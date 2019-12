Seems like #GalaxyA91 nd #GalaxyS10Lite are in fact two different devices. Actually S10 Lite is very likely the yet unreleased SM-A905 I told you bout back in June nd which comes with 6.7" FHD+ sAMOLED flat display, centered punch-hole, SD855, 48MP TiltOIS + 12MP Ultra Wide + 5MP pic.twitter.com/lCwSGSfJsr