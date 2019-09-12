Disney+ lanza su prueba gratuita en los Países Bajos con 18 películas de Marvel

Marvel Studios ya añadió sus películas a Disney+. Conoce los detalles de la primera prueba gratuita de la aplicación.

Avengers

Avengers

Disney+ lanza su prueba gratuita en los Países Bajos con 18 películas de Marvel. (Foto: The Verge)

¡Es oficial! Disney+ llegó oficialmente al mercado. La aplicación de stream de series y películas. Lamentablemente, solo se ha habilitado la descarga gratuita para los Países Bajos.

Actualmente, se puede descargar en esa región en los sistemas operativos iOS, Android y Apple TV. Por lo pronto, se han habilitado 17 títulos en HD. La versión gratuita estará disponible hasta el 12 de noviembre, desde entonces te cobrarán US$6,99.

Lista de películas disponibles en Disney+:

- Avengers
- Avengers: Age of Ultron
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Iron Man
- Iron Man 2
- Iron Man 3
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 2
- Black Panther
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier
- Captain America: The First Avenger
- Captain America: Civil War
- Thor
- Thor: The Dark World
- Thor: Rangnarok
- Ant-Man
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
- Doctor Strange

Películas en 4K UHD y HDR:

- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Black Panther
- Captain America: The Winter Solider
- Captain America: Civil War
- Captain America: The First Avenger
- Avengers: Age of Ultron
- Free Solo
- Aladdin
- Ralph Breaks The Internet
- Mary Poppins Returns
- A Wrinkle in Time
- Christopher Robin
- The Prince Diaries
- The Prince Diaries 2
- The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Series disponibles:

- X-Men (1992)
- Spider-Man (1994)
- Spider-Woman (1979)
- Spider-Man (1981)
- Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends (1982)
- Iron Man (1994)
- Fantastic Four (1994)
- Incredible Hulk (1996)
- Silver Surfer (1998)
- Spider-Man Unlimited (1999)

