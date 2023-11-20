Brazil and Argentina will meet on Tuesday 21 November at 21:30 (local time) in the sixth matchday of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup . The Albiceleste and the Verdeamarela will meet on Tuesday 21 November in the sixth matchday of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Brazil have not won since September, after losses to Uruguay and Colombia. Argentina, meanwhile, were no match for Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay, losing their first home game since winning the World Cup in Qatar earlier this month. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest edition of the South American derby.

Where are Brazil vs Argentina playing?

Location: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Stadium: Maracana

Date: Wednesday 22 November

Kick-off time: 00:30 GMT / 7:30 ET / 4:30 PT / 21:30 (ARG, BRA)

TV: Telemundo (USA) / TyC Sports, TV Pública (ARG) / SporTV, DSports (BRA) /

Streaming: FuboTV, Fanatiz (USA) DGO (LATAM)

How to watch Brazil vs Argentina for FREE?

Brazil vs Argentina matchday 6 of the South American qualifiers can be watched on free TV, depending on the country you are in. In Argentina, TyC Sports, TV Pública and TyC Sports Play will be responsible for the broadcast, while in the local country, you will be able to follow the match minute by minute on SporTV and DSports. Meanwhile, in the countries of the region, you will be able to watch the classic on DSports and DGO (via streaming).

If you are in the United States, the match between the Verdeamarela and the Albiceleste will be shown on Telemundo, while you can watch it online for free on Fanatiz and the streaming platform FuboTV.

What time does Brazil vs Argentina start?

The match between Brazil and Argentina will be played at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. Kick-off at 00:30 GMT / 21:30 (ARG, BRA) . Time by State in the US:

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

What time and where to watch Brazil vs Argentina in Florida?

Starting at 7:30 pm ET, the latin citizens of the state of Florida will be able to watch the Brazil vs Argentina game live, online and in real time on PPV on Fanatiz and the streaming platform FuboTV from the cities like Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Cape Coral, Port Saint Lucie, Jacksonville, Miami, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Orlando, Tallahassee and Pompano Beach.

What time and where to watch Brazil vs Argentina in New York?

Starting at 7:30 pm ET, the latin citizens of the state of New York will be able to watch the Brazil vs Argentina game live, online and in real time on PPV on Fanatiz and the streaming platform FuboTV from the cities like Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx and Staten Island.

What time and where to watch Brazil vs Argentina in Texas?

Starting at 6:30 pm CT, the latin citizens of the state of Texas will be able to watch the Brazil vs Argentina game live, online and in real time on PPV on Fanatiz and the streaming platform FuboTV from the cities like Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, Fort Worth, El Paso, Arlington, Corpus Christi, Plano and Lubbock.

What time and where to watch Brazil vs Argentina in Arizona?

Starting at 5:30 pm MT, the latin citizens of the state of Arizona will be able to watch the Brazil vs Argentina game live, online and in real time on PPV on Fanatiz and the streaming platform FuboTV from the cities like Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Scottsdale, Gilbet, Tempe, Peoria and Surprise.

What time and where to watch Brazil vs Argentina in California?

Starting at 4:30 pm PT, the latin citizens of the state of California will be able to watch the Brazil vs Argentina game live, online and in real time on PPV on Fanatiz and the streaming platform FuboTV from the cities like Los Ángeles, San Diego, San Francisco, San José Fresno, Long Beach, Sacramento, Oakland, Santa Ana and Anaheim.

What time and where to watch Brazil vs Argentina from Washington DC?

Starting at 4:30 pm PT, the latin citizens of the state of Washington DC will be able to watch the Brazil vs Argentina game live, online and in real time on PPV on Fanatiz and the streaming platform FuboTV from the cities like Seattle, Bellevue, Spokane, Tacoma, Redmond, Aberdeen and Olympia.

Brazil vs Argentina, lineups

Brazil likely line-up: Alisson, Emerson Royal, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães, Carlos Augusto; André, Bruno Guimarães, Rodrygo; Raphinha, Gabriel Jesus, and Gabriel Martinelli. Coach: Fernando Diniz.

Argentina likely line-up: Dibu Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cuti Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister; Di María (or Nicolás González), Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martínez (or Julián Álvarez). Coach: Lionel Scaloni.