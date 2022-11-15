The Game Awards 2022
Ya es cuestión de semanas para despedirse del 2022, por lo que la industria gamer está preparando el mayor reconocimiento a los desarrolladores de videojuegos. Hablamos de , un evento que también es conocido como el “Oscar de los videojuegos”. Por lo pronto, ya podemos adelantarte cuáles son los nominados.

La ceremonia de está programada para el 8 de diciembre. Además de premiar a los mejores juegos en diversas categorías, la gala sirve como medio para la presentación de futuros juegos y contenidos descargables.

Por si te lo preguntas, quienes deciden a los ganadores de son un jurado especial compuesto por distintos medios periodísticos. En el caso de los jugadores destacados y equipos de eSport, los ganadores son elegidos por el público vía online a través de la página oficial del evento.

THE GAME AWARDS 2022 | Nominados a mejor juego del año

Premio al juego del año

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment)
  • Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)
  • God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna)
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft / Nintendo)

Mejor juego de acción

  • Bayonetta 3 (Platinum Games / Nintendo)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward / Activision)
  • Neon White (Angel Matrix / Annapurna)
  • Sifu (Sloclap)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games / Dotemu)

Mejor juego de aventura y acción

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment)
  • God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna)
  • TUNIC (TUNIC Team / Finji)

Mejor juego de rol (RPG)

  • Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)
  • Live a Live (Square Enix / Nintendo)
  • Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Game Freak / Nintendo / TPCI)
  • Triangle Strategy (Artdink / Square Enix)
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft / Nintendo)

Mejor juego de lucha o pelea

  • DNF Duel (Arc System Works / EIGHTING / NEOPLE / NEXON)
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (CyberConnect 2 Co. Ltd / Bandai Namco)
  • The King of Fighters XV (SNK / Plaion)
  • MultiVersus (Player First Games / WB Games)
  • Sifu (Sloclap)

Mejor juego de estrategia o simulador

  • Dune: Spice Wars (Shiro Games / Funcom)
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan / Paris / Ubisoft)
  • Total War: WARHAMMER III (Creative Assembly / Sega)
  • Two Point Campus (Two Point Studios / Sega)
  • Victoria 3 (Paradox Development Studio / Paradox Interactive)

Mejor juego familiar

  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land (HAL Laboratory / Nintendo)
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Traveller’s Tales / WB Games)
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan / Paris / Ubisoft)
  • Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
  • Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Mejor juego deportivo o de conducción

  • F1 22 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
  • FIFA 23 (EA Vancouver/Romania/EA Sports)
  • NBA 2K23 (Visual Concepts/2K Sports)
  • Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)
  • OlliOlli World (Roll 7/Private Division)

Mejor dirección de juego

  • Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)
  • God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Immortality (Half Mermaid)
  • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna)

Mejor guión o narrativa

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment)
  • Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)
  • God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Immortality (Half Mermaid)

Mejor dirección artística

  • Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)
  • God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Scorn (Ebb Software / Kepler Interactive)
  • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna)

Mejor música

  • Olivier Deriviere, A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Tsukasa Saitoh, Elden Ring
  • Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarök
  • Two Feathers, Metal: Hellsinger
  • Yasunori Mitsuda, Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Mejor interpretación o actuación

  • Ashly Burch como Aloy en Horizon Forbidden West
  • Charlotte McBurney como Amicia en A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Christopher Judge como Kratos en God of War Ragnarök
  • Manon Gage como Marcel en Immortality
  • Sunny Suljic como Atreus en God of War Ragnarök

Mejor juego independiente

  • Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster / Devolver Digital)
  • Neon White (Angel Matrix / Annapurna)
  • Sifu (Sloclap)
  • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna)
  • TUNIC (TUNIC Team / Finji)

Mejor juego móvil

  • Apex Legends Mobile (Lightspeed & Quantum / Respawn / EA)
  • Diablo Immortal (Blizzard / NetEase)
  • Genshin Impact (HoYovese)
  • MARVEL SNAP (Second Dinner Studios / Nuverse)
  • Tower of Fantasy (Hotta Studio / Perfect World / Level Infinite)

Mejor juego de realidad virtual o realidad aumentada

  • After the Fall (Vertigo Games)
  • Among Us VR (Schell Games / InnerSloth)
  • BONELAB (Stress Level Zero)
  • Moss: Book II (Polyarc)
  • Red Matter 2 (Vertical Robot)

Mejor multijugador

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward / Activision)
  • MultiVersus (Player First Games / WB Games)
  • Overwatch 2 (Blizzard)
  • Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games / Dotemu)

Juego más esperado o anticipado

  • Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
  • Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software / WB Games)
  • Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
  • Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

