The Royal Rumble is stage where singular moments in time become immortalized. The Road to WrestleMania begins this Saturday, January 27th at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT when one of the four most important WWE’s Premium Live Events of the year (five if you count Money In The Bank) will feature 30 men and 30 women vying for the chance of a lifetime, a world championship match in the main event of WrestleMania.

Here are some statistics, facts and records for the WWE Royal Rumble event over the years including the list of all winners from when the brainchild of WWE hall of Famer Pat Patterson’s made its debut in 1988 up to most recent one in 2023, the superstars with most eliminations, the longest time spent in the traditional match and some more standard occurrences that seem to catch the eye of the wrestling fans each and every year.

While some superstars like Kofi Kingston makes the impossible look effortless with his miraculous saves of being eliminated, not everyone shines under the spotlight. Some superstars are ready to get in the action at a moment’s notice. And you never know who will show up when their numbers fall and making it across the finish line can serve as a career launching pad.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Statistics

As of 2023 Royal Rumble, 1310 superstars have competed in this legendary event, but only 34, a staggering 2.6% of participants, have won it all.

In the last five years, 60% of winners parlayed their victory into championship goals at WrestleMania.

Twenty WWE superstars have gone on to win a world championship at WrestleMania, including Rhea Ripley.

Nine WWE Superstars have made it to the mountain top twice, including Brock Lesnar.

Nine competitors have won their first World Title as a direct result of winning the Royal Rumble.

Only 11 winners have emerged from being early birds (the first 10 spots), meanwhile the middle ground (entries #11-20) seems to offer less favorable odds, with only 7 victors. But nothing beat the late bloomers (entries #21-30) who hold a even stronger claim with 26 winners who have stormed their way to victory from the final third of the Rumble.

Statistics show that 59.09% of Royal Rumble winners have emerged between the 21st and 30th spots, while 25% have entered in the first #1-10 entrants. Entries #11-20 have produced 15.91% of the winners.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Facts

Not all Royal Rumble winners received a WrestleMania match, either because that wasn’t a rule at the time, the title was on the line during the Royal Rumble match, or they opted for a title shot prior to WrestleMania.

No WWE Superstar has won consecutive Royal Rumble matches in 26 years, a feat last achieved by Stone Cold Steve Austin. The Texas Rattlesnake is the most accomplished competitor of all time with three victories.

‘The EST’ Bianca Belair is tied with ‘The Queen of Spades’ Shayna Baszler for most eliminations in a Women’s Royal Rumble match with eight.

In 2020, ‘The Beast Incarnate’ Brock Lesnar conquered the record for the most superstars sent packing in a traditional Royal Rumble match with an astounding 13 eliminations.

In Women’s Royal Rumble history, Natalya is one of only four superstars who’s competed in all six Rumble matches.

‘The Big Red Machine’ Kane has a record of 45 eliminations in 18 Royal Rumble matches, the most in WWE history. Kofi Kingston places second with 16 appearances.

In 2009, Santino Marella set the record of the shortest time spent in a single Royal Rumble match after being eliminated in one second by Kane.

In 2023, Chelsea Green got the record for the fastest elimination in the history of the Women’s Royal Rumble match after being thrown over the third rope by eventual winner Rhea Ripley in five seconds.

In this year’s Royal Rumble, ‘The Best in the World‘ CM Punk will compete for the first time after 3653 days of being removed from his last match in this Premium Live Event.

34 million is the number of social engagements for the viral collision between Logan Paul and Ricochet last year holding the record for the most social media moment in Royal Rumble history.

Braun Strowman won the Greatest Royal Rumble match in Saudi Arabia in 2018, but that’s considered non-canon in traditional Royal Rumble lore. He also eliminated the most participants (13) in that year.

Bret Hart and Lex Luger being declared co-winners in 1994 when both men eliminated each other at the end of the Royal Rumble match.

Vince McMahon is the only non-wrestler to win the Royal Rumble match when he emerged victorious in 1999.

WWE Royal Rumble Records

In 2023, Rhea Ripley made history becoming the first woman to enter at number one and outlast the entire field, breaking the women’s Rumble record for most career eliminations with 20, as Mami’s marathon performance set the new women’s endurance record at an unprecedented 1 hour, 1 minute and 8 seconds. Last year, Gunther marched into the record books as well. ‘The Ring General’ earned the distinction of the longest time spent in a traditional Rumble match at an unbelievable 1 hour, 11 minutes and 40 seconds.

