Las diferentes industrias del entretenimiento se han visto afectadas por el coronavirus. No obstante, el mundo de los videojuegos ha visto un incremento en los números de usuarios. Por este motivo, varias empresas han comenzado a regar algunos juegos.

Durante este fin de semana podrás descargar algunos títulos como Call of Duty; Modern Warfare en PlayStation 4, Xbox one, PC solo en su modo multijugador desde el 24 al 27 de abril. A su vez podrás descargar el Battle Royale (Warzone) de esta franquicia, el cual ahora es free to play.

Ubisoft también te ofrece la descarga gratuita de Monopoly Plus en UPlay de PC. Lo podrás descargar también hasta el 27 de abril. En cuanto a los usuarios de PlayStation, podrás descargar Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection sin importar si pagas el PS Plus.

Desde el 27 de abril hasta el 1 de mayo también podrás acceder a los servidores de Total War: Shogun 2 en Steam.

Juegos gratis en PC: