League of Legends añadió un algoritmo para evitar la mala suerte en Teamfight Tactics

I've seen a lot of confusion around how the gold drops work. Here's a diagram for the first 3 PVE rounds and what can drop. (Ignore my MSpaint skills)



PVE rounds after (Krugs/Raptors/Wolves) are supposed to always either 1 or more items or 5 gold. We have a hotfix for this soon. pic.twitter.com/4CY1UDaCmg