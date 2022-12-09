The Game Awards 2022: Elden Ring como GOTY y la lista de todos los ganadores de la velada. | Foto: FromSoftware
Uno de los eventos de la industria de los videojuegos más importantes del año ha finalizado. entregó las más de 30 estatuillas a los títulos de consolas y PC más destacados del año.

Elden Ring, el título de FromSoftware y Bandai Namco, llegó a todas las consolas el pasado 25 de febrero de este año y ha logrado convertirse en el mejor videojuego del año, según la crítica, la prensa especializada y los gamers.

Curiosamente, God of War Ragnarok, el favorito de la velada, no logró levantar la estatuilla más importante pese a contar con cinco premios. Hidetaka Miyazaki subió al escenario para la recepción del precio de mejor dirección y el camino quedaba pavimentado para que Elden Ring sea condecorado a mejor juego del año.

Ganadores de The Game Awards 2022

Juego del año

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)
  • Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
  • God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
  • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)

Mejor dirección

  • Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
  • God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
  • Immortality (Half Mermaid)
  • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

Mejor narrativa

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)
  • Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
  • God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
  • Immortality (Half Mermaid)

Mejor dirección de arte

  • Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
  • God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
  • Scorn (Ebb Software/Kepler Interactive)
  • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

Mejor banda sonora

  • Olivier Deriviere, A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Tsukasa Saitoh, Elden Ring
  • Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarök
  • Two Feathers, Metal: Hellsinger
  • Yasunori Mitsuda, Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Mejor sonido

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Infinity Ward/Activision)
  • Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
  • God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
  • Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony/SIE)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Mejor interpretación

  • Ashly Burch, Horizon Forbidden West
  • Charlotte McBurney, A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Christopher Judge, God of War Ragnarök
  • Manon Gage, Immortality
  • Sunny Suljic, God of War Ragnarök

Mejor juego por su impacto

  • A Memoir Blue (Cloisters Interactive/Annapurna)
  • As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over The Age/Fellow Traveller)
  • Endling — Extinction is Forever (Herobeat Studios/HandyGames)
  • Hindsight (Team Hindsight/Annapurna)
  • I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games/Finji)

Mejor juego en constante actualización

  • Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
  • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
  • Final Fantasy 14 (Square Enix)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)

Mejor juego independiente

  • Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster / Devolver Digital)
  • Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)
  • Sifu (Sloclap)
  • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
  • Tunic (TUNIC Team/Finji)

Mejor debut indie

  • Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive)
  • Norco (Geography of Robots/Raw Fury)
  • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
  • Tunic (TUNIC Team/Finji)
  • Vampire Survivors (poncle)

Mejor soporte de la comunidad

  • Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
  • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
  • Final Fantasy 14 (Square Enix)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Mejor juego de móviles

  • Apex Legends Mobile (Lightspeed & Quantum/Respawn/EA)
  • Diablo Immortal (Blizzard/NetEase)
  • Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)
  • Marvel Snap (Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse)
  • Tower of Fantasy (Hotta Studio/Perfect World/Level Infinite)

Mejor juego de VR o realidad aumentada

  • After the Fall (Vertigo Games)
  • Among Us VR (Schell Games/InnerSloth)
  • Bonelab (Stress Level Zero)
  • Moss: Book 2 (Polyarc)
  • Red Matter 2 (Vertical Robot)

Mejor juego de acción

  • Bayonetta 3 (Platinum Games/Nintendo)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Infinity Ward/Activision)
  • Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)
  • Sifu (Sloclap)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu)

Mejor juego de acción y aventura

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)
  • God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
  • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
  • Tunic (TUNIC Team/Finji)

Mejor juego de rol

  • Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
  • Live a Live (Square Enix/Nintendo)
  • Pokémon Legends Arceus (Game Freak/Nintendo/TPCI)
  • Triangle Strategy (Artdink/Square Enix)
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)

Mejor juego de lucha

  • DNF Duel (Arc System Works/EIGHTING/NEOPLE/NEXON)
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (CyberConnect 2 Co. Ltd/Bandai Namco)
  • The King of Fighters XV (SNK/Plaion)
  • MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)
  • Sifu (Sloclap)

Mejor juego familiar

  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land (HAL Laboratory / Nintendo)
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Traveller’s Tales/WB Games)
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft)
  • Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
  • Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Mejor juego de simulación o estrategia

  • Dune: Spice Wars (Shiro Games/Funcom)
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft)
  • Total War: Warhammer 3 (Creative Assembly/Sega)
  • Two Point Campus (Two Point Studios/Sega)
  • Victoria 3 (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox Interactive)

Mejor juego de deportes o carreras

  • F1 22 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
  • FIFA 23 (EA Vancouver/Romania/EA Sports)
  • NBA 2K23 (Visual Concepts/2K Sports)
  • Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)
  • OlliOlli World (Roll 7/Private Division)

Mejor juego multijugador

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Infinity Ward/Activision)
  • MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)
  • Overwatch 2 (Blizzard)
  • Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu)

Juego más esperado de 2023

  • Final Fantasy 16 (Square Enix)
  • Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software/WB Games)
  • Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
  • Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Creador de contenido del año

  • Karl Jacobs
  • Ludwig
  • Nibellion
  • Nobru
  • QTCinderella

Mejor adaptación

  • Arcane: League of Legends (Fortiche/Riot Games/Netflix)
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Studio Trigger/CD Projekt, Netflix)
  • The Cuphead Show! (Studio MDHR/King Features Syndicate/Netflix)
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Sega Sammy Group/Paramount Pictures)
  • Uncharted (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures)

Premio por la innovación en accesibilidad

  • As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios)
  • God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
  • Return to Monkey Island (Terrible Toybox/Devolver Digital)
  • The Last Of Us Part 1 (Naughty Dog/SIE)
  • The Quarry (Supermassive Games/2K)

Mejor juego de esports

  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
  • DOTA 2 (Valve)
  • League of Legends (Riot Games)
  • Rocket League (Psyonix)
  • Valorant (Riot Games)

Mejor deportista de esports

  • Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon (Gen.G, League of Legends)
  • Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (T1, League of Legends)
  • Finn “karrigan” Andersen ( (FaZe Clan - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
  • Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
  • Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)

Mejor equipo de esports

  • DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)
  • FaZe Clan (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
  • Gen.G (League of Legends)
  • LA Thieves (Call of Duty)
  • LOUD (Valorant)

Mejor entrenador de esports

  • Andrii “B1ad3″ Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
  • Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (Loud, Valorant)
  • Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, Valorant)
  • Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström (FaZe Clan, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
  • Go “Score” Dong-bin (Gen.G, League of Legends)

Mejor evento de esports

  • EVO 2022
  • 2022 League of Legends World Championship
  • PGL Major Antwerp 2022
  • The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational

