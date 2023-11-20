¿Where and how to watch, Colombia vs Paraguay? The Colombia National Team is already in Asunción for its last official match of 2023, which will be against Paraguay at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium on Tuesday, November 21 at 6:00 p.m. (Colombian time) as part of the sixth round of the South American qualifiers.

The team coached by Néstor Lorenzo is coming from a historic victory at home, as two headers by Luis Díaz allowed them to beat Brazil for the first time in the World Cup Qualifiers (2-1). La Albirroja, meanwhile, are coming off the back of a goalless draw with Chile in Santiago. The concern is their goal drought, as they have scored just one goal in five games.

When, at what time and where to watch Paraguay vs. Colombia?

Paraguay vs Colombia When, Time, TV and Live Stream WHEN Tuesday, November 16 TIME 6:00 p.m. ET TV CHANNEL fubo Sports Network 4, fubo Latino Network 3 LIVE STREAM fuboTV (watch for free)

What time does Paraguay vs Colombia start?

The match between Paraguay and Colombia will be played at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. Kick-off at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

Who is Jesús Valenzuela, the referee for Colombia - Paraguay?

The Conmebol Referees Commission appointed Jesús Valenzuela as the referee for this match. Both the refereeing quartet and the members in charge of the VAR are Venezuelan. Valenzuela is 39 years old and has been a FIFA international since 2013, with participation in the Youth World Cup, Copa América, Olympic Games and the Qatar 2022 World Cup, in which he refereed the goalless draw between England and the United States and France’s 3-1 victory over Poland. He was fourth official in France 2-0 Morocco. The refereeing designation for Colombia vs. Paraguay would be as follows:

Referee: Jesús Valenzuela (VEN)

Assistant 1: Jorge Urrego (VEN)

Assistant 2: Alberto Ponte (VEN)

Fourth official: Yender Herrera (VEN)

VAR: Juan Soto (VEN)

AVAR: Carlos López (VEN)

International Advisor: Ángel Sánchez (ARG)

Quality Manager: Giuliano Bozzano (BRA)

Latest Paraguay vs Colombia results before the match

Paraguay

October, 2023: Paraguay 1-0 Bolivia

October, 2023: Argentina 1-0 Paraguay

September, 2023: Venezuela 1-0 Paraguay

September, 2023: Paraguay 0-0 Peru

June, 2023: Paraguay 2-0 Nicaragua

Colombia

October, 2023: Ecuador 0-0 Colombia

October, 2023: Colombia 2-2 Uruguay

September, 2023: Chile 0-0 Colombia

September, 2023: Colombia 1-0 Venezuela

June, 2023: Germany 0-2 Colombia

Possible starting lineup for Paraguay vs Colombia