🚨𝕎𝕀ℕℕ𝔼ℝ 𝔸𝕃𝔼ℝ𝕋 🚨



Double the joy! An expectant couple from Jacksonville just scored a $1 million prize from the $50 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game.💸Congratulations to John Stanhill and Victoria Oakley on two BIG surprises! #FloridaLottery pic.twitter.com/kGBUQDKsqw