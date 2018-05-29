E3 2018: todos los videojuegos confirmados y rumoreados para la conferencia de Los Angeles

Como todos los años llegará la E3 2018 con las novedades del mundo de los videojuegos . Esta convención reúne a las marcas más importantes de la industria y se aprovecha para mostrar los títulos que llegarán en lo que resta del año y en el 2019.
Esta es la lista de juegos confirmados y rumoreados que se han mostrado hasta el momento de parte de las desarrolladoras.
Juegos que han confirmado su participación en la E3 2018:
- Adventure Time: Pirates of Enchiridion - Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Anthem - PC, Xbox One, PS4
- Battlefield V - PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Beyond Good and Evil 2
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - PC, PS4, Xbox One
- Death Stranding - PS4
- Dreams - PS4
- The Division 2 - PC, PS4, Xbox One
- For Honor - PC, PS4, Xbox One
- Fortnite - PC, Xbox One, PS4, iOS
- Ghost of Tsushima - PS4
- Kingdom Hearts 3 - PS4, Xbox One
- The Last of Us Part II - PS4
- Rage 2 - PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Roller Coaster Tycoon Switch - Nintendo Switch
- Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass - PC
- Skull & Bones - PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Spider-Man - PS4
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Super Smash Bros. - Nintendo Switch
- Transference - PS4, Xbox One, PC
Juegos rumoreados para la E3 2018:
Los siguientes juegos han levantado grandes sospechassobre su aparición en la E3 2018. Algunos ya se vieron en la edición pasada del evento y podrían mostrar a profundidad el nuevo trabajo de los equipo de desarrollo. Por otro lado, hay juegos, como las secuelas, que podrían verse por primera vez.
- Below - Xbox One, PC
- Crackdown 3 - Xbox One
- Cyberpunk 2077 - PC, PS4, Xbox One
- Days Gone - PS4
- Dragon Quest 2 - PS4, Xbox One
- Final Fantasy VII Remake - PS4
- Gears of War 5 - Xbox One
- Kirby - Nintendo Switch
- LEGO DC Villains - Xbox One, PS4
- Life is Strange 2
- Metro Exodus - Xbox One, PS4, PC
- Metroid Prime 4 - Nintendo Switch
- NBA 2K19 - Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One
- Nuevo Pokémon - Nintendo Switch
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - Xbox One, PC
- Plant vs. Zombies : Garden Warfare 3
- Project Octopath Traveler - Nintendo Switch
- Shenmue 3 - PS4, PC
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider - Xbox One, PS4, PC
- Splinter Cell - Xbox One, PS4
- WWE 2K19
- Yoshi - Nintendo Switch
Por si todavía no conoces las fechas de emisión de las conferencias de la E3 2018 , adjuntamos una fotografía con varios países de habla hispana.
Horarios E3 2018 (Foto: DeporPlay)
