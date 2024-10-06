The best early deals, Prime Day 2024: you need to know about the Big Deal Days sale in October
Are you looking for the best Amazon Prime Day deals? If the answer is yes, stay tuned for the following information that we bring to you. Prime Day is one of the most anticipated events for North Americans looking to find products at really low prices. You will have more than one surprise!

What are the best tech deals on Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days in October 2024 are packed with discounts, and many early deals are already live. Some of the best tech deals include:

  • Apple Products: The Apple Watch Series 9 is $100 off at $329, while the 9th Gen iPad is down to $224 from $329. AirPods 3rd Gen are also discounted to $130
  • Amazon Devices: Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite Kids is $115 (down from $170), and the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is $35 (originally $60). Blink and Ring security devices are also seeing significant discounts.
  • Home Goods: You can save on the iRobot Roomba for $140 (originally $250), and the Shark NV360 Lift-Away vacuum is now $190.

These are just a few highlights—there are many more deals across categories.

Categories you can buy on Amazon Prime Day 2024

There are more than 35 categories of products that you can buy on Amazon Prime Day, mainly:

  • Technology
  • Fashion
  • Appliances
  • Home products
  • Toys
  • Beauty
  • Smart devices
  • Entertainment
  • Food products

The best products on sale on Amazon Prime Day

Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Fire TV $74 (Before $130)

JoyJolt JoyFul Food Storage Containers 24 pieces $39 (Before $70)

Amazon Echo Spot (2024 Release) $45 (Before $80)

Breville Smart Oven $187 (Before $269)

Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender $10 (Before $20)

Yankee Candle, Apple Pumpkin $17 (Before $31)



