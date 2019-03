Dota 2 | La quinta y última Major de de la temporada competitiva del MOBA  tendrá a Moscú como escenario

More details about the EPICENTER Major:



▪Close qualifiers: 15-19 May

▪Group stage: 22-23 June

▪Playoffs: 24-30 June, Double Elimination



Dates of the open qualifiers will be announced on April 2. #epicgg#epicenter #dota2



Read more: https://t.co/fG77pu5790pic.twitter.com/fF1Xo4K6X4