Later entry into the match significantly increases your odds of being the last one standing. A winner has emerged from the final ten entry positions in 60 % of Royal Rumble matches, but no entry number has produced more winners than the coveted number 30, where five superstars have claimed victory, including Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare made his triumphant return from injury last year and blazed his trail to the main event of WrestleMania 39 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns. Sadly, Cody lost against the Tribal Chief, but this year he has vowed to finish his story.

This year marks the third time Tampa Bay has been host to the Royal Rumble. The first was in 1995, when ‘The Heartbreak Kid’ Shawn Michaels skillfully avoided elimination proving both feet must hit the floor. In 2021, the Royal Rumble came to Tropicana Field, where Bianca Belair bested 29 other superstars and for this year, she looks to become the first two-time women’s Rumble winner.

WWE Royal Rumble Eliminations Records

YEAR SUPERSTAR AND NUMBER OF ELIMINATIONS 1988 One Man Gang (6) 1989 Hulk Hogan (9) 1990 Ultimate Warrior (6) 1991 Hulk Hogan (7) 1992 Sid Justice (6) 1993 Yokozuna (7) 1994 Diesel and Lex Luger (7) 1995 Shawn Michaels (8) 1996 Shawn Michaels (8) 1997 Steve Austin (10) 1998 Steve Austin (7) 1999 Steve Austin (8) 2000 Rikishi (7) 2001 Kane (11) 2002 Steve Austin and Undertaker (7) 2003 Chris Jericho (6) 2004 Chris Benoit (6) 2005 Batista and Edge (5) 2006 Rey Mysterio (6) 2007 The Great Khali (7) 2008 Triple H (6) 2009 Big Show and Triple H (6) 2010 Shawn Michaels (6) 2011 CM Punk and John Cena (7) 2012 Cody Rhodes (5) 2013 Ryback and Sheamus (5) 2014 Roman Reigns (12) 2015 Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns and Rusev (6) 2016 Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns (4) 2017 Braun Strowman (7) 2018 Finn Balor and Roman Reigns (4) / Michelle McCool (5) 2019 Braun Strowman (5) / Charlotte Flair (5) 2020 Brock Lesnar (13) / Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler (8) 2021 Big E and Damian Priest (4) / Rhea Ripley (7) 2022 AJ Styles (6) / Charlotte Flair (5) 2023 Cody Rhodes (5) / Rhea Ripley (7)

List of winners of the WWE Royal Rumble

YEAR WINNER AND ENTRANT NUMBER 1988 Hacksaw Jim Duggan (#13) 1989 Big John Studd (#27) 1990 Hulk Hogan (#25) 1991 Hulk Hogan (#24) 1992 Ric Flair (#3) 1993 Yokozuna (#27) 1994 Lex Luger (#23) and Bret Hart (#27) 1995 Shawn Michaels (#1) 1996 Shawn Michaels (#18) 1997 Steve Austin (#5) 1998 Steve Austin (#24) 1999 Vince McMahon (#2) 2000 The Rock (#24) 2001 Steve Austin (#27) 2002 Triple H (#22) 2003 Brock Lesnar (#29) 2004 Chris Benoit (#1) 2005 Batista (#28) 2006 Rey Mysterio (#2) 2007 Undertaker (#30) 2008 John Cena (#30) 2009 Randy Orton (#8) 2010 Edge (#29) 2011 Alberto Del Rio (#38)* 2012 Sheamus (#22) 2013 John Cena (#19) 2014 Batista (#28) 2015 Roman Reigns (#19) 2016 Triple H (#30) 2017 Randy Orton (#23) 2018** Shinsuke Nakamura (#14) / Asuka (#25) 2019 Seth Rollins (#10) / Becky Lynch (#28) 2020 Charlotte Flair (#17) / Drew McIntyre (#16) 2021 Bianca Belair (#3) / Edge (#1) 2022 Ronda Rousey (#28) / Brock Lesnar (#30) 2023 Cody Rhodes (#30) / Rhea Ripley (#1)

* In 2011, the Royal Rumble match featured 40 participants from both brands instead of the usual number of 30—it has thus far been the only (and considered canon in traditional lore) Royal Rumble match to have 40 participants.

** There was only a Men’s Royal Rumble until 2018, when a Women’s Royal Rumble was incorporated into the match card of the show.