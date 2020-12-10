El máximo premio de The Game Awards 2020, una especie de los Oscar de los videojuego, se lo llevó The Last of Us Part II. El título desarrollado por Naughty Dog fue el ganador de la categoría el ‘Mejor juego del año’, superando a Ghost of Tsushima, Doom Eternal y Animal Crossing.

The Last of Us Part II es un videojuego de acción-aventura y horror de supervivencia desarrollado por Naughty Dog, publicado por Sony en exclusiva para la PlayStation 4. Su lanzamiento fue programado para junio de 2020.

Los rivales de The Last of Us Part II en The Game Awards fueron DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda Softworks), Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix), Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo), Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE) y Hades (Supermassive Games).

Las reacciones no se hicieron esperar en Twitter. Los fans de The Last of Us Part II argumentan que el videojuego debió llevarse el título por su historia, jugabilidad, efectos visuales y soundtrack.

Aquí te dejamos el resto de los ganadores de The Game Awards 2020.

Lista de ganadores de The Game Awards 2020

Juego del año (GOTY)

The Last of Us Part II [GANADOR]

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

DOOM Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Mejor videojuego de acción

Hades [GANADOR]

DOOM Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx

Nioh 2

Streets of Rage 4

Mejor videojuego de acción/aventura

The Last Of Us Part II [GANADOR]

Ghost of Tsushima

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Mejor videojuego de rol

Final Fantasy VII Remake [GANADOR]

Genshin Impact

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Mejor videojuego de lucha

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [GANADOR]

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe: Late[cl-r]

Mejor videojuego familiar

Animal Crossing: New Horizons [GANADOR]

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Mejor videojuego de simulación/estrategia

Microsoft Flight Simulator [GANADOR]

Crusader Kings III

Desperados III

Gears Tactics

XCOM: Chimera Squad

Mejor videojuego de deportivo o carreras

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 [GANADOR]

DiRT 5

F1 2020

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Mejor multijugador

Among Us [GANADOR]

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Valorant

Mejor narrativa

The Last of Us Part II [GANADOR]

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Mejor dirección de juego

The Last of Us Part II [GANADOR]

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Mejor dirección de arte

Ghost of Tsushima [GANADOR]

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part II

Mejor diseño sonoro

The Last of Us Part II [GANADOR]

Doom Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx

Ghost of Tsushima

Resident Evil 3

Mejor banda sonora

Final Fantasy VII Remake [GANADOR]

Hades

Doom Eternal

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part II

Mejor interpretación (actor de voz)

Laura Bailey, The Last of Us Part II [GANADORA]

Ashley Johnson, The Last of Us Part II

Daisuke Tsuji, Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham, Hades

Nadji Jeter, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Premio Mayor impacto social de un juego

Tell Me Why [GANADOR]

If Found…

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Spiritfarer

Through the Darkest of Times

Mejor juego en constante evolución

No Man’s Sky [GANADOR]

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Call of Duty Warzone

Fortnite

Mejor videojuego independiente

Hades [GANADOR]

Carrion

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Spelunky 2

Spiritfarer

Mejor videojuego para celulares

Among Us [GANADOR]

Call of Duty Mobile

Genshin Impact

Legends of Runeterra

Pokémon Café Mix

Mejor soporte de comunidad

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout [GANADOR]

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Valorant

Mejor videojuego para dispositivos VR/AR

Half-Life: Alyx [GANADOR]

Dreams

Marvel’s Iron Man VR

Star Wars: Squadrons

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Innovación en accesibilidad

The Last Of Us Part II [GANADOR]

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Grounded

HyperDot

Watch Dogs Legion

Mejor creador de contenidos

Valkyrae [GANADORA]

Alanah Pearce

FaZe Nickmercs

Jay Ann Lopez

TimTheTatman

Mejor videojuego debutante

Phasmophobia [GANADOR]

Carrion

Mortal Shell

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Röki

Mejor jugador de eSports

Heo ‘Showmaker’ Su (League of Legends) [GANADOR]

Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter (Call of Duty)

Kim ‘Canyon”’Geon-bu (League of Legends)

Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro (Call of Duty)

Matthieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut (CS:GO)

Mejor entrenador de eSports

Danny ‘zonic’ Sorensen (CS:GO) [GANADOR]

Dae-hee ‘Crusty’ Park (OWL)

Fabian ‘Grabbz’ Lohmann (League of Legends)

Lee ‘Zefa’ Jae-min (League of Legends)

Raymond ‘rambo’ Lussier (Call of Duty)

Mejor evento de eSports

League of Legends World Championship 2020 (League of Legends)

BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals (CS:GO)

Call of Duty League Championship 2020 (Call of Duty)

IEM Katowice 2020 (CS:GO)

Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020 (Overwatch)

Mejor videojuego de eSports

League of Legends [GANADOR]

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Fortnite

Valorant

Mejor comentarista de eSports

Eefje ‘Sjokz’ Depoortere [GANADOR]

Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez

Alex ‘Machine’ Richardson

James ‘Dash’ Patterson

Jorien ‘Sheever’ van der Heijden

Mejor equipo de eSports

G2 Esports (League of Legends) [GANADOR]

DAMWON Gaming (League of Legends)

Dallas Empire (Call of Duty)

San Francisco Shock (Overwatch League)

Team Secret (Dota 2)