“Frozen II” de Walt Disney Animation Studios | “Frozen 2”, una película de animación de Disney, llega a los cines este viernes 22 de noviembre. Esta cinta es una de las más esperadas del año, tras el éxito que consiguió la primera parte de la película en el 2013.

Las aventuras de las hermanas de Arendelle: Elsa y Anna, junto a Kristoff, el reno Sven y el muñeco de nieve Olaf, regresan en esta segunda parte de la película seis años después del estreno de la primera parte que ganó dos premios Oscar en 2014: al mejor título de animación y a la mejor canción original “Let it Go”.

Chris Buck y Jennifer Lee se mantienen en la silla del director en la secuela, que también tendrá canciones de los compositores Robert Lopez y Kristen Anderson-Lopez.

Chris Buck y Jennifer Lee se mantienen en la silla del director de la segunda parte de “Frozen”. Foto: Disney

Ante la expectativa por el estreno de la película, Walt Disney Animation Studios anunció que el álbum de la banda sonora original de “Frozen 2” estará disponible a partir del 15 de noviembre de 2019, tanto en su versión en inglés como en su versión en español para Latinoamérica.

La banda sonora en inglés incluye canciones originales de los compositores ganadores de un premio Oscar y un Grammy, Kristen Anderson-Lopez y Robert Lopez; música original de Christophe Beck; y canciones de los créditos finales interpretadas por los artistas: Panic! At The Disco, Kacey Musgraves y Weezer.

Los temas del álbum físico y digital de la banda sonora original en inglés de la cinta de Disney son:

1. “All is Found” (“Todo está encontrado").

2. “Some Things Never Change” (“Algunas cosas nunca cambian”).

3. “Into The Unknown" (“Hacia lo desconocido” ).

4. “When I Am Older” (“Cuando sea mayor”).

5. “Reindeer(s) are Better than People” (“Los renos son mejores que las personas”).

6. “Lost in the Woods” (“Perdido en el bosque”).

7. “Show Yourself” (“Muéstrate”).

8. “The Next Right Thing” (“La próxima cosa correcta”)

9. “Into the Unknown” (“Hacia lo desconocido”).

10. “All is Found”

11. “Lost in the Woods”





LYRICS DE “ALL IS FOUND”:

Where the north wind meets the sea

There’s a river full of memory

Sleep, my darling, safe and sound

For in this river all is found





In her waters, deep and true

Lay the answers and a path for you

Dive down deep into her sound

But not too far or you’ll be drowned





Yes, she will sing to those who’ll hear

And in her song, all magic flows

But can you brave what you most fear?

Can you face what the river knows?





Where the north wind meets the sea

There’s a mother full of memory

Come, my darling, homeward bound

When all is lost, then all is found





LETRA EN ESPAÑOL DE “ALL IS FOUND”:

En donde el viento del norte se une al mar

Hay un río lleno de recuerdos

Duerme, querida, sana y salva

Pues en el río, todo lo encontrarás





En sus aguas, profunda y verdaderamente

Yacen las respuestas y tu camino

Sumérgete, hasta lo profundo de sus sonidos

Pero no tan lejos, o te ahogarás





Sí, ella cantará para aquellos que la escuchen

Y en su canción, fluye la magia

Pero, ¿podrás enfrentar lo que más temes?

¿Puedes enfrentar lo que el río conoce?





Donde el viento del norte se une al mar

Hay una madre llena de recuerdos

Ven, querida, hacia tu hogar

Cuando todo esté perdido, lo encontrarás.

