California.

What channel is broadcasting the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade?

The 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is airing on Thursday, Nov. 23 at 8:30 a.m. It will air, as always, on NBC, although you can also watch on CBS. You can watch live as it airs on Peacock, Fubo TV (free trial), or DirecTV Stream (free trial).

How many character balloons will there be in the 2023 Thanksgiving Day parade?

The 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature a total of 25 balloons, with seven new characters: Beagle Scout Snoopy, Blu Cat and Chugs from Cool Cats, Po from “Kung Fu Panda”, LEO from an upcoming animated film, Monkey D. Luffy from “One Piece”, Uncle Dan from “Migration”.

Acorn

Beagle Scout Snoopy (New)

Blue Cat & Chugs (New)

bluish

Diary of a Wimpy Kud

Goku

Baby Yoda

Ice cream cone

Kung Fu Panda’s Po (New)

LEO (New)

Money D. Luffy (New)

Opening Macy’s stars

paw patrol

Pikachu and Eevee

pumpkins

Red Titan of Ryan’s World

Ronald Macdonald

Sinclair’s Dinosaur

smoky bear

snow crystal ornaments

spongebob and gary

Stuart the Minion

The Pillsbury Dog

Tiptoe

Uncle Dan (New)

How many floats will there be in the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

1-2-3 Sesame Street

Big City Cheer

Big Red Shoe Car

Big Turkey

Spectacular

Birds of a Feather Stream Together

Camp Snoopy

Celebration Gator

Colossal Wave of Wonder

Deck the Halls

Elf Pets

Fantasy Chocolate Factory

Geoffrey’s Dazzling Dance Party

Good Burger Mobile

Harvest in the Valley

Heartwarming Holiday Countdown

Igniting Memories

Macy’s Singing Christmas Tree

Magic Meets The Sea

Mutant Mayhem

Palace of Sweets

People of the First Light

Rocking Horse

Rocking Lobster

Rocking Moose

Santa’s Sleigh

The Brick-Changer

The Deliciously Delectable World of Wonka

The Wondership

Tom Turkey

Winter Dragon

Who will perform at the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Full list of artists who will headline the parade alongside the legendary Cher:

Cher

Alex Smith

Amanda Shaw

Ashley Park

Bell Biv Devoe

Brandy

Chicago

David Foster

Katharine McPhee

Drew Holcomb

The Neighbors

Enhypen

En Vogue

Jax

Jessie James Decker

Jon Batiste

Manuel

Turizo

Miss América Grace Stanke

Paul Russel

Pentatonix

What streets will be closed for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan?

Formation:

Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 83rd Street

Central Park West between 81st Street and 86th Street

82nd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

75th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway

61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway

59th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

Route:

Central Park West between 81st Street and East Side of Columbus Circle/59th Street

Columbus Circle between 59th Street and Broadway

59th Street between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue

6th Avenue between 59th Street and 34th Street

34th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

Dispersal:

33rd Street between 6th Avenue and 10th Avenue

34th Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue

34th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

35th Street between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue

36th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

40th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

41st Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue

7th Avenue between 31st Street and 41st Street

Broadway between 45th Street and 34thStreet

Miscellaneous (Formation and Dispersal):

58th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

43rd Street between 6th Avenue and Broadway

40th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

39th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

38th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

37th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

36th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

32nd Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

6th Avenue between 32nd Street and 34th Street

8th Avenue between 40th Street and 33rd Street

Broadway between 33rd Street and 34th Street

Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and Plaza Street