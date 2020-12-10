The Game Awards 2020: “The Last of Us Part 2” ganó la categoría de ‘Mejor juego del año’ (Difusión)
The Game Awards 2020: “The Last of Us Part 2” ganó la categoría de ‘Mejor juego del año’ (Difusión)

El máximo premio de , una especie de los Oscar de los videojuego, se lo llevó . El título desarrollado por Naughty Dog fue el ganador de la categoría el ‘Mejor juego del año’, superando a Ghost of Tsushima, Doom Eternal y Animal Crossing.

es un videojuego de acción-aventura y horror de supervivencia desarrollado por Naughty Dog, publicado por Sony en exclusiva para la PlayStation 4. Su lanzamiento fue programado para junio de 2020.

Los rivales de en fueron DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda Softworks), Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix), Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo), Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE) y Hades (Supermassive Games).

Las reacciones no se hicieron esperar en Twitter. Los fans de The Last of Us Part II argumentan que el videojuego debió llevarse el título por su historia, jugabilidad, efectos visuales y soundtrack.

Aquí te dejamos el resto de los ganadores de .

Lista de ganadores de The Game Awards 2020

Juego del año (GOTY)

  • The Last of Us Part II [GANADOR]
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • DOOM Eternal
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades

Mejor videojuego de acción

  • Hades [GANADOR]
  • DOOM Eternal
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Nioh 2
  • Streets of Rage 4

Mejor videojuego de acción/aventura

  • The Last Of Us Part II [GANADOR]
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Mejor videojuego de rol

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake [GANADOR]
  • Genshin Impact
  • Persona 5 Royal
  • Wasteland 3
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Mejor videojuego de lucha

  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [GANADOR]
  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus
  • Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
  • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
  • UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe: Late[cl-r]

Mejor videojuego familiar

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons [GANADOR]
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
  • Minecraft Dungeons
  • Paper Mario: The Origami King

Mejor videojuego de simulación/estrategia

  • Microsoft Flight Simulator [GANADOR]
  • Crusader Kings III
  • Desperados III
  • Gears Tactics
  • XCOM: Chimera Squad

Mejor videojuego de deportivo o carreras

  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 [GANADOR]
  • DiRT 5
  • F1 2020
  • FIFA 21
  • NBA 2K21

Mejor multijugador

  • Among Us [GANADOR]
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Valorant

Mejor narrativa

  • The Last of Us Part II [GANADOR]
  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades

Mejor dirección de juego

  • The Last of Us Part II [GANADOR]
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx

Mejor dirección de arte

  • Ghost of Tsushima [GANADOR]
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Hades
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Last of Us Part II

Mejor diseño sonoro

  • The Last of Us Part II [GANADOR]
  • Doom Eternal
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Resident Evil 3

Mejor banda sonora

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake [GANADOR]
  • Hades
  • Doom Eternal
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Last of Us Part II

Mejor interpretación (actor de voz)

  • Laura Bailey, The Last of Us Part II [GANADORA]
  • Ashley Johnson, The Last of Us Part II
  • Daisuke Tsuji, Ghost of Tsushima
  • Logan Cunningham, Hades
  • Nadji Jeter, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Premio Mayor impacto social de un juego

  • Tell Me Why [GANADOR]
  • If Found…
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • Spiritfarer
  • Through the Darkest of Times

Mejor juego en constante evolución

  • No Man’s Sky [GANADOR]
  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Call of Duty Warzone
  • Fortnite

Mejor videojuego independiente

  • Hades [GANADOR]
  • Carrion
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Spelunky 2
  • Spiritfarer

Mejor videojuego para celulares

  • Among Us [GANADOR]
  • Call of Duty Mobile
  • Genshin Impact
  • Legends of Runeterra
  • Pokémon Café Mix

Mejor soporte de comunidad

  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout [GANADOR]
  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Valorant

Mejor videojuego para dispositivos VR/AR

  • Half-Life: Alyx [GANADOR]
  • Dreams
  • Marvel’s Iron Man VR
  • Star Wars: Squadrons
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Innovación en accesibilidad

  • The Last Of Us Part II [GANADOR]
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Grounded
  • HyperDot
  • Watch Dogs Legion

Mejor creador de contenidos

  • Valkyrae [GANADORA]
  • Alanah Pearce
  • FaZe Nickmercs
  • Jay Ann Lopez
  • TimTheTatman

Mejor videojuego debutante

  • Phasmophobia [GANADOR]
  • Carrion
  • Mortal Shell
  • Raji: An Ancient Epic
  • Röki

Mejor jugador de eSports

  • Heo ‘Showmaker’ Su (League of Legends) [GANADOR]
  • Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter (Call of Duty)
  • Kim ‘Canyon”’Geon-bu (League of Legends)
  • Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro (Call of Duty)
  • Matthieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut (CS:GO)

Mejor entrenador de eSports

  • Danny ‘zonic’ Sorensen (CS:GO) [GANADOR]
  • Dae-hee ‘Crusty’ Park (OWL)
  • Fabian ‘Grabbz’ Lohmann (League of Legends)
  • Lee ‘Zefa’ Jae-min (League of Legends)
  • Raymond ‘rambo’ Lussier (Call of Duty)

Mejor evento de eSports

  • League of Legends World Championship 2020 (League of Legends)
  • BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals (CS:GO)
  • Call of Duty League Championship 2020 (Call of Duty)
  • IEM Katowice 2020 (CS:GO)
  • Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020 (Overwatch)

Mejor videojuego de eSports

  • League of Legends [GANADOR]
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • Fortnite
  • Valorant

Mejor comentarista de eSports

  • Eefje ‘Sjokz’ Depoortere [GANADOR]
  • Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez
  • Alex ‘Machine’ Richardson
  • James ‘Dash’ Patterson
  • Jorien ‘Sheever’ van der Heijden

Mejor equipo de eSports

  • G2 Esports (League of Legends) [GANADOR]
  • DAMWON Gaming (League of Legends)
  • Dallas Empire (Call of Duty)
  • San Francisco Shock (Overwatch League)
  • Team Secret (Dota 2)

