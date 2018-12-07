The Game Awards 2018 cerró una velada muy agradable para todos los gamers. Los equipos de desarrollo de los mejores juegos del año estaban presentes en la gala que condecoró a God of War como mejor juego absoluto del año.

Pero antes de esto, se le dio un espacio importante a los eSports, los cuales tenían en su haber 8 premios de la noche. A su vez, se aprovechó el tiempo para anunciár juegos nuevos y actualizaciones de otro tanto.



Juegos anunciados:

- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueleed

- Obsidian: The Outer Worlds

- Dragon Age

-Mortal Kombat 11

- Far Cry

- Atlas, MMo de piratas de los creadores de Ark

- Psychonauts 2

- Hades, lo nuevo de Supergiant Games

- The Last Campfire, de los creadores de No Man's Sky

- The Stanley Parable Ultra-Redux

- Far Cry: New Dawn

- Journey to the Savage Planet

- Sayonara Wild Hearts

Todos los ganadores de The Game Awards 2018:

Juego del año:



· Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)

· Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

· God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)

· Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)

· Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

· Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)



Mejor juego como servicio:



· Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)

· Fortnite (Epic Games)

· No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

· Overwatch (Blizzard)

· Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)



Mejor dirección:



· A Way Out (Hazelight Studios / EA)

· Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream / SIE)

· God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)

· Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)

· Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)



Mejor narrativa:



· Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream / SIE)

· God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)

· Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)

· Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)

· Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)



Mejor dirección de arte:



· Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)

· God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)

· Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo)

· Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

· Return of Obra Din (3909 LLC)



Mejor banda sonora:



· Celeste (Lena Raine)

· God of War (Bear McCreary)

· Marvel’s Spider-Man (John Paesano)

· Ni No Kuni II (Joe Hisaishi)

· Octopath Traveler (Yasunori Nishiki)

· Red Dead Redemption 2 (Woody Jackson)



Mejor diseño sonoro:



· Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch Studios / Activision)

· Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games / Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)

· God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)

· Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)

· Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)



Mejor interpretación:



· Bryan Dechart as Connor, Detroit: Become Human

· Christopher Judge as Kratos, God of War

· Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

· Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan, Red Dead Redemption 2

· Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker, Marvel’s Spider-Man



Juegos que impactan:



· 11-11 Memories Retold (Digixart / Aardman Animations / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)

· Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

· Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)

· Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)

· The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories (White Owls / Arc System Works)



Mejor juego independiente:



· Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

· Dead Cells (Motion Twin)

· Into the Breach (Subset Games)

· Return of the Obra Dinn (3909 LLC)

· The Messenger (Sabotage Studio)



Mejor juego para móviles:



· Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)

· Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)

· Fortnite (Epic Games)

· PUBG MOBILE (Lightspeed & Quantum / Tencent Games)

· Reigns: Game of Thrones (Nerial / Developer Digital)



Mejor juego de VR/AR:



· ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission (SIE Japan Studio / SIE)

· Beat Saber (Beat Games)

· Firewall Zero Hour (First Contact Entertainment / SIE)

· Moss (Polyarc Games)

· Tetris Effect (Resonair / Enhance, Inc)



Mejor juego de acción:



· Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch / Activision)

· Dead Cells (Motion Twin)

· Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bungie / Activision)

· Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

· Mega Man 11 (Capcom)



Mejor juego de acción/aventura:



· Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)

· God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)

· Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)

· Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

· Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Eidos Montreal / Crystal Dynamics / Square Enix)



Mejor RPG:



· Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix / Square Enix)

· Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

· Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Level 5 / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)

· Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo)

· Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire (Obsidian Entertainment / Versus Evil)



Mejor juego de lucha:



· BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle (Arc System Works)

· Dragon Ball FighterZ (Arc System Works / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)

· Soul Calibur VI (Bandai Namco Studios / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)

· Street Fighter V Arcade (Dimps / Capcom)



Mejor juego familiar:



· Mario Tennis Aces (Camelot Software Planning / Nintendo)

· Nintendo Labo (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

· Overcooked 2 (Ghost Town Games / Team 17)

· Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)

· Super Mario Party (NDCube / Nintendo)



Mejor juego de estrategia:



· BATTLETECH (Harebrained Schemes / Paradox Interactive

· Frostpunk (11 bit studios)

· Into the Breach (Subset Games)

· The Banner Saga 3 (Stoic Studio / Versus Evil)

· Valkyria Chronicles 4 (Sega CS3 / Sega)



Mejor juego de conducción y deportes:



· FIFA 19 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports)

· Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games / Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)

· Mario Tennis Aces (Camelot Software Planning / Nintendo)

· NBA 2K19 (Visual Concepts / 2K Sports)

· Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (PES Productions / Konami)



Mejor juego multijugador:



· Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch / Activision)

· Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bungie / Activision)

· Fortnite (Epic Games)



Mejor juego de estudiantes:



Combat 2018 (Inland Norway University of Applied Sciences – Noruega)



Mejor debut de juego indie:



The Messenger (Sabotage Studio)



Mejor juego de eSports



Overwatch (Blizzard)



Mejor jugador de eSports:



Dominique “SonicFox” McLean (Echo Fox)



Mejor equipo de eSports:



Cloud9 (League of Legends)



Mejor entrenador de eSports:



Bok “Reapered” Han-gyu (Cloud 9)



Mejor evento de eSports:



League of Legends World Championship



Mejor presentador de eSports:



Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere



Mejor momento de eSports:



C9 Comeback Win In Triple OT vs FAZE (ELEAGUE)



Creador de contenido del año:



Ninja