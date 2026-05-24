The 2026 Formula 1 season heads to Montréal for one of the most anticipated weekends on the calendar as the Canadian Grand Prix returns with the Sprint format at the legendary Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. With only one practice session before Sprint Qualifying begins, teams and drivers will immediately be under pressure on a circuit famous for fast straights, heavy braking zones and the iconic “Wall of Champions.”
Fans around the world will be able to enjoy a packed three-day schedule featuring Sprint Qualifying, the Sprint race, Grand Prix Qualifying and Sunday’s main race. The event takes place from Friday, May 22 to Sunday, May 24, marking the first Canadian GP to use the Sprint weekend format.
What time is the F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2026?
The Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix race will begin on:
Sunday, May 24, 2026
- 4:00 p.m. local time in Montréal
- 9:00 p.m. BST (United Kingdom)
- 10:00 p.m. CET (Central Europe)
- 4:00 p.m. ET (USA & Canada East Coast)
- 1:00 p.m. PT (USA West Coast)
The race will run for 70 laps around Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
Full F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2026 Schedule
Friday, May 22
- Free Practice 1 — 12:30 p.m. local time
- Sprint Qualifying — 4:30 p.m. local time
Saturday, May 23
- Sprint Race — 12:00 p.m. local time
- Qualifying — 4:00 p.m. local time
Sunday, May 24
- Canadian Grand Prix Race — 4:00 p.m. local time
The Canadian GP is one of six Sprint weekends on the 2026 Formula 1 calendar.
What time is Qualifying for the Canadian GP 2026?
Grand Prix Qualifying will take place on:
Saturday, May 23
- 4:00 p.m. local time (Montréal)
- 4:00 p.m. ET
- 1:00 p.m. PT
- 9:00 p.m. BST
- 10:00 p.m. CET
Qualifying will determine the starting grid for Sunday’s race, while Sprint Qualifying sets the grid for Saturday’s Sprint event.
What time is the Sprint race in Canada?
The Sprint race is scheduled for:
Saturday, May 23
- 12:00 p.m. local time
- 12:00 p.m. ET
- 9:00 a.m. PT
- 5:00 p.m. BST
Drivers will compete over 23 laps or a maximum of 60 minutes.
Where to watch the Canadian Grand Prix 2026 live
United States
United Kingdom
Canada
Mexico & Latin America
- F1 TV Latinoamérica
- Fox Sports coverage in several Latin American countries.
Why the 2026 Canadian GP is special
This year’s race marks:
- The earliest Canadian GP in Formula 1 history
- The first-ever Sprint weekend in Montréal
- Another key chapter in the 2026 championship battle
Circuit Gilles Villeneuve remains one of the most unpredictable and exciting tracks in Formula 1 thanks to its combination of high-speed sections, tight chicanes and dramatic overtaking opportunities.