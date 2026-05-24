The 2026 Formula 1 season heads to Montréal for one of the most anticipated weekends on the calendar as the Canadian Grand Prix returns with the Sprint format at the legendary Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. With only one practice session before Sprint Qualifying begins, teams and drivers will immediately be under pressure on a circuit famous for fast straights, heavy braking zones and the iconic “Wall of Champions.”

Fans around the world will be able to enjoy a packed three-day schedule featuring Sprint Qualifying, the Sprint race, Grand Prix Qualifying and Sunday’s main race. The event takes place from Friday, May 22 to Sunday, May 24, marking the first Canadian GP to use the Sprint weekend format.

Three weeks after the Miami F1 GP, the Grand Circus returns to action with the Canadian GP at the Gilles Villeneuve circuit (Instagram de la Fórmula 1)

What time is the F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2026?

The Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix race will begin on:

Sunday, May 24, 2026

4:00 p.m. local time in Montréal

9:00 p.m. BST (United Kingdom)

10:00 p.m. CET (Central Europe)

4:00 p.m. ET (USA & Canada East Coast)

1:00 p.m. PT (USA West Coast)

The race will run for 70 laps around Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Full F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2026 Schedule

Friday, May 22

Free Practice 1 — 12:30 p.m. local time

Sprint Qualifying — 4:30 p.m. local time

Saturday, May 23

Sprint Race — 12:00 p.m. local time

Qualifying — 4:00 p.m. local time

Sunday, May 24

Canadian Grand Prix Race — 4:00 p.m. local time

The Canadian GP is one of six Sprint weekends on the 2026 Formula 1 calendar.

What time is Qualifying for the Canadian GP 2026?

Grand Prix Qualifying will take place on:

Saturday, May 23

4:00 p.m. local time (Montréal)

4:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. PT

9:00 p.m. BST

10:00 p.m. CET

Qualifying will determine the starting grid for Sunday’s race, while Sprint Qualifying sets the grid for Saturday’s Sprint event.

What time is the Sprint race in Canada?

The Sprint race is scheduled for:

Saturday, May 23

12:00 p.m. local time

12:00 p.m. ET

9:00 a.m. PT

5:00 p.m. BST

Drivers will compete over 23 laps or a maximum of 60 minutes.

Where to watch the Canadian Grand Prix 2026 live

United States

ESPN

F1 TV

Netflix live coverage for US subscribers during the race weekend.

United Kingdom

Canada

Mexico & Latin America

F1 TV Latinoamérica

Fox Sports coverage in several Latin American countries.

Why the 2026 Canadian GP is special

This year’s race marks:

The earliest Canadian GP in Formula 1 history

The first-ever Sprint weekend in Montréal

Another key chapter in the 2026 championship battle

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve remains one of the most unpredictable and exciting tracks in Formula 1 thanks to its combination of high-speed sections, tight chicanes and dramatic overtaking opportunities.