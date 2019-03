Pokémon GO traerá pronto a dos nuevas criaturas shiny 

Looks like you have some Field Research to do, Trainers! 🔍🔬

Professor Willow needs your help in researching the Pokémon, Lotad, in an all-new weather-themed Limited Research event on March 30! ☀️🌧️🌨️

Learn more: https://t.co/xABKLUwXP8pic.twitter.com/qF2n4h6yO8