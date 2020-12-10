The Game Awards 2020 EN VIVO: dónde en ver los premios ‘Oscar’ de los videojuegos. (Foto: The Game Awards)
se emitirá EN VIVO el 10 de diciembre a las 6:00 p.m. a través de Twitch y YouTube. Este es el evento que premiará a los mejores juegos de PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch y demás consolas.

La gala es organizada por el periodista Geoff Keighley y toma la opinión de la comunidad gamer y diferentes especialistas en la industria de los videojuegos para entregar las estatuillas.

En esta edición, tenemos importantes juegos que aspiran al títulos de ‘Mejor juego del año’: Animal Crossing: New Horizons, DOOM Eternal, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Ghost of Tsushima, Hades, The Last of Us Part II.

Dónde ver la gala de The Game Awards 2020

Fecha y hora de The Game Awards 2020

  • Venezuela: 10 de diciembre a las 19:00 horas.
  • Colombia: 10 de diciembre a las 18:00 horas.
  • Ecuador: 10 de diciembre a las 18:00 horas.
  • Perú: 10 de diciembre a las 18:00 horas.
  • Chile: 10 de diciembre a las 20:00 horas.
  • Argentina: 10 de diciembre a las 10:00 horas.
  • Paraguay: 10 de diciembre a las 20:00 horas.
  • México (Ciudad de México): 10 de diciembre a las 17:00 horas.

JUEGO DEL AÑO

  • The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
  • DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
  • Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix)
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
  • Hades (Supermassive Games)

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE

  • Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
  • Hades (Supermassive)
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studio/ Xbox Game Studios)
  • The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE JUEGO

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
  • Hades (Supermassive Games)
  • Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
  • The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

MEJOR MULTIJUGADOR

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
  • Among Us (Innersloth)
  • Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision)
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic)
  • VALORANT (Riot Games)

MEJOR JUEGO COMO SERVICIO

  • Apex Legends (Respawnn/EA)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision)
  • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
  • Destiny 2 (Bungie)

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

  • DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
  • Hades (Supermassive)
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studio/Xbox Game Studio)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

MEJOR NARRATIVA

  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Vanillaware/ATLUS)
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
  • Hades (Sueprmassive Gaames)
  • The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

MEJOR JUEGO INDEPENDIENTE

  • Carrion (Phobia/Devolver Digital)
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic)
  • Hades (Supermassive)
  • Spelunky 2 (Derek Yu/Mossmouth)
  • Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus)

MEJOR RPG

  • Final Fantasy VII Reemake (Square Enix)
  • Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
  • Persona 5 Royal (ATLUS)
  • Wasateland 3 (InXile/Deep Silver)
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon (SEGA)

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN

  • Ashley Johnson como Ellie en The Last of Us: Part II
  • Daisuke Tsuji como Jin en Ghost of Tsushimaa
  • Laura Bailey como Abby en The Last of Us: Part II
  • Logan Cunningham como Hades en Hades
  • Naadji Jeter como el Miles Morales en Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

MEJOR JUEGO DE DEPORTES/CARRERAS

  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)
  • NBa 2K21 (2K Sports)
  • DiRT 5 (Codemasters)
  • F1 2020 (Codemasters)
  • FIFA 21 (EA)

MEJOR JUEGO DE ESTRATEGIA

  • Crusader Kings III (Paradox Interactive)
  • Desperados III (Mimimi Productions)
  • Gears Tactics (Splash Damage/The Coaalition/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios)
  • XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis Games/2K Games)
  • Wargroove (Chucklefish)

MEJOR JUEGO FAMILIAR

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic)
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About TIme (Toys for Bob/Activision)
  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios/Nintendo)
  • Mineraft Dungeons (Mojang Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

MEJOR JUEGO DE PELEAS

  • GranBlue Fantasy: Versus (Arc System Works/Cygames)
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (NetherRealm/WB Games)
  • Street Fighter V (Capcom)
  • One Punch Mann: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Shunsoft/Bandaii Namco)
  • Under Night Inn-Birth Exe: Late [CL-R] (French Breaad/Arc System Works)

MEJOR JUEGO PARA MÓVILES

  • Call of Duty: Mobile (Timi Studios/Activision)
  • Among Us (Innersloth)
  • Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
  • Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)
  • Pokémon Café Mix (Genius Sonnority/The Pokémon Company)

JUEGOS DE IMPACTO

  • If Found… (DREAMFEEL/Annapurna)
  • Kentucky Route Zero: Tv Edition (Cardboard Computer)
  • Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus)
  • Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Throught the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)

MEJOR JUEGO INDEPENDIENTE DEBUT

  • Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver Digital)
  • Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry/Playstack)
  • Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)
  • Roki (Polygon Treehouse)
  • Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)

MEJOR SOPORTE PARA LA COMUNIDAD

  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Apex Legends (Respawnn/EA)
  • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
  • VALORANT (Riot Games)
  • Fall Guys (Mediatonic)
  • Destiny 2 (Bungie)

MEJOR DISEÑO DE AUDIO

  • The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
  • DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
  • Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
  • Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN/AVENTURA

  • The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn/EA)
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studio/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/SIE)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
  • Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla (Ubisoft)

MEJOR JUEGO VR/AR

  • Dreams (Media Molecule/SIE)
  • Half-Life Alyx (Valve)
  • Marvel’s Iron Man VR (Vamouflaj /SIE)
  • Star Wars: Squadrons (EA Motive/EA)
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (skybound Interactive)

MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN

  • Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
  • DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
  • Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)
  • Streets of Rage 4 (SEGA)

INNOVACIÓN EN ACCESIBILIDAD

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft)
  • Grounded (Obsidian/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Watch Dogs Legion (Ubisoft)
  • The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
  • Hyperdot (Tribe Games)

MEJOR JUEGO DE ESPORT

  • Fortnite (Epic)
  • League of Legends (Riot Games)
  • VALORANT (Riot Games)
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activistion)

MEJOR JUGADOR DE ESPORTS

  • Ian “Crimsix” Porter
  • Heo “Showmaker” Su
  • Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu
  • Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro
  • Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut

MEJOR EQUIPO DE ESPORTS

  • Damwon Gaming
  • San Francisco Shock
  • Dallas Empire
  • G2 Esports
  • Team Secret

MEJOR PRESENTADOR DE ESPORTS

  • Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
  • Alex “Machine” Richardson
  • Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
  • James “Dash” Patterson
  • Jorden “Sheever” Van Der Heijden

MEJOR EVENTO DE ESPORTS

  • Blast Premier: PSring 2020 European Finals
  • Call of Duty League Championship 2020
  • League of Legends World Championship 2020
  • Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020
  • IEM Katowice 2020

MEJOR ENTRENADOR DE ESPORTS

  • Lee “Zefa” Jaeo-Min
  • Danny “Zonic” Sorensen
  • Daw-Hee “Crusty” Park
  • Raymond “Rambo” Lussier
  • Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann

MEJOR CREADOR DE CONTENIDO

  • Alanah Pearce
  • Nick Mercs
  • TimtheTatmaan
  • Jay-Ann Lopez
  • Valkyrae


