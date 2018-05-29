E3 2018: todos los videojuegos confirmados y rumoreados para la conferencia de Los Angeles

La conferencia más importante de videojuegos del mundo, E3 2018 , arrancará en tan solo unos cuantos días. Esta es la lista de videojuegos conformados para las conferencias.

Foto 2 de 10
E3 2018
- / -

E3 2018: todos los videojuegos confirmados y rumoreados para la conferencia de Los Angeles

E3 2018
- / -

E3 2018: todos los videojuegos confirmados y rumoreados para la conferencia de Los Angeles

E3 2018
- / -

E3 2018: todos los videojuegos confirmados y rumoreados para la conferencia de Los Angeles

E3 2018
- / -

E3 2018: todos los videojuegos confirmados y rumoreados para la conferencia de Los Angeles

E3 2018
- / -

E3 2018: todos los videojuegos confirmados y rumoreados para la conferencia de Los Angeles

E3 2018
- / -

E3 2018: todos los videojuegos confirmados y rumoreados para la conferencia de Los Angeles

E3 2018
- / -

E3 2018: todos los videojuegos confirmados y rumoreados para la conferencia de Los Angeles

E3 2018
- / -

E3 2018: todos los videojuegos confirmados y rumoreados para la conferencia de Los Angeles

E3 2018
- / -

E3 2018: todos los videojuegos confirmados y rumoreados para la conferencia de Los Angeles

E3 2018
- / -

E3 2018: todos los videojuegos confirmados y rumoreados para la conferencia de Los Angeles

E3 2018
- / -

E3 2018: todos los videojuegos confirmados y rumoreados para la conferencia de Los Angeles

E3 2018
- / -

E3 2018: todos los videojuegos confirmados y rumoreados para la conferencia de Los Angeles

E3 2018
- / -

E3 2018: todos los videojuegos confirmados y rumoreados para la conferencia de Los Angeles

Redacción Depor

Más sobre:

E3,

E3 2018,

Videojuegos,

PC,

PS4,

Xbox One,

Nintendo Switch

Como todos los años llegará la E3 2018 con las novedades del mundo de los videojuegos . Esta convención reúne a las marcas más importantes de la industria y se aprovecha para mostrar los títulos que llegarán en lo que resta del año y en el 2019.

Esta es la lista de juegos confirmados y rumoreados que se han mostrado hasta el momento de parte de las desarrolladoras.

Juegos que han confirmado su participación en la E3 2018:

- Adventure Time: Pirates of Enchiridion - Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC

- Anthem - PC, Xbox One, PS4

- Battlefield V - PS4, Xbox One, PC

- Beyond Good and Evil 2

- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - PC, PS4, Xbox One

- Death Stranding - PS4

- Dreams - PS4

- The Division 2 - PC, PS4, Xbox One

- For Honor - PC, PS4, Xbox One

- Fortnite - PC, Xbox One, PS4, iOS

- Ghost of Tsushima - PS4

- Kingdom Hearts 3 - PS4, Xbox One

- The Last of Us Part II - PS4

- Rage 2 - PS4, Xbox One, PC

- Roller Coaster Tycoon Switch - Nintendo Switch

- Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass - PC

- Skull & Bones - PS4, Xbox One, PC

- Spider-Man - PS4

- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - PS4, Xbox One, PC

- Super Smash Bros. - Nintendo Switch

- Transference - PS4, Xbox One, PC

Juegos rumoreados para la E3 2018:

Los siguientes juegos han levantado grandes sospechassobre su aparición en la E3 2018. Algunos ya se vieron en la edición pasada del evento y podrían mostrar a profundidad el nuevo trabajo de los equipo de desarrollo. Por otro lado, hay juegos, como las secuelas, que podrían verse por primera vez.

- Below - Xbox One, PC

- Crackdown 3 - Xbox One

- Cyberpunk 2077 - PC, PS4, Xbox One

- Days Gone - PS4

- Dragon Quest 2 - PS4, Xbox One

- Final Fantasy VII Remake - PS4

- Gears of War 5 - Xbox One

- Kirby - Nintendo Switch

- LEGO DC Villains - Xbox One, PS4

- Life is Strange 2

- Metro Exodus - Xbox One, PS4, PC

- Metroid Prime 4 - Nintendo Switch

- NBA 2K19 - Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One

- Nuevo Pokémon - Nintendo Switch

- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - Xbox One, PC

- Plant vs. Zombies : Garden Warfare 3

- Project Octopath Traveler - Nintendo Switch

- Shenmue 3 - PS4, PC

Shadow of the Tomb Raider - Xbox One, PS4, PC

- Splinter Cell - Xbox One, PS4

- WWE 2K19

- Yoshi - Nintendo Switch

Por si todavía no conoces las fechas de emisión de las conferencias de la E3 2018 , adjuntamos una fotografía con varios países de habla hispana. 

Horarios E3 2018

Horarios E3 2018 (Foto: DeporPlay)

Horarios E3 2018 (Foto: DeporPlay)

Leer comentarios