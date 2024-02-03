Los GRAMMY 2024, oficialmente conocidos como la 66.a edición de los Grammy Awards, se transmitirán en vivo (8:00-11:30 p. m., EN VIVO ET/5:00-8:30 p. m., EN VIVO PT) en CBS Television Network y en Paramount+ con suscriptores de SHOWTIME. Tres nuevas categorías debutarán en la ceremonia: Mejor interpretación de música africana, Mejor álbum de jazz alternativo y Mejor grabación de baile pop. Estas adiciones de categorías históricas son parte de un conjunto más amplio de actualizaciones y enmiendas, que entrarán en vigor inmediatamente en “La noche más grande de la música”, según el director ejecutivo de la Academia de la Grabación, Harvey Mason. jr.
Lista completa de nominados en los Grammy 2024
El proceso de votación de los GRAMMY comienza cuando los miembros y las compañías discográficas envían inscripciones, que luego se examinan para determinar su elegibilidad y ubicación en la categoría. El Período de Acceso al Proceso de Ingreso en Línea (OEP) se llevó a cabo del 17 de julio de 2023 al 31 de agosto de 2023. La votación de la primera ronda se realizó del 11 al 20 de octubre de 2023. Por último, la votación de la ronda final se realizó el 14 de diciembre de 2023 hasta el 4 de enero de 2024. Finalmente, los ganadores se anunciarán durante la Noche más importante de la música este 4 de febrero.
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
- “Worship”, Jon Batiste
- “Not Strong Enough”, Boygenius
- “Flowers”, Miley Cyrus
- “What Was I Made For? [De la película ‘Barbie’]”, Billie Eilish
- “On My Mama”, Victoria Monét
- “Vampire”, Olivia Rodrigo
- “Anti-Hero”, Taylor Swift
- “Kill Bill”, SZA
ÁLBUM DEL AÑO
- “World Music Radio”, Jon Batiste
- “The record”, Boygenius
- “Endless Summer Vacation”, Miley Cyrus
- “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”, Lana Del Rey
- “The Age Of Pleasure”, Janelle Monáe
- “GUTS”, Olivia Rodrigo
- “Midnights”, Taylor Swift
- “SOS”, SZA
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
- “A&W” (Lana Del Rey), compositores: Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey y Sam Dew
- “Anti-Hero” (Taylor Swift) compositores: Jack Antonoff y Taylor Swift
- “Butterfly” (Jon Batiste), compositores: Jon Batiste y Dan Wilson
- “Dance The Night” (Dua Lipa), compositores: Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt
- “Flowers” (Miley Cyrus), compositores: Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack
- “Kill Bill” (SZA), compositores: Rob Bisel, Carter Lang y Solána Rowe
- “Vampire” (Olivia Rodrigo), compositores: Daniel Nigro y Olivia Rodrigo
- “What Was I Made For?” (Billie Eilish), compositores: Billie Eilish O’Connell y Finneas O’Connell
MEJOR NUEVO ARTISTA
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred again..
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Coco Jones
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét
- The War And Treaty
PRODUCTOR DEL AÑO, NO CLÁSICO
- Jack Antonoff
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Hit-Boy
COMPOSITOR DEL AÑO, NO CLÁSICO
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Shane McAnally
- Theron Thomas
- Justin Tranter
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN POP EN SOLITARIO
- “Flowers”, Miley Cyrus
- “Paint The Town Red”, Doja Cat
- “What Was I Made For? [De la película ‘Barbie’]”, Billie Eilish
- “Vampire”, Olivia Rodrigo
- “Anti-Hero”, Taylor Swift
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DUETO/GRUPO POP
- “Thousand Miles”, Miley Cyrus y Brandi Carlile
- “Candy Necklace”, Lana Del Rey y Jon Batiste
- “Never Felt So Alone”, Labrinth y Billie Eilish
- “Karma”, Taylor Swift y Ice Spice
- “Ghost In The Machine”, SZA y Phoebe Bridgers
MEJOR ÁLBUM VOCAL DE POP
- “Chemistry”, Kelly Clarkson
- “Endless Summer Vacation”, Miley Cyrus
- “GUTS”, Olivia Rodrigo
- “- (Subtract)”, Ed Sheeran
- “Midnights”, Taylor Swift
MEJOR GRABACIÓN DANCE/ELECTRÓNICA
- “Blackbox Life Recorder 21F”, Aphex Twin
- “Loading”, James Blake
- “Higher Than Ever Before”, Disclosure
- “Strong”, Romy & Fred again..
