Disney+ lanza su prueba gratuita en los Países Bajos con 18 películas de Marvel

¡Es oficial! Disney+ llegó oficialmente al mercado. La aplicación de stream de series y películas. Lamentablemente, solo se ha habilitado la descarga gratuita para los Países Bajos.

Actualmente, se puede descargar en esa región en los sistemas operativos iOS, Android y Apple TV. Por lo pronto, se han habilitado 17 títulos en HD. La versión gratuita estará disponible hasta el 12 de noviembre, desde entonces te cobrarán US$6,99.



Lista de películas disponibles en Disney+:



- Avengers

- Avengers: Age of Ultron

- Avengers: Infinity War

- Iron Man

- Iron Man 2

- Iron Man 3

- Guardians of the Galaxy

- Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 2

- Black Panther

- Captain America: The Winter Soldier

- Captain America: The First Avenger

- Captain America: Civil War

- Thor

- Thor: The Dark World

- Thor: Rangnarok

- Ant-Man

- Ant-Man and the Wasp

- Doctor Strange

Películas en 4K UHD y HDR:

- Star Wars: The Last Jedi

- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

- Avengers: Infinity War

- Black Panther

- Captain America: The Winter Solider

- Captain America: Civil War

- Captain America: The First Avenger

- Avengers: Age of Ultron

- Free Solo

- Aladdin

- Ralph Breaks The Internet

- Mary Poppins Returns

- A Wrinkle in Time

- Christopher Robin

- The Prince Diaries

- The Prince Diaries 2

- The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Series disponibles:

- X-Men (1992)

- Spider-Man (1994)

- Spider-Woman (1979)

- Spider-Man (1981)

- Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends (1982)

- Iron Man (1994)

- Fantastic Four (1994)

- Incredible Hulk (1996)

- Silver Surfer (1998)

- Spider-Man Unlimited (1999)