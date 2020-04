💰 @reymysterio looks ahead to #MITB.

🤑 @CarmellaWWE makes our #MoneyMoments segment F-A-B-U-L-O-U-S.

🥞 @WWEBigE joins us.

💪 @BeckyLynchWWE calls in.



And SO MUCH MORE to come on #WWETheBump! https://t.co/vSCLNrqSXQ