LYRICS DE “SOME THINGS NEVER CHANGE":





Anna:

Yes, the wind blows a little bit colder

And we're all getting older

And the clouds are moving on with every autumn breeze

Peter Pumpkin just became fertilizer

Olaf:

And my leaf's a little sadder and wiser

Anna:

That's why I rely on certain certainties

Yes, some things never change

Like the feel of your hand in mine

Some things stay the same

Anna and Olaf:

Like how we get along just fine

Anna:

Like an old stone wall that'll never fall

Some things are always true

Some things never change

Like how I'm holdin' on tight to you

Kristoff:

The leaves are already fallen

Sven, it feels like the future is callin'

Kristoff as Sven:

Are you tellin' me tonight you're gonna get down on one knee?

Kristoff:

Yeah, but I'm really bad at planning these things out

Like candlelight and pulling of rings out

Kristoff as Sven:

Maybe you should leave all the romantic stuff to me

Kristoff:

Yeah, some things never change

Like the love that I feel for her

Some things stay the same

Like how reindeers are easier

But if I commit and I go for it

I'll know what to say and do... right?

Kristoff as Sven:

Some things never change

Kristoff:

Sven, the pressure is on you

Elsa:

The winds are restless

Could that be why I'm hearing this call?

There's something coming

I'm not sure I want things to change at all

These days are precious

Can't let them slip away

I can't freeze this moment

But I can still go out and seize this day

Chorus:

Ah ah ah, ah ah ah ah

The wind blows a little bit colder

Olaf:

And you all look a little bit older

Anna:

It's time to count our blessings

Anna and Kristoff:

Beneath an autumn sky

Chorus:

We'll always live in a kingdom of plenty

That stands for the good of the many

Elsa:

And I promise you the flag of Arendelle will always fly

Anna:

Our flag will always fly

Chorus:

Our flag will always fly

Our flag will always fly

Some things never change

Turn around and the time has flown

Some things stay the same

Though the future remains unknown

May our good luck last

May our past be past

Time's moving fast, it's true

Some things never change

Anna:

And I'm holdin' on tight to you

Elsa:

Holdin on tight to you

Olaf:

Holdin' on tight to you

Kristoff:

Holdin' on tight to you

Anna:

I’m holdin’ on tight to you.

LETRA EN ESPAÑOL DE “SOME THINGS NEVER CHANGE":

Anna: Sí, el viento sopla aún más helado

Y nos volvemos más viejos

Las nubes se mueven con cada brisa de otoño

Y Peter la Calabaza se ha convertido en fertilizante

Olaf: Y mis hojas están más tristes y sabias

Anna: Por eso es que confío en ciertas certezas

Sí, algunas cosas nunca cambian

Como el sentimiento de tu mano sobre la mía

Algunas cosas siguen igual

Anna & Olaf: Como la buena manera en que nos llevamos

Algunas cosas siempre son verdad

Algunas cosas nunca cambian

Como la forma en que me aferro a ti

Kristoff: Las hojas están cayendo

Sven, se siente como un llamado del futuro

Sven: ¿Me estás diciendo que esta noche te arrodillarás?

Kristoff: Síp, pero soy muy malo planeando estas cosas

Como la luz de las velas y cuándo sacar anillos

Sven: Tal vez debas dejarme a mí lo romántico

Kristoff: Sí, algunas cosas nunca cambian

Como el amor que siento por ella

Algunas cosas siguen igual

Como que los renos son más sencillos

Pero si me comprometo y lo intento

Sabré qué es lo que debo hacer y decir, ¿no?

Sven: Algunas cosas nunca cambian

Kristoff: La presión es toda tuya, Sven

Elsa: El viento es implacable, ¿será por ello que las voces llaman?

