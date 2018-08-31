EA Sports ya tiene la lista de 43 canciones que se escucharán en FIFA 19. La saga seguirá con la tradición de contar con los más populares temas musicales del momento, y se le dará presencia especial al himno de la UEFA Champions League.
Hans Zimmer no solo creó el himno de la competición europea, sino también realizó un remix para el videojuego FIFA 19. Otros artistas como Childish Gambino, Gorillaz, Logic Jacob Banks, Crystal Fighters, la unión LSD (Labrinth, Sia & Diplo), Young Fathers, Jungle y Mansionair, fueron contratados para el mismo propósito.
El videojuego llegará a las consolas el 28 de septiembre para Xbox One, Nintendo Switch y PC. Escucha la lista de reproducción en el siguiente enlace.
Lista de artistas y canciones respectivas para FIFA 19 :
Andreya Triana - Beautiful People
Atomic Drum Assembly - Island Life
Bakar - Big Dreams
Bantu & Dr. Chaii - Jackie Chan
Bas - Tribe feat. J. Cole
BC Unidos - Take It Easy feat. U.S. Girls and Ledinsky
Bearson - It's Not This feat. Lemaitre and Josh Pan
Billie Eilish - you should see me in a crown
Bob Moses - Heaven Only Knows
Broods - Peach
Bugzy Malone - Ordinary People
Childish Gambino - Feels Like Summer
Confidence Man - Out The Window
Courtney Barnett - City Looks Pretty
Crystal Fighters - Another Level
Death Cab For Cutie - Gold Rush
Easy Life - Pockets
Ghali - Habibi
Gizmo Varillas & Baio - Losing You (Baio Remix)
Gorillaz - Sorcererz
Husky Loops feat. MEI & Count Counsellor - Everytime I Run
Jacob Banks - Love Ain’t Enough
Jungle - Beat 54 (All Good Now)
Kojey Radical - Water with Mahalia & Swindle
LADAMA - Porro Maracatu (TOY SELECTAH Remix)
Lao Ra - Pa’lante
Logic - Warm It Up feat. Young Sinatra
LSD (Labrinth, Sia, Diplo) - Genius
Mansionair - Violet City
No/Me - Consistent
NoMBe - Drama feat. Big Data
Ocean Wisdom - Tom & Jerry
Octavian - Lightning
Peggy Gou - It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)
Sam Fender - Play God
Stealth - Truth Is
Stereo Honey - Where No One Knows Your Name
SUN SILVA - Blue Light
Tom Misch - Good To Be Home feat. Loyle Carner, Barney Artist, Rebel Kleff
Tove Styrke - Sway
Wovoka Gentle - 1000 Opera Singers Working In Starbucks
Yolanda Be Cool - Musika feat. Kwanzaa Posse
Young Fathers - Border Girl
