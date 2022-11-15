Ya es cuestión de semanas para despedirse del 2022, por lo que la industria gamer está preparando el mayor reconocimiento a los desarrolladores de videojuegos. Hablamos de The Game Awards, un evento que también es conocido como el “Oscar de los videojuegos”. Por lo pronto, ya podemos adelantarte cuáles son los nominados.
La ceremonia de The Game Awards 2022 está programada para el 8 de diciembre. Además de premiar a los mejores juegos en diversas categorías, la gala sirve como medio para la presentación de futuros juegos y contenidos descargables.
Por si te lo preguntas, quienes deciden a los ganadores de The Game Awards son un jurado especial compuesto por distintos medios periodísticos. En el caso de los jugadores destacados y equipos de eSport, los ganadores son elegidos por el público vía online a través de la página oficial del evento.
THE GAME AWARDS 2022 | Nominados a mejor juego del año
Premio al juego del año
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment)
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)
- God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft / Nintendo)
Mejor juego de acción
- Bayonetta 3 (Platinum Games / Nintendo)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward / Activision)
- Neon White (Angel Matrix / Annapurna)
- Sifu (Sloclap)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games / Dotemu)
Mejor juego de aventura y acción
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment)
- God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna)
- TUNIC (TUNIC Team / Finji)
Mejor juego de rol (RPG)
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)
- Live a Live (Square Enix / Nintendo)
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Game Freak / Nintendo / TPCI)
- Triangle Strategy (Artdink / Square Enix)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft / Nintendo)
Mejor juego de lucha o pelea
- DNF Duel (Arc System Works / EIGHTING / NEOPLE / NEXON)
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (CyberConnect 2 Co. Ltd / Bandai Namco)
- The King of Fighters XV (SNK / Plaion)
- MultiVersus (Player First Games / WB Games)
- Sifu (Sloclap)
Mejor juego de estrategia o simulador
- Dune: Spice Wars (Shiro Games / Funcom)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan / Paris / Ubisoft)
- Total War: WARHAMMER III (Creative Assembly / Sega)
- Two Point Campus (Two Point Studios / Sega)
- Victoria 3 (Paradox Development Studio / Paradox Interactive)
Mejor juego familiar
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land (HAL Laboratory / Nintendo)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Traveller’s Tales / WB Games)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan / Paris / Ubisoft)
- Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Mejor juego deportivo o de conducción
- F1 22 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
- FIFA 23 (EA Vancouver/Romania/EA Sports)
- NBA 2K23 (Visual Concepts/2K Sports)
- Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)
- OlliOlli World (Roll 7/Private Division)
Mejor dirección de juego
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)
- God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Immortality (Half Mermaid)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna)
Mejor guión o narrativa
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment)
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)
- God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Immortality (Half Mermaid)
Mejor dirección artística
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)
- God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Scorn (Ebb Software / Kepler Interactive)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna)
Mejor música
- Olivier Deriviere, A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Tsukasa Saitoh, Elden Ring
- Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarök
- Two Feathers, Metal: Hellsinger
- Yasunori Mitsuda, Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Mejor interpretación o actuación
- Ashly Burch como Aloy en Horizon Forbidden West
- Charlotte McBurney como Amicia en A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Christopher Judge como Kratos en God of War Ragnarök
- Manon Gage como Marcel en Immortality
- Sunny Suljic como Atreus en God of War Ragnarök
Mejor juego independiente
- Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster / Devolver Digital)
- Neon White (Angel Matrix / Annapurna)
- Sifu (Sloclap)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna)
- TUNIC (TUNIC Team / Finji)
Mejor juego móvil
- Apex Legends Mobile (Lightspeed & Quantum / Respawn / EA)
- Diablo Immortal (Blizzard / NetEase)
- Genshin Impact (HoYovese)
- MARVEL SNAP (Second Dinner Studios / Nuverse)
- Tower of Fantasy (Hotta Studio / Perfect World / Level Infinite)
Mejor juego de realidad virtual o realidad aumentada
- After the Fall (Vertigo Games)
- Among Us VR (Schell Games / InnerSloth)
- BONELAB (Stress Level Zero)
- Moss: Book II (Polyarc)
- Red Matter 2 (Vertical Robot)
Mejor multijugador
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward / Activision)
- MultiVersus (Player First Games / WB Games)
- Overwatch 2 (Blizzard)
- Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games / Dotemu)
Juego más esperado o anticipado
- Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
- Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software / WB Games)
- Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
- Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
