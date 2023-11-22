The 97th edition of the traditional Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 is celebrated once again in the city of Manhattan, New York, this Thursday, November 23 with 25 balloons of all shapes and sizes, 31 special floats and 18 guest artists, including the presence of Cher and Jon Batiste. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. m. ET and will air live on NBC and ABC. The parade will be hosted by stars of NBC’s “TODAY” show: Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker.
2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Route Map
The 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade leaves from West 77th Street and Central Park West, travels down Central Park West to Columbus Circle, turns onto Central Park South toward Sixth Avenue, and then down Sixth Avenue to Macy’s Herald Square.
How to watch the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in person?
These are the best points to follow the parade from the city of Manhattan, New York.
|Manhattan streets
|How to see it?
|Central Park West, from West 75th to West 61st streets
|Early risers can watch the beginning of the parade along this stretch. Avoid the section between West 59th and West 60th streets, where there is no public viewing.
|Central Park South and 6th Avenue
|Spectators can catch a view of the parade just after it turns at Columbus Circle onto Central Park South, but before it switches onto 6th Avenue.
|6th Avenue, from West 59th to West 38th Streets
|Viewers can get as close as possible to the end of the parade here, but avoid the area on 6th Avenue between West 34th and West 38th Street, where viewing is limited.
What time does the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade start?
The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade begins at 8:30 am ET on Thursday, November 23, and ends around noon.
|Time
|50 states of the United States
|8:30 am ET (UTC-5)
|Virginia Occidental, Velmont, Tennessee (EST), South Carolina, Rhode Island, Pensilvania, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Michigan (EST), Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Kentucky (EST), Indiana (EST), Georgia, Florida (EST), District of Columbia, Delaware, Connecticut.
|7:30 am CT (UTC-6)
|Wisconsin, Texas, Tennessee (CST), South Dakota (CST), Oklahoma, North Dakota (CST), Nebraska (CST), Minnesota, Mississippi, Misuri, Michigan (CST), Kentucky (CST), Kansas (CST), Iowa, Indiana (CST), Illinois, Florida (CST), Arkansas, Alabama.
|6:30 am MT (UTC-7)
|Wyoming, Utah, Texas (El Paso y Hudspeth), South Dakota(MST), Oregón (MST), North Dakota (MST), New México, Nevada (MST), Nebraska (MST), Montana, Kansas (MST), Idaho (MST), Colorado, Arizona.
|5:30 am PT (UTC-8)
|Washington, Oregón (PST), New Hampshire, Nevada (PST), Idaho (PST), California.
What channel is broadcasting the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade?
The 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is airing on Thursday, Nov. 23 at 8:30 a.m. It will air, as always, on NBC, although you can also watch on CBS. You can watch live as it airs on Peacock, Fubo TV (free trial), or DirecTV Stream (free trial).
How many character balloons will there be in the 2023 Thanksgiving Day parade?
The 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature a total of 25 balloons, with seven new characters: Beagle Scout Snoopy, Blu Cat and Chugs from Cool Cats, Po from “Kung Fu Panda”, LEO from an upcoming animated film, Monkey D. Luffy from “One Piece”, Uncle Dan from “Migration”.
- Acorn
- Beagle Scout Snoopy (New)
- Blue Cat & Chugs (New)
- bluish
- Diary of a Wimpy Kud
- Goku
- Baby Yoda
- Ice cream cone
- Kung Fu Panda’s Po (New)
- LEO (New)
- Money D. Luffy (New)
- Opening Macy’s stars
- paw patrol
- Pikachu and Eevee
- pumpkins
- Red Titan of Ryan’s World
- Ronald Macdonald
- Sinclair’s Dinosaur
- smoky bear
- snow crystal ornaments
- spongebob and gary
- Stuart the Minion
- The Pillsbury Dog
- Tiptoe
- Uncle Dan (New)
How many floats will there be in the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?
- 1-2-3 Sesame Street
- Big City Cheer
- Big Red Shoe Car
- Big Turkey
- Spectacular
- Birds of a Feather Stream Together
- Camp Snoopy
- Celebration Gator
- Colossal Wave of Wonder
- Deck the Halls
- Elf Pets
- Fantasy Chocolate Factory
- Geoffrey’s Dazzling Dance Party
- Good Burger Mobile
- Harvest in the Valley
- Heartwarming Holiday Countdown
- Igniting Memories
- Macy’s Singing Christmas Tree
- Magic Meets The Sea
- Mutant Mayhem
- Palace of Sweets
- People of the First Light
- Rocking Horse
- Rocking Lobster
- Rocking Moose
- Santa’s Sleigh
- The Brick-Changer
- The Deliciously Delectable World of Wonka
- The Wondership
- Tom Turkey
- Winter Dragon
Who will perform at the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?
Full list of artists who will headline the parade alongside the legendary Cher:
- Cher
- Alex Smith
- Amanda Shaw
- Ashley Park
- Bell Biv Devoe
- Brandy
- Chicago
- David Foster
- Katharine McPhee
- Drew Holcomb
- The Neighbors
- Enhypen
- En Vogue
- Jax
- Jessie James Decker
- Jon Batiste
- Manuel
- Turizo
- Miss América Grace Stanke
- Paul Russel
- Pentatonix
What streets will be closed for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan?
Formation:
- Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 83rd Street
- Central Park West between 81st Street and 86th Street
- 82nd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 75th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- 61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- 59th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
Route:
- Central Park West between 81st Street and East Side of Columbus Circle/59th Street
- Columbus Circle between 59th Street and Broadway
- 59th Street between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue
- 6th Avenue between 59th Street and 34th Street
- 34th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue
Dispersal:
- 33rd Street between 6th Avenue and 10th Avenue
- 34th Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue
- 34th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 35th Street between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue
- 36th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 40th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 41st Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue
- 7th Avenue between 31st Street and 41st Street
- Broadway between 45th Street and 34thStreet
Miscellaneous (Formation and Dispersal):
- 58th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 43rd Street between 6th Avenue and Broadway
- 40th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 39th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 38th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 37th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 36th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 32nd Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue
- 6th Avenue between 32nd Street and 34th Street
- 8th Avenue between 40th Street and 33rd Street
- Broadway between 33rd Street and 34th Street
- Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and Plaza Street