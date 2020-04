14/18

Manchester United's Ryan Giggs (C) vies with Aston Villa's Olof Mellberg (L) and Jlloyd Samuel (R) during their Premiereship football match at Old Traffordl in Manchester, 22 January 2005. AFP PHOTO Paul Barker "No telecos, website uses subject to subscription of a license with FAPL on www.faplweb.com" OPSE 2005MAY13 INGLATERRA DEPORTES FUTBOL PARTIDO CLUB MANCHESTER UNITED CLUB ASTON VILLA 2005MAY13 AFD