Steam regalará una variedad de juegos por errores cometidos en las rebajas de verano

📣 PSA! 📣 You don't need to remove games from your Steam wishlist in order to win your Top Wishlisted Game during the Steam Summer Sale - just move your favorite game to the top of your wishlist and you're good to go!



☀ 2019 Steam Summer Sale: https://t.co/4TuWeBVo1Opic.twitter.com/hNrMnTSzcY