Fortnite revela las nuevas parejas del Celebrity Pro-Am del Battle Royale

Si algo sabe Fortnite es crear expectación a la hora de anunciar torneos (y participantes de los mismos). Tras cuatro tandas de parejas en la que hay auténticos pesos pesados del battle royale como Ninja o Tfue, llega una quinta tanda en la hay grandesnombres del deporte tradicional, como el jugador de baloncesto Reggie Jackson o el jugador de fútbol Douglas Costa.
Poco a poco vamos conociendo más participantes, y hasta el momento estamos más que satisfechos con lo que nos tiene preparado Epic Games.
Check out wave 5 of the duo partners teaming up in the #SummerBlockParty Celebrity Pro-Am:@FlakesPower + @douglascosta@NickEh30 + @jbbigbear@SypherPK + @Reggie_Jackson@I_AM_WILDCAT + @Janina— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) 24 de mayo de 2019
Gonna be in LA? Details on tickets: https://t.co/eLVlpCQ0Ynpic.twitter.com/4iQWXcJ9Re
Quinta ola de dúos Pro-Am revelada
Una semana más, una novedad más. Se han revelado otros cuatro dúos para el próximo evento de Epic Games. La revelación de hoy contiene muy buenos añadidos, como podéis ver arriba.
-FlakesPower (YouTuber) + Douglas Costa (jugador de Fútbol)
-Nick Eh 30 (Youtuber) + Joey Bosa (Jugador de Fútbol Americano)
-SypherPK (Jugador profesional de Fortnite) + Reggie Jackson (Jugador de Baloncesto)
-Wildcat (Youtuber) + Janina Gavankar (Actriz)
Estas estrellas se unirán a las otras cuatro oleadas de participantes que estarán en el Pro-Am el 16 de junio en la Summer Block Party.
Check out our fourth wave of duo partners teaming up in the #SummerBlockParty Celebrity Pro-Am:@Ninja + @MoneyLynch@LazarBeamYT + @hannibalburess@ItsFearItSelf + @Big__Blake50@patriota + @kyladrewatla— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) 22 de mayo de 2019
More info: https://t.co/iOPV7OMYSMpic.twitter.com/WMmVkRTmmv
Check out our third wave of duo partners teaming up in the #SummerBlockParty Celebrity Pro-Am:@ONE_shot_GURL + @SoGallant@samararedway + @Marisha_Ray@TTfue + @Joshhart@TypicalGamer + @FunnyAsianDude— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) 20 de mayo de 2019
Get your tickets: https://t.co/f9027GDlm9pic.twitter.com/2ON2rl7sT3
Check out our second wave of duo partners teaming up in the #SummerBlockParty Celebrity Pro-Am:@CouRageJD + @brendonurie@timthetatman + @JayMewes@Loserfruit + @joelmchale@Vikkstar123 + @MartinStarr— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) 17 de mayo de 2019
Get your tickets: https://t.co/f9027GDlm9pic.twitter.com/x57nbGzPgn
Check out our first wave of duo partners teaming up for that Victory Royale in the #SummerBlockParty Celebrity Pro-Am:@cloakzy + @DillonFrancis@pokimanelol + @doksan@DrLupo + @Jordan_Fisher@Valkyrae + @Twenty7Savage— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) 15 de mayo de 2019
More info: https://t.co/iOPV7Ovo1epic.twitter.com/Cz7q19xXom
