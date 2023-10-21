Kansas City Chiefs visit the Los Angeles Chargers for week 7 of the NFL. The ‘Bolts’ are in second place in the Western Conference and are looking to take the lead from the Chiefs.
|Match
|Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers
|Date
|Sunday, October 22
|Schedule
|4:25 pm ET/1:25 pm PT
|Competition
|NFL
|Stadium
|Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City
How to watch NFL Live on TV from USA?
You can follow Chiefs vs Chargers live on TV on the following networks:
- NBC
- CBS
- Fox
- ESPN
- NFL Network
How to watch NFL Live on streaming from USA?
If you want to watch Chiefs vs Charger in streaming, you must follow the following networks:
- Amazon Prime Video: Amazon Prime Video streams a total of 15 live NFL games each season.
- ESPN+: ESPN+ streams Monday Night Football and other NFL games.
- fuboTV – fuboTV streams a variety of NFL games, including select Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, and Monday Night Football games.
- YouTube TV: YouTube TV streams a variety of NFL games, including select Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, and Monday Night Football games.