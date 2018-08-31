EA Sports ya tiene la lista de 43 canciones que se escucharán en FIFA 19. La saga seguirá con la tradición de contar con los más populares temas musicales del momento, y se le dará presencia especial al himno de la UEFA Champions League.

Hans Zimmer no solo creó el himno de la competición europea, sino también realizó un remix para el videojuego FIFA 19. Otros artistas como Childish Gambino, Gorillaz, Logic Jacob Banks, Crystal Fighters, la unión LSD (Labrinth, Sia & Diplo), Young Fathers, Jungle y Mansionair, fueron contratados para el mismo propósito.

El videojuego llegará a las consolas el 28 de septiembre para Xbox One, Nintendo Switch y PC. Escucha la lista de reproducción en el siguiente enlace.

Lista de artistas y canciones respectivas para FIFA 19 :



Andreya Triana - Beautiful People



Atomic Drum Assembly - Island Life



Bakar - Big Dreams



Bantu & Dr. Chaii - Jackie Chan



Bas - Tribe feat. J. Cole



BC Unidos - Take It Easy feat. U.S. Girls and Ledinsky



Bearson - It's Not This feat. Lemaitre and Josh Pan



Billie Eilish - you should see me in a crown



Bob Moses - Heaven Only Knows



Broods - Peach



Bugzy Malone - Ordinary People



Childish Gambino - Feels Like Summer



Confidence Man - Out The Window



Courtney Barnett - City Looks Pretty



Crystal Fighters - Another Level



Death Cab For Cutie - Gold Rush



Easy Life - Pockets



Ghali - Habibi



Gizmo Varillas & Baio - Losing You (Baio Remix)



Gorillaz - Sorcererz



Husky Loops feat. MEI & Count Counsellor - Everytime I Run



Jacob Banks - Love Ain’t Enough



Jungle - Beat 54 (All Good Now)



Kojey Radical - Water with Mahalia & Swindle



LADAMA - Porro Maracatu (TOY SELECTAH Remix)



Lao Ra - Pa’lante



Logic - Warm It Up feat. Young Sinatra



LSD (Labrinth, Sia, Diplo) - Genius



Mansionair - Violet City



No/Me - Consistent



NoMBe - Drama feat. Big Data



Ocean Wisdom - Tom & Jerry



Octavian - Lightning



Peggy Gou - It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)



Sam Fender - Play God



Stealth - Truth Is



Stereo Honey - Where No One Knows Your Name



SUN SILVA - Blue Light



Tom Misch - Good To Be Home feat. Loyle Carner, Barney Artist, Rebel Kleff



Tove Styrke - Sway



Wovoka Gentle - 1000 Opera Singers Working In Starbucks



Yolanda Be Cool - Musika feat. Kwanzaa Posse



Young Fathers - Border Girl