¿Algo viene? No sé si quiero que las cosas cambien

Estos días son preciados, no puedo dejarlos ir

No puedo congelar el momento, pero puedo aprovechar este día

Todos: El viento sopla aún más helado

Olaf: Y todos ustedes se ven más viejos

Anna & Kristoff: Es momento de apreciar lo que tenemos bajo el cielo otoñal

Todos: Siempre viviremos en un reino donde muchos

Se levantan por el bien de otros tantos

Elsa: Y les prometo que la bandera de Arendelle siempre ondeará

Anna: Nuestra bandera siempre ondeará

Todos: Nuestra bandera siempre ondeará

Nuestra bandera siempre ondeará

Algunas cosas nunca cambian

Mira hacia atrás y verás que el tiempo ha pasado

Algunas cosas siguen igual

A pesar de que el futuro sea aún incierto

Que nuestra suerte perdure y nuestro pasado sea pasado

El tiempo vuela, es verdad

Algunas cosas nunca cambian

Anna: Y me aferro a ti

Elsa: Me aferro a ti

Olaf: Me aferro a ti

Kristoff: Me aferro a ti

Anna: Y me aferro a ti

LYRICS DE “INTO THE UNKNOWN”:

Ah-ah, oh-oh

Ah-ah, oh-oh, oh-oh

Into the unknown

Into the unknown

Into the unknown

Ah-ah, oh-oh

I can hear you but I won’t

Some look for trouble

While others don't

There's a thousand reasons

I should go about my day

And ignore your whispers

Which I wish would go away, oh-oh-oh

Whoa-oh

You’re not a voice

You're just a ringing in my ear

And if I heard you, which I don't

I'm spoken for, I fear

Everyone I've ever loved is here within these walls

I'm sorry, secret siren, but I'm blocking out your calls

I've had my adventure, I don't need something new

I’m afraid of what I’m risking if I follow you

Into the unknown

Into the unknown

Into the unknown

Ah-ah, oh-oh

Ah-ah, oh-oh, oh-oh

What do you want? 'Cause you’ve been keeping me awake

Are you here to distract me so I make a big mistake?

Or are you someone out there who's a little bit like me?

Who knows deep down I'm not where I'm meant to be?

Every day's a little harder as I feel your power grow

Don't you know there's part of me that longs to go

Into the unknown?

Into the unknown

Into the unknown

Ah-ah, oh-oh

Ah-ah, oh-oh, oh-oh (Whoa-oh-oh)

Are you out there?

Do you know me?

Can you feel me?

Can you show me?

Ah-ah, oh-oh

Ah-ah, oh-oh

Ah-ah, oh-oh (Oh-oh, oh-oh)

Oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh, oh-oh

Where are you going?

Don't leave me alone

How do I follow you

Into the unknown?

Woo!

LETRA EN ESPAÑOL DE “INTO THE UNKNOWN”:

ah ah oh oh oh

ah ah oh oh oh oh oh oh

hacia lo desconocido

hacia lo desconocido

hacia lo desconocido

ah ah ah ah ah

puedo escucharte pero no lo haré

algunos buscan problemas

mientras que otros no

hay mil razones

debería ir sobre mi día

e ignora tus susurros

lo que desearía que se fuera, ah ah oh oh

whoa oh

no eres una voz

eres solo un zumbido en mi oído

y si te escucho, lo cual no hago

me hablan porque temo

todos los que he amado están aquí dentro de estos muros

lo siento, sirena secreta, pero estoy bloqueando tus llamadas

he tenido mi aventura, no necesito algo nuevo.

tengo miedo de lo que arriesgo si te sigo ...

hacia lo desconocido

hacia lo desconocido

hacia lo desconocido

ah ah ah ah ah

ah ah ah ah ah oh oh

¿qué deseas? porque me has estado manteniendo despierto

¿estás aquí para distraerme y cometer un gran error?

¿o eres alguien por ahí que es un poco como yo?

¿quién sabe en el fondo que no estoy donde debería estar?

cada día es un poco más difícil cuando siento tu poder crecer

¿no sabes que hay una parte de mí que anhela ir ...

¿hacia lo desconocido?

hacia lo desconocido

hacia lo desconocido

ah ah ah ah ah

ah ah ah ah ah

oh oh oh

¿estás ahí fuera?

¿me conoces?

¿puedes sentirme?

