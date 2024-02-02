Fourteen teams have competed. Two teams remain standing: The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Which team will lift the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LVIII that will be played at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 11th? Find out here everything you need to know about the NFL’s biggest game of the year.

When, Where & More about the Super Bowl 2024 Game Day

Date: Sunday, February 11th 2024

Sunday, February 11th 2024 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. CT / 4:30 p.m. MT / 3:30 p.m. PT

6:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. CT / 4:30 p.m. MT / 3:30 p.m. PT Location: Allegiant Stadium, 3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas, NV 89118

Allegiant Stadium, 3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Halftime Performer: Usher

How to watch Super Bowl 2024 on TV and streaming

If you want to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers for the Super Bowl LVIII, the game will be broadcast on CBS and there will be an alternative broadcast on Nickelodeon. Football fans can also stream it via Paramount+ on all platforms, or sign in with your TV provider on CBS.com or CBS Sports apps.

This year marks the first time in NFL history that the Super Bowl will be broadcast in two different formats, with CBS carrying the traditional broadcast of the game (which also will be available to stream on Paramount+) and Nickelodeon airing an exclusive kids- and family-friendly telecast.

How to watch Super Bowl 2024 on Paramount+

Dive into the Super Bowl LVIII on Paramount+ from virtually anywhere! No matter what device you prefer, enjoy the game with seamless streaming. Here’s where you can catch all the action:

Mobile: Watch on the go with Paramount+ on your iPhone, iPad , or Android phone and tablet .

Watch on the go with Paramount+ on your , or . SmartTV: Stream on your Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku TV, or Google TV for an immersive viewing experience.

Stream on your for an immersive viewing experience. Gaming Consoles: Get in the game with Paramount+ on your PlayStation 4 or 5 or Xbox.

Paramount+ is compatible with even more devices, ensuring you never miss a moment of your favorite content. Visit its official website for a complete list of supported devices.

Who will wear home red uniforms in Super Bowll 2024?

The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs will wear their home red uniforms in Super Bowl LVIII, while the San Francisco 49ers will wear white as the visiting team.

The Chiefs have won two of their three Super Bowls while wearing their red uniforms, while the 49ers have won two of their three Super Bowls while wearing their white uniforms.

The team that has worn white uniforms has won 16 of the last 19 Super Bowls, including the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory in Super Bowl LV.