Find out how to watch Chargers vs Chiefs on NFL Live

Kansas City Chiefs visit the Los Angeles Chargers for week 7 of the NFL. The ‘Bolts’ are in second place in the Western Conference and are looking to take the lead from the Chiefs.

MatchKansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers
DateSunday, October 22
Schedule4:25 pm ET/1:25 pm PT
CompetitionNFL
StadiumArrowhead Stadium in Kansas City

How to watch NFL Live on TV from USA?

You can follow Chiefs vs Chargers live on TV on the following networks:

  • NBC
  • CBS
  • Fox
  • ESPN
  • NFL Network

How to watch NFL Live on streaming from USA?

If you want to watch Chiefs vs Charger in streaming, you must follow the following networks:

  • Amazon Prime Video: Amazon Prime Video streams a total of 15 live NFL games each season.
  • ESPN+: ESPN+ streams Monday Night Football and other NFL games.
  • fuboTV – fuboTV streams a variety of NFL games, including select Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, and Monday Night Football games.
  • YouTube TV: YouTube TV streams a variety of NFL games, including select Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, and Monday Night Football games.

How to download NFL Live for mobile?

