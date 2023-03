Here are some confirmed new augments that will be added to the game during #FortniteMEGA:



- Go For Broke: Get a Charge Shotgun & Flint-Knock

- Game Time: Get a Pizza Party consumable

- Trackers Armory: Get a Shadow Tracker & Flare Gun

- Springtime Blowout: Get an Egg Launcher pic.twitter.com/55SYAAOLtn