¿usted me puede mostrar?

ah ah ah ah

ah ah ah ah

ah ah ah ah

ah ah ah ah

ah ah ah ah

ah ah ah ah

ah ah ah ah

ah ah ah ah

ah ah ah ah

ah ah ah ah

ah ah ah ah

ah ah ah ah

¿a dónde vas?

no me dejes solo

como te sigo

¿hacia lo desconocido?

whoo!

LYRICS DE “WHEN I AM OLDER”





What was that? Samantha?

This will all make sense when I am older

Someday I will see that this makes sense

One day when I'm old and wise

I'll think back and realize

That these were all completely normal events

Ah!

I'll have all the answers when I'm older

Like why we're in this dark enchanted wood

I know in a couple years

These will seems like childish fears

And so I know this isn't bad, it's good

Excuse me.

Growing up means adapting

Puzzling at your world and your place

When I'm more mature

I'll feel totally secure

Being watched by something

With a creepy, creepy face

Ahhhhh! Ahhhhh!

See, that will all make sense when I am older

So there's no need to be terrified or tense

I'll just dream about a time

When I'm in my age of prime

'Cause when you're older

Absolutely everything makes sense

This is fine.

LETRA EN ESPAÑOL DE “WHEN I AM OLDER”





¿Qué fue eso? Samantha?

Todo esto tendrá sentido cuando sea mayor

Algún día veré que esto tiene sentido

Un día, cuando sea viejo y sabio

Pensaré de nuevo y me daré cuenta

Que estos fueron eventos completamente normales

Tendré todas las respuestas cuando sea mayor

Como por qué estamos en esta madera encantada oscura

Lo sé en un par de años

Estos parecerán miedos infantiles

Entonces sé que esto no es malo, es bueno

Perdóneme

Crecer significa adaptarse

Desconcierta tu mundo y tu lugar

Cuando soy mas maduro

Me sentiré totalmente seguro

Ser observado por algo con una cara espeluznante

Mira, todo eso tendrá sentido cuando sea mayor

Entonces no hay necesidad de estar aterrorizado o tenso

Solo soñaré con un momento

Cuando estoy en mi agèd prime

Porque cuando seas mayor

Absolutamente todo tiene sentido

Esto esta bien.

LYRICS DE “REINDEER(S) ARE BETTER THAN PEOPLE”:

[Kristoff:]

Reindeers are better than people

Sven, why is love so hard?





[Sven:]

You feel what you feel

And those feelings are real

C'mon, Kristoff

Let down your guard.





LETRA EN ESPAÑOL DE “REINDEER(S) ARE BETTER THAN PEOPLE”:

[Kristoff:]

Los renos son mejores que las personas.

Sven, ¿por qué es tan difícil el amor?





[Sven:]

Sientes lo que sientes

Y esos sentimientos son reales.

Vamos Kristoff

Baja la guardia.

LYRICS DE “LOST IN THE WOODS”:





Verse 1: Kristoff

Again, you’re gone

Off on a different path than mine

I’m left behind

Wondering if I should follow

You had to go

And, of course, it’s always fine

I probably could catch up with you tomorrow





Pre-Chorus: Kristoff

But is this what it feels like

To be growing apart?

When did I become the one

Who’s always chasing your heart?





Chorus 1: Kristoff

Now I turn around and find

I am lost in the woods

North is south, right is left

When you’re gone

I’m the one who sees you home

But now I’m lost in the woods

And I don’t know what path you are on

I’m lost in the woods





Verse 2: Kristoff

Up ‘til now

The next step was a question of how

I never thought it was a question of whether

Who am I, if I’m not your guy?

Where am I, if we’re not together

Forever?





Chorus 2: Kristoff

Now I know you’re my true north

‘Cause I am lost in the woods

Up is down, day is night

When you’re not there

Oh, you’re my only landmark

So I’m lost in the woods

Wondering if you still care.

