Beginning Saturday morning, Oct. 14, 2023, an exciting astronomical event will unfold, as an annular solar eclipse will cross several regions of the United States, Central and South America. This phenomenon promises to be a unique visual experience, attracting the attention of millions of observers across the continent. Find out where and how to watch this astronomical event from the USA.

However, the real spectacle, known as the “ring of fire,” will be visible only in cities along the “annular path,” where the Moon aligns perfectly with the Sun, creating a bright ring around the edge of the star. Although only a few cities are in this path of maximum darkness, most areas will be able to enjoy a partial view of the eclipse, which still guarantees a breathtaking spectacle.

States in the 80-90% viewing band, such as California, Nevada, Oregon, Arizona and others, will enjoy a privileged view. Moving slightly away from this band, states with a 70-80% view will also have the opportunity to enjoy this celestial spectacle. Along its path, the eclipse will pass through several areas of the United States before continuing its journey through Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama. So, be sure to prepare to enjoy this amazing astronomical event in your area and capture this unique memory.

When and How to watch the 2023 Annular Eclipse

The cosmic spectacle will begin in the United States at 9:13 a.m. Pacific Time (12:13 p.m. Eastern Time) and will track from Oregon to the Gulf Coast in Texas, passing through Nevada, Utah and New Mexico, and making a brief appearance in parts of California, Idaho, Colorado and Arizona. The annular phase will culminate in U.S. territory at 12:03 p.m. Central Time (1:03 p.m. Eastern Time).

After leaving the United States, the eclipse will continue its journey through Mexico, Belize, Honduras, Panama and Colombia, reaching the Atlantic coast of South America in Natal, Brazil.

Weather permitting, the 49 continental United States, including Alaska, will be able to enjoy a partial solar eclipse, which will resemble a crescent moon, as only part of the sun will be covered by the moon, according to NASA. If you can’t watch the eclipse in person, NASA will offer a live webcast starting at 11:30 a.m. ET on the day of the event, with views from Albuquerque (New Mexico), Kerrville (Texas) and White Sands (New Mexico), as confirmed by Kelly Korreck, NASA’s eclipse program manager. For specific eclipse times in your area and what you will be able to witness, we recommend visiting the Great American Eclipse website and TimeandDate.com.

How to watch the Annular Solar Eclipse in the United States on NASA TV

The people in United States interested in followiing this astronomical event can watch the live stream in the official web site of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Also, there will be broadcasting simultaneously via its YouTube Channel and Facebook Live.

A total solar eclipse is about as bright as a full Moon - and just as safe to look at. But the Sun at any other time is dangerously bright. | Photo by eclipse.aas.org

How to safely watch the ‘Ring of Fire’ Solar Eclipse

It is crucial to remember that it is never safe to look directly at the sun without proper protection, regardless of the phase of an eclipse, whether annular or partial. This is because sunlight is never completely blocked.

To safely observe the annular eclipse, ISO 12312-2 certified solar eclipse glasses or a portable solar viewer should be used. It is also possible to enjoy the solar phenomenon through a telescope, binoculars or camera equipped with a special solar filter on the front lens, which provides the same safety as eclipse glasses.

It is important to note that one should not look at the sun through any optical device, such as cameras, telescopes or binoculars, while wearing the eclipse glasses or portable solar viewer. The sun’s rays can pass through these optical devices and severely damage the eyes.

If you normally wear glasses, do not remove them to put on eclipse glasses or use a hand-held viewer. Instead, put the eclipse glasses on over your regular glasses or hold the viewer in front of them, as recommended by the American Astronomical Society.

Always remember to put on the eclipse glasses before looking toward the sun and, when finished, remove the glasses before looking away from the sun. Eye safety is critical during this exciting astronomical event.

