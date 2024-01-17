Los GLAAD Media Awards 2024 ya tiene a sus nominados para su edición 35. La organización de los premios ha anunciado la lista completa de las series y películas que disputan por un galardón anual. Entre los títulos, destacan “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, “The Last of Us” y “Heartstopper”.
“En un momento en que la comunidad LGBTQ está bajo ataque por narrativas falsas y desinformación... los nominados de este año reflejan poderosamente las realidades de la existencia LGBTQ hoy, en nuestras comunidades y en todo el mundo”, dijo la presidenta y directora ejecutiva de GLAAD, Sarah Kate Ellis.
¿Cuándo se entregan los GLAAD Media Awards 2024? Los premios tienen dos ceremonias. La primera se realiza el miércoles 14 de marzo en Los Ángeles. Mientras que la segunda el 11 de mayo en Nueva York.
LISTA DE NOMINADOS DE LOS GLAAD MEDIA AWARDS 2024
NUEVAS SERIE DESTACADAS
- “The Buccaneers” (Apple TV+)
- “Class” (Netflix)
- “Culprits” (Hulu)
- “Deadloch” (Prime Video)
- “Everything Now” (Netflix)
- “Found” (NBC)
- “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” (Paramount+)
- “The Last of Us” (HBO)
- “The Other Black Girl” (Hulu)
- “Tore” (Netflix)
SERIE DRAMA EXCEPCIONAL
- “9-1-1: Lone Star” (Fox)
- “The Chi” (Showtime)
- “Chucky” (SyFy/USA Network)
- “Doctor Who” (Disney+)
- “Good Trouble” (Freeform)
- “Grey’s Anatomy” (ABC)
- “Quantum Leap” (NBC)
- “Riverdale” (The CW)
- “Station 19″ (ABC)
- “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)
SERIE DE COMEDIA DESTACADA
- “And Just Like That…” (Max)
- “Good Omens” (Prime Video)
- “Harlem” (Prime Video)
- “Harley Quinn” (Max)
- “Our Flag Means Death” (Max)
- “Sex Education” (Netflix)
- “Somebody Somewhere” (HBO)
- “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
- “What We Do In The Shadows” (FX)
- “With Love” (Prime Video)
DESTACADA SERIE LIMITADA O DE ANTOLOGÍA
- “Black Cake” (Hulu)
- “Bodies” (Netflix)
- “The Confessions of Frannie Langton” (Britbox)
- “The Fall of the House of Usher” (Netflix)
- “Fellow Travelers” (Showtime)
- “The Full Monty” (FX on Hulu)
- “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” (Prime Video)
- “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” (Netflix)
- “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” (Netflix)
- “Transatlantic” (Netflix)
PROGRAMA DE REALIDAD DESTACADO
- “Bargain Block” (HGTV)
- “Family Karma” (Bravo)
- “I Am Jazz” (TLC)
- “Living for the Dead” (Hulu)
- “Queer Eye” (Netflix)
- “Real Housewives of New York City” (Bravo)
- “Selling Sunset” (Netflix)
- “Swiping America” (Max)
- “TRANSworld Atlanta” (Tubi)
- “The Ultimatum: Queer Love” (Netflix)
PROGRAMA DE COMPETENCIA DE REALITY DESTACADO
- “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula” (Shudder/AMC+)
- “The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion” (MTV)
- “Drag Me to Dinner” (Hulu)
- “Love Trip: Paris” (Freeform)
- “My Kind of Country” (Apple TV+)
- “Next in Fashion” (Netflix)
- “Project Runway” (Bravo)
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (MTV)
- “Survivor” (CBS)
- “The Voice” (NBC)
PROGRAMACIÓN INFANTIL DESTACADA
- “Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City” (Netflix)
- “Ada Twist: Scientist” (Netflix)
- “Bossy Bear” (Nick Jr.)
- “Firebuds” (Disney Jr.)
