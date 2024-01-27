WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Match card and live results of the Premium Live Event

The Road to WrestleMania begins this Saturday, January 27th at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT at Royal Rumble, and the stakes are higher than ever heading into this year’s Men’s and Women’s high-stakes Royal Rumble Match. Each match will begin with just two WWE Superstars in the ring and every 90 seconds, a new one enters the fray. Elimination only occurs when a Superstar has gone over the top rope and both feet have touched the floor. This continues until there is just one man or woman left standing as the winner of the Royal Rumble Match that will get a guaranteed World Championship match when WrestleMania 40 comes to Philadelphia on April 6th and 7th. Follow the live updates and results of the wrestling event.

Also in the match card of the first WWE Premium Live Event (PLE) of the year and one of the four most important events (five, if you count Money In The Bank), the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will put his title on the line against Randy Orton, AJ Styles and LA Knight in a Fatal 4-Way Match. Can The Tribal Chief overcome the odds and walk out to continue his historic reign of over 1421 days on The Road to WrestleMania? Also, the United States Champion Logan Paul will defend his title for the first time against former champion Kevin Owens. Can KO use his momentum from the U.S. Title Tournament to capture singles gold once more?

WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Date, starting time and venue

Date: Saturday, January 27th

Starting time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Tropicana Field in St. Petersberg, Florida.

How to watch the WWE Royal Rumble 2024

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 will be exclusively livestreamed on Peacock on the US. While some live cable providers will offer a pay-per-view package to watch the fights, Peacock subscribers can tune into the first WWE’s Premium Live Event of the year for no additional cost. Another option is WWE Network, the streaming platform of the wrestling company for the rest of the world.

Kevin Owens y Logan Paul protagonizaron pelea en el Performance Center. (Video: WWE)

WWE Royal Ruble 2024 Match Card

WWE United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens Fatal Four-Way Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight 30-Man Royal Rumble Match: Winner earns a World Championship match opportunity at WrestleMania 40

Winner earns a World Championship match opportunity at WrestleMania 40 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match: Winner earns a World Championship Match opportunity at WrestleMania 40