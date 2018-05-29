E3 2018: todos los videojuegos confirmados y rumoreados para la conferencia de Los Angeles

Como todos los años llegará la E3 2018 con las novedades del mundo de los videojuegos . Esta convención reúne a las marcas más importantes de la industria y se aprovecha para mostrar los títulos que llegarán en lo que resta del año y en el 2019.



Esta es la lista de juegos confirmados y rumoreados que se han mostrado hasta el momento de parte de las desarrolladoras.

Juegos que han confirmado su participación en la E3 2018:

- Adventure Time: Pirates of Enchiridion - Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC



- Anthem - PC, Xbox One, PS4



- Battlefield V - PS4, Xbox One, PC



- Beyond Good and Evil 2



- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - PC, PS4, Xbox One



- Death Stranding - PS4



- Dreams - PS4



- The Division 2 - PC, PS4, Xbox One



- For Honor - PC, PS4, Xbox One



- Fortnite - PC, Xbox One, PS4, iOS



- Ghost of Tsushima - PS4



- Kingdom Hearts 3 - PS4, Xbox One



- The Last of Us Part II - PS4



- Rage 2 - PS4, Xbox One, PC



- Roller Coaster Tycoon Switch - Nintendo Switch



- Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass - PC



- Skull & Bones - PS4, Xbox One, PC



- Spider-Man - PS4



- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - PS4, Xbox One, PC



- Super Smash Bros. - Nintendo Switch



- Transference - PS4, Xbox One, PC

Juegos rumoreados para la E3 2018:

Los siguientes juegos han levantado grandes sospechassobre su aparición en la E3 2018. Algunos ya se vieron en la edición pasada del evento y podrían mostrar a profundidad el nuevo trabajo de los equipo de desarrollo. Por otro lado, hay juegos, como las secuelas, que podrían verse por primera vez.

- Below - Xbox One, PC



- Crackdown 3 - Xbox One



- Cyberpunk 2077 - PC, PS4, Xbox One



- Days Gone - PS4



- Dragon Quest 2 - PS4, Xbox One



- Final Fantasy VII Remake - PS4



- Gears of War 5 - Xbox One



- Kirby - Nintendo Switch



- LEGO DC Villains - Xbox One, PS4



- Life is Strange 2



- Metro Exodus - Xbox One, PS4, PC



- Metroid Prime 4 - Nintendo Switch



- NBA 2K19 - Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One



- Nuevo Pokémon - Nintendo Switch



- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - Xbox One, PC



- Plant vs. Zombies : Garden Warfare 3



- Project Octopath Traveler - Nintendo Switch



- Shenmue 3 - PS4, PC



- Shadow of the Tomb Raider - Xbox One, PS4, PC



- Splinter Cell - Xbox One, PS4



- WWE 2K19



- Yoshi - Nintendo Switch

Por si todavía no conoces las fechas de emisión de las conferencias de la E3 2018 , adjuntamos una fotografía con varios países de habla hispana.

Horarios E3 2018 (Foto: DeporPlay) Horarios E3 2018 (Foto: DeporPlay)