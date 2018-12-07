The Game Awards 2018 cerró una velada muy agradable para todos los gamers. Los equipos de desarrollo de los mejores juegos del año estaban presentes en la gala que condecoró a God of War como mejor juego absoluto del año.
Pero antes de esto, se le dio un espacio importante a los eSports, los cuales tenían en su haber 8 premios de la noche. A su vez, se aprovechó el tiempo para anunciár juegos nuevos y actualizaciones de otro tanto.
Juegos anunciados:
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueleed
- Obsidian: The Outer Worlds
- Dragon Age
-Mortal Kombat 11
- Far Cry
- Atlas, MMo de piratas de los creadores de Ark
- Psychonauts 2
- Hades, lo nuevo de Supergiant Games
- The Last Campfire, de los creadores de No Man's Sky
- The Stanley Parable Ultra-Redux
- Far Cry: New Dawn
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
Todos los ganadores de The Game Awards 2018:
Juego del año:
· Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)
· Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
· God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)
· Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)
· Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)
· Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
Mejor juego como servicio:
· Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)
· Fortnite (Epic Games)
· No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
· Overwatch (Blizzard)
· Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
Mejor dirección:
· A Way Out (Hazelight Studios / EA)
· Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream / SIE)
· God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)
· Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)
· Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
Mejor narrativa:
· Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream / SIE)
· God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)
· Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)
· Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)
· Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
Mejor dirección de arte:
· Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)
· God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)
· Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo)
· Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
· Return of Obra Din (3909 LLC)
Mejor banda sonora:
· Celeste (Lena Raine)
· God of War (Bear McCreary)
· Marvel’s Spider-Man (John Paesano)
· Ni No Kuni II (Joe Hisaishi)
· Octopath Traveler (Yasunori Nishiki)
· Red Dead Redemption 2 (Woody Jackson)
Mejor diseño sonoro:
· Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch Studios / Activision)
· Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games / Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)
· God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)
· Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)
· Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
Mejor interpretación:
· Bryan Dechart as Connor, Detroit: Become Human
· Christopher Judge as Kratos, God of War
· Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
· Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan, Red Dead Redemption 2
· Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker, Marvel’s Spider-Man
Juegos que impactan:
· 11-11 Memories Retold (Digixart / Aardman Animations / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)
· Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
· Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)
· Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)
· The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories (White Owls / Arc System Works)
Mejor juego independiente:
· Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
· Dead Cells (Motion Twin)
· Into the Breach (Subset Games)
· Return of the Obra Dinn (3909 LLC)
· The Messenger (Sabotage Studio)
Mejor juego para móviles:
· Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)
· Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)
· Fortnite (Epic Games)
· PUBG MOBILE (Lightspeed & Quantum / Tencent Games)
· Reigns: Game of Thrones (Nerial / Developer Digital)
Mejor juego de VR/AR:
· ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission (SIE Japan Studio / SIE)
· Beat Saber (Beat Games)
· Firewall Zero Hour (First Contact Entertainment / SIE)
· Moss (Polyarc Games)
· Tetris Effect (Resonair / Enhance, Inc)
Mejor juego de acción:
· Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch / Activision)
· Dead Cells (Motion Twin)
· Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bungie / Activision)
· Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
· Mega Man 11 (Capcom)
Mejor juego de acción/aventura:
· Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)
· God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)
· Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)
· Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
· Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Eidos Montreal / Crystal Dynamics / Square Enix)
Mejor RPG:
· Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix / Square Enix)
· Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)
· Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Level 5 / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)
· Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo)
· Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire (Obsidian Entertainment / Versus Evil)
Mejor juego de lucha:
· BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle (Arc System Works)
· Dragon Ball FighterZ (Arc System Works / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)
· Soul Calibur VI (Bandai Namco Studios / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)
· Street Fighter V Arcade (Dimps / Capcom)
Mejor juego familiar:
· Mario Tennis Aces (Camelot Software Planning / Nintendo)
· Nintendo Labo (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
· Overcooked 2 (Ghost Town Games / Team 17)
· Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)
· Super Mario Party (NDCube / Nintendo)
Mejor juego de estrategia:
· BATTLETECH (Harebrained Schemes / Paradox Interactive
· Frostpunk (11 bit studios)
· Into the Breach (Subset Games)
· The Banner Saga 3 (Stoic Studio / Versus Evil)
· Valkyria Chronicles 4 (Sega CS3 / Sega)
Mejor juego de conducción y deportes:
· FIFA 19 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports)
· Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games / Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)
· Mario Tennis Aces (Camelot Software Planning / Nintendo)
· NBA 2K19 (Visual Concepts / 2K Sports)
· Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (PES Productions / Konami)
Mejor juego multijugador:
· Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch / Activision)
· Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bungie / Activision)
· Fortnite (Epic Games)
Mejor juego de estudiantes:
Combat 2018 (Inland Norway University of Applied Sciences – Noruega)
Mejor debut de juego indie:
The Messenger (Sabotage Studio)
Mejor juego de eSports
Overwatch (Blizzard)
Mejor jugador de eSports:
Dominique “SonicFox” McLean (Echo Fox)
Mejor equipo de eSports:
Cloud9 (League of Legends)
Mejor entrenador de eSports:
Bok “Reapered” Han-gyu (Cloud 9)
Mejor evento de eSports:
League of Legends World Championship
Mejor presentador de eSports:
Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
Mejor momento de eSports:
C9 Comeback Win In Triple OT vs FAZE (ELEAGUE)
Creador de contenido del año:
Ninja
¿Te encantan los videojuegos , la tecnología y los eSports ? Aquí te compartimos el más reciente episodio del podcast de Depor Play. Recuerda que de lunes a jueves contamos con una columna especial en el diario Depor, y todos los viernes traemos un especial con la mejor información en la edición impresa.