Bridge: Kristoff & (Reindeer)

But I’ll wait

For a sign

(For a sign)

That I’m your path

‘Cause you are mine

(You are mine)

Until then

I’m lost in the woods





Outro: Kristoff & (Reindeer)

(Lost in the woods

Lost

Lost in the woods

Lost

Lost in the woods)

I’m lost in the woods

(Lost in the woods

Lost

Lost

Lost)

I’m lost in the woods.





LETRA EN ESPAÑOL DE “LOST IN THE WOODS”:

Verso 1: Kristoff

De nuevo, te has ido

En un camino diferente al mío

Me he quedado atrás

Preguntándome si debería seguir

Tenias que irte

Y, por supuesto, siempre está bien

Probablemente podría alcanzarte mañana

Pre-coro: Kristoff

¿Pero es así como se siente?

¿Estar creciendo aparte?

Cuando me convertí en el

¿Quién siempre está persiguiendo tu corazón?

Coro 1: Kristoff

Ahora me doy la vuelta y encuentro

Estoy perdido en el bosque

El norte es el sur, la derecha se deja

Cuando te vas

Soy quien te ve a casa

Pero ahora estoy perdido en el bosque

Y no sé en qué camino estás

Estoy perdido en el bosque

Verso 2: Kristoff

Hasta ahora

El siguiente paso fue una cuestión de cómo

Nunca pensé que era una cuestión de si

¿Quién soy si no soy tu chico?

¿Dónde estoy si no estamos juntos?

¿Siempre?

Coro 2: Kristoff

Ahora sé que eres mi verdadero norte

‘Porque estoy perdido en el bosque

Arriba está abajo, el día es noche

Cuando no estas

Oh, eres mi único hito

Entonces estoy perdido en el bosque

Me pregunto si aún te importa.

Puente: Kristoff y (Reno)

Pero esperaré

Para una señal

(Para una señal)

Que soy tu camino

‘Porque eres mía

(Eres mia)

Hasta entonces

Estoy perdido en el bosque

Outro: Kristoff y (Reno)

(Perdido en el bosque

Perdido

Perdido en el bosque

Perdido

Perdido en el bosque)

Estoy perdido en el bosque

(Perdido en el bosque

Perdido

Perdido

Perdido)

Estoy perdido en el bosque.





LYRICS DE “SHOW YOURSELF”:





Elsa: Every inch of me is trembling, but not from the cold

Something is familiar, like a dream I can reach but not quite hold

I can sense you there, like a friend I’ve always known

I’m arriving, and it feels like I am home

I have always been a fortress, cold secrets deep inside

You have secrets too, but you don’t have to hide

Show yourself, I’m dying to meet you

Show yourself, it’s your turn

Are you the one I’ve been looking for all of my life?

Show yourself, I’m ready to to learn

I’ve never felt so certain, all my life I’ve been torn

But I’m here for a reason, could it be the reason I was born?

I have always been so different, normal rules did not apply

Is this the day? Are you the way? I finally find out why

Show yourself, I’m no longer trembling

Here I am, I’ve come so far

You are the answer I’ve waited for all of my life

Oh, show yourself, let me see who you are

Come to me now, open your door

Don’t make me wait one moment more

Come to me now, open your door

Don’t make me wait one moment more

Choir: Where the north wind meets the sea

There’s a river full of memory

Iduna: Come, my darling, homeward bound

Elsa: I am found

Elsa & Iduna: Show yourself, step into your power

Grow yourself into something new

You are the one you’ve been waiting for all of my life

All of your life

Elsa: Oh, show yourself

Iduna: You.

LETRA EN ESPAÑOL DE “SHOW YOURSELF”:

Elsa: Cada centímetro de mí tiembla, pero no por el frío.

Algo es familiar, como un sueño que puedo alcanzar pero no del todo

Puedo sentirte allí, como un amigo que siempre he conocido

Estoy llegando y siento que estoy en casa.