- “Monster High” (Nickelodeon)
- “Pinecone & Pony” (AppleTV+)
- “Princess Power” (Netflix)
- “Ridley Jones” (Netflix)
- “Summer Camp Island” (Cartoon Network)
- “Work It Out Wombats!” (PBS Kids)
PROGRAMACIÓN O PELÍCULA PARA NIÑOS Y FAMILIARES DESTACADAS (ACCIÓN EN VIVO)
- “Heartstopper” (Netflix)
- “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” (Disney+)
- “Jane” (AppleTV+)
- “Power Rangers Cosmic Fury” (Netflix)
- “XO, Kitty” (Netflix)
PROGRAMACIÓN O PELÍCULA PARA NIÑOS Y FAMILIARES DESTACADAS (ANIMADA)
- “Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake” (Max)
- “Craig Of The Creek” (Cartoon Network)
- “The Dragon Prince” (Netflix)
- “The Ghost and Molly McGee” (Disney Channel)
- “Hailey’s On It!” (Disney Channel)
- “The Loud House” (Nickelodeon)
- “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” (Disney Channel)
- “Nimona” (Netflix)
- “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” (Disney+)
- “Transformers: EarthSpark” (Paramount+)
EPISODIO DE VARIEDAD O TALK SHOW DESTACADO
- “Certainty”, “Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts” (Disney+)
- “Chaos, Law, and Order”, “The Problem With Jon Stewart” (Apple TV+)
- “Cynthia Nixon and Kim Petras”, “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” (Bravo)
- “Dulcé Sloan & Sasha Colby Talk What It Means to Be A Happy Trans Person”, “The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)
- “Elliot Page Opens Up In New Memoir: ‘It Felt Like The Right Time’”, “The View” (ABC)
- “The Hardest Fight Is the Fight Against Status Quo”, “The Conversations Project” (Hulu)
- “I’m Not Just Gay, I’m Your Son”, “Karamo” (syndicated)
- “Jennifer Hudson Surprises HIV Activist with $10,000″, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” (syndicated)
- “Trace Lysette & Patricia Clarkson, Laverne Cox”, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” (syndicated)
- “Unapologetically Me”, “Tamron Hall” (syndicated)
PELÍCULA DESTACADA (ESTRENO EN CINE)
- “All of Us Strangers” (Searchlight Pictures)
- “American Fiction” (Amazon MGM Studios)
- “Anyone But You” (Columbia Pictures)
- “The Blackening” (Lions Gate Films)
- “Bottoms” (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)
- “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros.)
- “It’s a Wonderful Knife” (RLJE Films)
- “Knock at the Cabin” (Universal Pictures)
- “Moving On” (Roadside Attractions)
- “Shortcomings” (Sony Pictures Classics)
PELÍCULA DESTACADA (ESTRENO LIMITADO EN CINE)
- “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe” (Blue Fox Entertainment)
- “The Blue Caftan” (Strand Releasing)
- “Blue Jean” (Magnolia Pictures)
- “How to Blow Up a Pipeline” (Neon)
- “Joyland” (Oscilloscope)
- “L’immensità” (Music Box Films)
- “Monica” (IFC Films)
- “Our Son” (Vertical Entertainment)
- “Passages” (Mubi)
- “Summoning Sylvia” (The Horror Collective)
PELÍCULA DESTACADA (STREAMING O TV)
- “Cassandro” (Prime Video)
- ”Christmas on Cherry Lane” (Hallmark Channel)
- ”Friends & Family Christmas” (Hallmark)
- ”Frybread Face and Me” (Array Releasing)
- ”Nuovo Olimpo” (Netflix)
- “Nyad” (Netflix)
- ”Red, White, and Royal Blue” (Amazon Prime Video)
- ”Runs in the Family” (Indigenous Film Distribution)
- “Rustin” (Netflix)
- ”You’re Not Supposed To Be Here” (Lifetime Television)
DOCUMENTAL DESTACADO
- ”Beyond the Aggressives: 25 Years Later” (MTV Documentary Films)
- ”Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate” (Netflix)
- ”Every Body” (Focus Features)
- ”Kokomo City” (Magnolia Pictures)
- ”Little Richard: I Am Everything” (Magnolia Pictures)
- ”Orlando, My Political Biography” (Janus Films)
- ”Rainbow Rishta” (Prime Video)
- ”Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed” (HBO Documentary Films)
- ”The Stroll” (HBO)
- ”UYRA – The Rising Forest”, “POV” (PBS)