One of the world’s most significant sports events is coming very soon: a new Super Bowl edition. San Francisco 49ers will face off against Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas on February 11. Chiefs aim for their second consecutive Super Bowl victory, and the third in five seasons, while the 49ers hope to avenge their loss in Super Bowl LIV. If you’re a fan looking to travel to Las Vegas ti enjoy the game you’ll find all the information on where and how to purchase tickets for the 2024 Super Bowl here.

When, Where & More about the Super Bowl 2024 Game Day

Date: Sunday, February 11th 2024

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. CT / 4:30 p.m. MT / 3:30 p.m. PT

Location: Allegiant Stadium, 3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas, NV 89118

Halftime Performer: Usher



How much do Super Bowl tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Super Bowl have always been expensive, but they surged after the Chiefs’ victory in the AFC Championship game. The extreme hype surrounding the relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce also plays a role.

The current average seat prices range from around $6,300 to over $44,000, as reported by StubHub.

The most expensive seats cost $44,100 on StubHub, featuring premium club zone seating, VIP access, located in Row 11, Section C112.

The cheapest tickets for Super Bowl 58 are priced at $6,300, including seats in the upper corner of Section 346, Row 12.

How to buy Super Bowl tickets

Ticket sales are handled through United States Ticketmaster, employing a registration system and online queues. Prices vary based on demand and seating location within the stadium.

However, there are secondary marketplaces offering Super Bowl 2024 tickets, such as StubHub, Vividseats, or SeatGeek. Prices on these platforms may significantly increase in the days leading up to the event.

Where is Super Bowl 2024?

This year Las Vegas will host Super Bowl 2024 at Allegiant Stadium, thome of Las Vegas Raiders. This marks the first time Nevada will host the prestigious football event.

Allegiant Stadium has a capacity of 65,000 and is situated near the Las Vegas Strip, west of I-15 road, and in close proximity to hotels. It’s just three miles from Harry Reid International Airport.







