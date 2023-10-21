Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) vs Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (2-3) headline a flurry of notable games in NFL Week 7. A win for the Chiefs would all but guarantee them their eighth straight division title, so any hopes of the Chargers winning the AFC West are on the line this Sunday. Here’s how to follow the action live, on TV and online.

The Chargers suffered a bittersweet 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football in Week 6. The Bolts are playing catch-up with the spread, and have only managed a lacklustre 1-3-1 record.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs put on a show that looked more like a matinee performance in their Week 6 Thursday primetime game, slipping past the Denver Broncos by a score of 19-8. Kansas City’s impressive 4-1 record can be attributed to its defence.

Game information: Chargers vs Chiefs

WHAT: Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-3)

WHEN: Sunday, October 22, 2023

WHERE: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City

TIME: 4:25 pm ET/1:25 pm PT

TV: CBS

STREAM: Fubo TV, Paramount+, NFL Sunday Ticket, NFL+

What time does Chargers vs Chiefs start?

Chargers vs Chiefs will be played on Sunday October 22, with kick off at 4:25 pm ET/1:25 pm PT

How to watch Chargers vs Chiefs?

CBS channel will be broadcasting the game live in the US. But you have other options.

How to stream Chargers vs Chiefs online?