Terry Splawn of #Concord is no stranger to good luck. In fact, a Labor Day $100,000 win made Splawn a three-time winner of a big #NCLottery prize! “It’s unbelievable,” he said. “It certainly is fun to win.” Congrats, Terry! https://t.co/3NLVYeralN pic.twitter.com/i46oC0uXZ6