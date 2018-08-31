FIFA 19 ya cuenta con banda sonora: aquí podrás escuchar los temas que acompañarán al juego

Estrellas de la industria musical como  Childish Gambino, Gorillaz y Logic serán los encargados de ponerle la música a FIFA 19. EA Sports publicó la lista completa de canciones.

FIFA 19

FIFA 19

FIFA 19: esta es la banda sonora que estrenará el videojuego de EA Sports. (Foto: EA Sports)

Redacción Depor

Más sobre:

FIFA 19,

EA Sports,

Videojuegos,

PC,

PS4,

Xbox One,

Nintendo Switch

EA Sports ya tiene la lista de 43 canciones que se escucharán en FIFA 19. La saga seguirá con la tradición de contar con los más populares temas musicales del momento, y se le dará presencia especial al himno de la UEFA Champions League.

Hans Zimmer no solo creó el himno de la competición europea, sino también realizó un remix para el videojuego FIFA 19. Otros artistas como Childish Gambino, Gorillaz, Logic Jacob Banks, Crystal Fighters, la unión LSD (Labrinth, Sia & Diplo), Young Fathers, Jungle y Mansionair, fueron contratados para el mismo propósito.

El videojuego llegará a las consolas el 28 de septiembre para Xbox One, Nintendo Switch y PC. Escucha la lista de reproducción en el siguiente enlace.

Lista de artistas y canciones respectivas para FIFA 19 :

Andreya Triana - Beautiful People

Atomic Drum Assembly - Island Life

Bakar - Big Dreams

Bantu & Dr. Chaii - Jackie Chan

Bas - Tribe feat. J. Cole

BC Unidos - Take It Easy feat. U.S. Girls and Ledinsky

Bearson - It's Not This feat. Lemaitre and Josh Pan

Billie Eilish - you should see me in a crown

Bob Moses - Heaven Only Knows

Broods - Peach

Bugzy Malone - Ordinary People

Childish Gambino - Feels Like Summer

Confidence Man - Out The Window

Courtney Barnett - City Looks Pretty

Crystal Fighters - Another Level

Death Cab For Cutie - Gold Rush

Easy Life - Pockets

Ghali - Habibi

Gizmo Varillas & Baio - Losing You (Baio Remix)

Gorillaz - Sorcererz

Husky Loops feat. MEI & Count Counsellor - Everytime I Run

Jacob Banks - Love Ain’t Enough

Jungle - Beat 54 (All Good Now)

Kojey Radical - Water with Mahalia & Swindle

LADAMA - Porro Maracatu (TOY SELECTAH Remix)

Lao Ra - Pa’lante

Logic - Warm It Up feat. Young Sinatra

LSD (Labrinth, Sia, Diplo) - Genius

Mansionair - Violet City

No/Me - Consistent

NoMBe - Drama feat. Big Data

Ocean Wisdom - Tom & Jerry

Octavian - Lightning

Peggy Gou - It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)

Sam Fender - Play God

Stealth - Truth Is

Stereo Honey - Where No One Knows Your Name

SUN SILVA - Blue Light

Tom Misch - Good To Be Home feat. Loyle Carner, Barney Artist, Rebel Kleff

Tove Styrke - Sway

Wovoka Gentle - 1000 Opera Singers Working In Starbucks

Yolanda Be Cool - Musika feat. Kwanzaa Posse

Young Fathers - Border Girl

¿Te encantan los videojuegos , la tecnología y los eSports ? Aquí te compartimos el más reciente episodio del podcast de Depor Play.

Leer comentarios