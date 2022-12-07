The Game Awards 2022 fue programado para el 8 de diciembre. Se trata de uno de los eventos de videojuegos más importantes del año debido a que premia a los títulos más importantes de todas las consolas (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch y móviles Android y iOS).
A su vez, el evento contará con la presencia de los equipos desarrolladores de las compañías nominadas, celebridades y otros invitados. Como si esto fuera poco, también se comparte un especial espacio para la presentación de diferentes videojuegos que se lanzarán en 2023 y 2024.
¿Dónde ver The Game Awards 2022?
Como en años anteriores, TGA 2022 contará con transmisiones online vía Twitch y YouTube. Los creadores de contenido también pueden compartir la transmisión y comentar por encima; así que podrás conectarte al canal de tu youtuber favorito.
Como se mencionó antes, el 8 de diciembre se llevará a cabo el evento en Teatro Microsoft en Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos, en donde asistirán los creadores de contenido invitados, celebridades de la industria y desarrolladores.
El teatro cuenta con capacidad para 7 mil personas, pero se busca romper el récord de más de 85 millones de espectadores en todos los medios digitales que se alcanzó en el año 2021.
En total son 31 categorías de la velada. En esta ocasión, TGA 2022 incluirá una nueva llamada “Mejor adaptación” con el objetivo de premiar a las adaptaciones de videojuegos a series o películas.
Nominados de todas las categorías de The Game Awards 2022
Premio al juego del año
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment)
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)
- God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft / Nintendo)
Mejor juego de acción
- Bayonetta 3 (Platinum Games / Nintendo)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward / Activision)
- Neon White (Angel Matrix / Annapurna)
- Sifu (Sloclap)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games / Dotemu)
Mejor juego de aventura y acción
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment)
- God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna)
- TUNIC (TUNIC Team / Finji)
Mejor juego de rol (RPG)
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)
- Live a Live (Square Enix / Nintendo)
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Game Freak / Nintendo / TPCI)
- Triangle Strategy (Artdink / Square Enix)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft / Nintendo)
Mejor juego de lucha o pelea
- DNF Duel (Arc System Works / EIGHTING / NEOPLE / NEXON)
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (CyberConnect 2 Co. Ltd / Bandai Namco)
- The King of Fighters XV (SNK / Plaion)
- MultiVersus (Player First Games / WB Games)
- Sifu (Sloclap)
Mejor juego de estrategia o simulador
- Dune: Spice Wars (Shiro Games / Funcom)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan / Paris / Ubisoft)
- Total War: WARHAMMER III (Creative Assembly / Sega)
- Two Point Campus (Two Point Studios / Sega)
- Victoria 3 (Paradox Development Studio / Paradox Interactive)
Mejor juego familiar
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land (HAL Laboratory / Nintendo)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Traveller’s Tales / WB Games)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan / Paris / Ubisoft)
- Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Mejor juego deportivo o de conducción
- F1 22 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
- FIFA 23 (EA Vancouver/Romania/EA Sports)
- NBA 2K23 (Visual Concepts/2K Sports)
- Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)
- OlliOlli World (Roll 7/Private Division)
Mejor dirección de juego
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)
- God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Immortality (Half Mermaid)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna)
Mejor guión o narrativa
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment)
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)
- God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Immortality (Half Mermaid)
Mejor dirección artística
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)
- God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Scorn (Ebb Software / Kepler Interactive)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna)
Mejor música
- Olivier Deriviere, A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Tsukasa Saitoh, Elden Ring
- Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarök
- Two Feathers, Metal: Hellsinger
- Yasunori Mitsuda, Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Mejor interpretación o actuación
- Ashly Burch como Aloy en Horizon Forbidden West
- Charlotte McBurney como Amicia en A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Christopher Judge como Kratos en God of War Ragnarök
- Manon Gage como Marcel en Immortality
- Sunny Suljic como Atreus en God of War Ragnarök
Mejor juego independiente
- Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster / Devolver Digital)
- Neon White (Angel Matrix / Annapurna)
- Sifu (Sloclap)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna)
- TUNIC (TUNIC Team / Finji)
Mejor juego móvil
- Apex Legends Mobile (Lightspeed & Quantum / Respawn / EA)
- Diablo Immortal (Blizzard / NetEase)
- Genshin Impact (HoYovese)
- MARVEL SNAP (Second Dinner Studios / Nuverse)
- Tower of Fantasy (Hotta Studio / Perfect World / Level Infinite)
Mejor juego de realidad virtual o realidad aumentada
- After the Fall (Vertigo Games)
- Among Us VR (Schell Games / InnerSloth)
- BONELAB (Stress Level Zero)
- Moss: Book II (Polyarc)
- Red Matter 2 (Vertical Robot)
Mejor multijugador
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward / Activision)
- MultiVersus (Player First Games / WB Games)
- Overwatch 2 (Blizzard)
- Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games / Dotemu)
Juego más esperado o anticipado
- Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
- Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software / WB Games)
- Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
- Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
