Argentina visit Brazil for the sixth matchday of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers . The Canarinha are coming off the back of two consecutive defeats and Argentina, who lost for the first time since winning the World Cup in Qatar in 2024, and both teams are only interested in winning this Tuesday 21 November (21:30 local time ) in a derby at the Maracana Stadium.

The Albiceleste, with their pride wounded after losing 2-0 to Uruguay last Thursday in the Bombonera, a historic defeat, will be looking to overcome the setback with a win that would also be unprecedented on their visit to Brazil, who have never lost a World Cup qualifier at home, let alone at the Maracana.

Brazil, for their part, need to shake off two consecutive defeats against Uruguay (2-0) and Colombia (2-1), something historic in World Cup qualifying, and are desperate for a win as they could end the year outside the World Cup qualification zone.

Argentina vs Brazil: match details

Date: Tuesday 21 November 2023

Time: 9:30 PM (ARG, BRA) | 7:30 PM (ET) | 4:30 PM (PT)

Where: Maracana Staium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Broadcast: FIFA+, TyC Sports, TV Pública, SporTV, DSports, DGO, Telemundo, Fubo, Fanatiz

How to watch Brazil vs Argentina Live Stream in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying

To follow every detail of Brazil vs Argentina for the 2026 qualifiers, you will be able to connect to the streaming available for the match. For all of Latin America, the FIFA+ platform will be available, but there are other options depending on the country.

In Argentina, the broadcast will be on TyC Sports Play Broadcast.

While, in Brazil, local fans will be able to follow it on DGO (as well as all Latin America)

On the other hand, Argentines and Brazilians, as well as all South American soccer lovers in the United States, will be able to connect to FuboTV and Fanatiz’s exclusive broadcast.

What time do Brazil vs Argentina LIVE for the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

The match between Brazil and Argentina will be played at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. Kick-off at 00:30 GMT / 21:30 (ARG, BRA). Time by State in the US:

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Possible starting lineup for Brazil vs Argentina

Brazil: Alisson, Emerson Royal, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães, Carlos Augusto; André, Bruno Guimarães, Rodrygo; Raphinha, Gabriel Jesus, and Gabriel Martinelli.

Alisson, Emerson Royal, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães, Carlos Augusto; André, Bruno Guimarães, Rodrygo; Raphinha, Gabriel Jesus, and Gabriel Martinelli. Argentina: Dibu Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cuti Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister; Di María (or Nicolás González), Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martínez (or Julián Álvarez).