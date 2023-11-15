The Colombian and Brazilian teams will face each other this Thursday in Barranquilla, on the fifth day of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, with their sights set on getting three points that will give them a definitive boost after several irregular performances.

To the duel that will be played at the Metropolitan stadium, the hosts arrive in fifth place with six points, the result of a victory and three draws in which the team has shown good performance but has not finished finding its best level.

How to watch the game Colombia vs. Brazil

GAME COLOMBIA VS. BRAZIL DATE Thursday, Nov. 16 TIME 7:00 pm ET | 6:00 pm CT | 5:00 pm MT | 4:00 pm PT TV Telemundo, TUDN USA LIVE STREAM ViX, FIFA Plus, Fanatiz LOCATION Bogotá, Colombia

Canarinha fell 2-0 to Uruguay in Montevideo, but is in third place with seven points and will try to improve in Barranquilla the image it left against Celeste.

Brazil arrives in Barranquilla beaten after the loss against Uruguay and will have to deal with the losses of two of its great figures, Neymar, who was injured precisely against La Celeste, and Casemiro, from Manchester United.

In replacement of the experienced midfielder, Bruno Guimaraes, from Newcastle, is expected to appear, with a leading role.

What time does Colombia vs. Brazil kick off?

This match between Colombia and Brazil at the Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez Stadium begins on Thursday, November 16 at 7:00 p.m. (ET) local time in Miami, Florida; 4:00 pm. (PT) local time in Los Angeles, California .

Here’s how that time translates across some of the major territories:

COUNTRY DATE KICKOFF TIME USA / CAN Thursday, Nov. 16 7 p. m. ET USA / CAN Thursday, Nov. 16 6 p. m. CT USA / CAN Thursday, Nov. 16 5 p. m. MT USA / CAN Thursday, Nov. 16 4 p. m. PT United Kingdom, UK Friday, Nov. 17 3 a. m. BST Australia Friday, Nov. 17 10 a. m. AEST India Friday, Nov. 17 5 a. m. IST Hong Kong Friday, Nov. 17 8 a. m. HKT Malaysia Friday, Nov. 17 8 a. m. MYT Singapore Friday, Nov. 17 8 a. m. SGT New Zealand Friday, Nov. 17 12 p. m. NZST

Colombia vs. Brazil live stream, TV channel

Below we explain how to watch this game of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in selected areas of the main regions of the world:

Region TV Streaming USA Fubo TV ViX+, Fanatiz Canada - Fanatiz Canada United Kingdom, UK - FIFA+ Australia - FIFA+ India - FanCode Hong Kong - FIFA+ Malaysia - FIFA+ Singapore - FIFA+ New Zealand - FIFA+ Saudi Arabia - SSC France - FIFA+ Brazil NOW NET e Claro. SporTV, Globo, Canais Globo

Where and how to watch the live telecast of Colombia vs. Brazil in United Kingdom?

You can live stream the 2026 World Cup Qualifying Conmebol match between Colombia and Brazil on FIFA+.

Where and how to live stream Colombia vs. Brazil in India?

You can live stream the 2026 World Cup Qualifying Conmebol match between Colombia and Brazil on FIFA+ and FanCode.

Where and how to watch the live telecast of Colombia vs. Brazil in New Zealand?

You can live stream the 2026 World Cup Qualifying Conmebol match between Colombia and Brazil on FIFA+.

Where and how to watch the live telecast of Colombia vs. Brazil in Australia?

You can live stream the 2026 World Cup Qualifying Conmebol match between Colombia and Brazil on FIFA+.

Where and how to watch the live telecast of Colombia vs. Brazil in Saudi Arabia?

You can live stream the 2026 World Cup Qualifying Conmebol match between Colombia and Brazil on SSC.

What time and where to watch Colombia vs. Brazil in Florida?

Starting at 8:00 pm ET, the latin citizens of the state of Florida will be able to watch the Colombia vs. Brazil game live, online and in real time on PPV on Fanatiz and the streaming platform Fubo TV from the cities like Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Cape Coral, Port Saint Lucie, Jacksonville, Miami, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Orlando, Tallahassee and Pompano Beach.

What time and where to watch Colombia vs. Brazil in New York?

Starting at 8:00 pm ET, the latin citizens of the state of New York will be able to watch the Colombia vs. Brazil game live, online and in real time on PPV on Fanatiz and the streaming platform Fubo TV from the cities like Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx and Staten Island.

What time and where to watch Colombia vs. Brazil in Texas?

Starting at 7:00 pm CT, the latin citizens of the state of Texas will be able to watch the Colombia vs. Brazil game live, online and in real time on PPV on Fanatiz and the streaming platform Fubo TV from the cities like Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, Fort Worth, El Paso, Arlington, Corpus Christi, Plano and Lubbock.

What time and where to watch Colombia vs. Brazil in Arizona?

Starting at 6:00 pm MT, the latin citizens of the state of Arizona will be able to watch the Colombia vs. Brazil game live, online and in real time on PPV on Fanatiz and the streaming platform Fubo TV from the cities like Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Scottsdale, Gilbet, Tempe, Peoria and Surprise.

What time and where to watch Colombia vs. Brazil in California?

Starting at 5:00 pm PT, the latin citizens of the state of California will be able to watch the Colombia vs. Brazil game live, online and in real time on PPV on Fanatiz and the streaming platform Fubo TV from the cities like Los Ángeles, San Diego, San Francisco, San José Fresno, Long Beach, Sacramento, Oakland, Santa Ana and Anaheim.

What time and where to watch Colombia vs. Brazil from Washington DC?

Starting at 5:00 pm PT, the latin citizens of the state of Washington DC will be able to watch the Colombia vs. Brazil game live, online and in real time on PPV on Fanatiz and the streaming platform Fubo TV from the cities like Seattle, Bellevue, Spokane, Tacoma, Redmond, Aberdeen and Olympia.

Colombia vs. Brazil, lineups

Colombia projected lineup: Camilo Vargas; Daniel Muñoz, Davinson Sánchez, Carlos Cuesta, Deiver Machado; Kevin Castaño, Matheus Uribe, James Rodríguez/Jorge Carrascal; Luis Sinisterra, Luis Díaz, Rafael Santos Borré.

Camilo Vargas; Daniel Muñoz, Davinson Sánchez, Carlos Cuesta, Deiver Machado; Kevin Castaño, Matheus Uribe, James Rodríguez/Jorge Carrascal; Luis Sinisterra, Luis Díaz, Rafael Santos Borré. Brazil projected lineup: Emerson Royal, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães, Renan Lodi; André, Bruno Guimarães; Raphinha, Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior, Gabriel Martinelli.

Argentina vs. Ecuador juegan por la primera fecha de las Eliminatorias Sudamericanas rumbo al Mundial 2026 en el estadio Monumental.