Siempre he sido una fortaleza, secretos fríos en el fondo

Tú también tienes secretos, pero no tienes que esconderte.

Muéstrate, me muero por conocerte

Muéstrate, es tu turno

¿Eres el que he estado buscando toda mi vida?

Muéstrate, estoy listo para aprender

Nunca me he sentido tan seguro, toda mi vida he estado desgarrado

Pero estoy aquí por una razón, ¿podría ser la razón por la que nací?

Siempre he sido tan diferente, no se aplicaron reglas normales

¿Es este el día? ¿Eres el camino? Finalmente descubro por qué

Muéstrate, ya no estoy temblando

Aquí estoy, he llegado tan lejos

Eres la respuesta que he esperado toda mi vida

Oh, muéstrate, déjame ver quién eres

Ven a mí ahora, abre tu puerta

No me hagas esperar ni un momento más

Ven a mí ahora, abre tu puerta

No me hagas esperar ni un momento más

Coro: donde el viento del norte se encuentra con el mar

Hay un río lleno de memoria

Iduna: Ven, cariño, regreso a casa

Elsa: me encontraron

Elsa e Iduna: muéstrate, entra en tu poder

Conviértete en algo nuevo

Eres el que has estado esperando toda mi vida

Toda tu vida

Elsa: Oh, muéstrate

Iduna: usted.

LYRICS DE “THE NEXT RIGHT THING”:





I’ve seen dark before, but not like this

This is cold, this is empty, this is numb

The life I knew is over, the lights are out

Hello, darkness, I’m ready to succumb.





I follow you around, I always have

But you’ve gone to a place I cannot find

This grief has a gravity, it pulls me down

But a tiny voice whispers in my mind:





“You are lost, hope is gone

But you must go on

And do the next right thing”





Can there be a day beyond this night?

I don’t know anymore what is true

I can’t find my direction, I’m all alone

The only star that guided me was you





How to rise from the floor

When it’s not you I’m rising for?

Just do the next right thing

Take a step, step again

It is all that I can to do

The next right thing





I won’t look too far ahead

It’s too much for me to take

But break it down to this next breath, this next step

This next choice is one that I can make





So I’ll walk through this night

Stumbling blindly toward the light

And do the next right thing

And, with the dawn, what comes then?





When it’s clear that everything will never be the same again

Then I’ll make the choice to hear that voice

And do the next right thing.

LETRA EN ESPAÑOL DE “THE NEXT RIGHT THING”:





He visto la oscuridad antes, pero nada así

Este frío, este vacío, este entumecimiento

La vida que conocía se ha terminado, las luces se apagaron

Hola, oscuridad, estoy lista para rendirme





Te seguiré, como siempre lo he hecho

Pero has ido a un lugar que no puedo encontrar

Este pesar tiene gravedad, me jala hacia abajo

Pero una pequeña voz susurra en mi mente





"Estás perdida, y la esperanza se ha perdido

Pero debes continuar

Y tomar la siguiente decisión correcta"





¿Puede haber un día después de esta noche?

Ya no sé lo que es verdad

No puedo encontrar el camino, estoy sola

La única estrella que me guiaba, eras tú





¿Cómo levantarme del suelo

Cuando no es por ti por quien me levanto?

Sólo tomaré la siguiente decisión correcta

Daré un paso, y de nuevo otro

Es todo lo que puedo hacer

Tomar la siguiente decisión correcta





No miraré tan hacia adelante

Es demasiado para mí

Pero puedo dar mi siguiente respiración, mi siguiente paso

Esta siguiente decisión, es lo que puedo hacer





Así que, caminaré por esta noche

Tropezando a ciegas hacia la luz

Y tomaré la siguiente decisión correcta

Y al amanecer, ¿qué pasará?





Cuando es tan claro que nada volverá a ser igual

Entonces, elegiré escuchar esa voz de nuevo

Y tomaré la siguiente decisión correcta.







































































































