The NFL’s final stretch is very close. Super Bowl LVIII, an event that will be held for the first time at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chiefs and 49ers will compete for the Vincent Lombardi Trophy on February 11 at 5:30 p.m. (ET).

The halftime show is one of the attractions of the game and over the years different important celebrities such as Madonna, Prince, Coldplay, Black Eyed Peas, Katy Perry, Beyoncé, Shakira, JLo, NSYNC, Aerosmith, Britney Spears, Michael Jackson, among others, have performed. This 2024 the show will be headlined by an American artist. Do you want to know who it is? Here are all the details.

What time is the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show?

The Super Bowl halftime show will be on Sunday, February 11, during the break between the second and third half of the game. It is impossible to determine an exact start time for the show, but it is expected to be about an hour and a half after the start time.

¿Who will sing at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show?

At the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, Usher will rock the stadium. The R&B singer has won eight Grammy Awards in his career.

This is the first time the Dallas native will headline the show, but not the first time he will appear at a Super Bowl, as he took the stage as a guest artist during the Black Eyed Peas’ performance in 2011.

How to watch the Super Bowl halftime show via TV and streaming?

TV channels

USA: CBS, Nickelodeon and Univision

Mexico: ESPN, Canal 5, TV Azteca

Latin America: FOX Sports, ESPN

Spain: Movistar Deportes

Streaming

USA: NFL+, Paramount +

Mexico: NFL Game Pass Internacional en DAZN, ViX, Star+

Latin America: NFL Game Pass International in DAZN, Star+

Spain: Movistar Plus +

Kansas City Chiefs y San Francisco 49ers se vuelven a enfrentar en un Super Bowl.