- “Rumble”, Skrillex, Fred again.. y Flowdan
MEJOR GRABACIÓN POP DANCE
- “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”, David Guetta, Anne-Marie y Coi Leray
- “Miracle”, Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding
- “Padam Padam”, Kylie Minogue
- “One In A Million”, Bebe Rexha y David Guetta
- “Rush”, Troye Sivan
MEJOR ÁLBUM DANCE/ELECTRÓNICO
- “Playing Robots Into Heaven”, James Blake
- “For That Beautiful Feeling”, The Chemical Brothers
- “Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)”, Fred again..
- “Kx5″, Kx5
- “Quest For Fire”, Skrillex
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE ROCK
- “Sculptures Of Anything Goes”, Arctic Monkeys
- “More Than A Love Song”, Black Pumas
- “Not Strong Enough”, Boygenius
- “Rescued”,Foo Fighters
- “Lux Æterna”, Metallica
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE METAL
- “Bad Man”, Disturbed
- “Phantom Of The Opera”, Ghost
- “72 Seasons”, Metallica
- “Hive Mind”, Slipknot
- “Jaded”, Spiritbox
MEJOR CANCIÓN DE ROCK
- “Angry”, The Rolling Stones
- “Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl”, Olivia Rodrigo
- “Emotion Sickness”, Queens Of The Stone Age
- “Not Strong Enough”, Boygenius
- “Rescued”, Foo Fighters
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK
- “But Here We Are”, Foo Fighters
- “Starcatcher”, Greta Van Fleet
- “72 Seasons”, Metallica
- “This Is Why”, Paramore
- “In Times New Roman…”, Queens Of The Stone Age
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA
- “Belinda Says”, Alvvays
- “Body Paint”, Arctic Monkeys
- “Cool About It”, boygenius
- “A&W”, Lana Del Rey
- “This Is Why”, Paramore
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA
- “The Car”, Arctic Monkeys
- “The Record”, Boygenius
- “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”, Lana Del Rey
- “Cracker Island”, Gorillaz
- “I Inside The Old Year Dying”, PJ Harvey
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE R&B
- “Summer Too Hot”, Chris Brown
- “Back To Love”, Robert Glasper Featuring SiR y Alex Isley
- “ICU”, Coco Jones
- “How Does It Make You Feel”, Victoria Monét
- “Kill Bill”, SZA
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE R&B TRADICIONAL
- “Simple”, Babyface Featuring Coco Jones
- “Lucky”, Kenyon Dixon
- “Hollywood”, Victoria Monét Featuring Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét
- “Good Morning”, PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol
- “Love Language”, SZA
MEJOR CANCIÓN DE R&B
- “Angel”, Halle
- “Back To Love”, Robert Glasper, SiR y Alex Isley
- “ICU”, Coco Jones
- “On My Mama”, Victoria Monét”
- “Snooze”, SZA
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE R&B PROGRESIVO
- “Since I Have A Lover”, 6LACK
- “The Love Album: Off The Grid”, Diddy
- “Nova”, Terrace Martin And James Fauntleroy
- “The Age Of Pleasure”, Janelle Monáe
- “SOS”, SZA
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE R&B
- “Girls Night Out”, Babyface
- “What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)”, Coco Jones
- “Special Occasion”, Emily King
- “JAGUAR II”, Victoria Monét
- “CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP”, Summer Walker
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE RAP
- “The Hillbillies”, Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
- “Love Letter”, Black Thought
- “Rich Flex”, Drake y 21 Savage
- “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS”, Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane
- “Players”, Coi Leray
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN MELÓDICA DE RAP
- “Sittin’ On Top Of The World”, Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage
- “Attention”, Doja Cat
- “Spin Bout U”, Drake y 21 Savage
- “All My Life”, Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole
- “Low”, SZA
MEJOR CANCIÓN DE RAP
- “Attention”, Doja Cat
- “Barbie World [de ‘Barbie: The Album’]”, Nicki Minaj e Ice Spice Featuring Aqua
- “Just Wanna Rock”, Lil Uzi Vert
- “Rich Flex”, Drake y 21 Savage
- “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS”, Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE RAP
- “Her Loss”, Drake y 21 Savage
- “MICHAEL”, Killer Mike
- “HEROES & VILLIANS”, Metro Boomin
- “King’s Disease III”, Nas
- “UTOPIA”, Travis Scott
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE POESÍA HABLADA
- “A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited”, Queen Sheba
- “For Your Consideration’24 -The Album”, Prentice Powell y Shawn William
- “Grocery Shopping With My Mother”, Kevin Powell
- “The Light Inside”, J. Ivy
- “When The Poems Do What They Do”, Aja Monet
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE JAZZ LATINO
- “Quietude”, Eliane Elias
- “My Heart Speaks”, Ivan Lins con The Tblisi Symphony Orchestra
- “Vox Humana”, Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band
- “Cometa”, Luciana Souza y Trio Corrente
- “El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2″, Miguel Zenón y Luis Perdomo
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE POP LATINO
- “La cuarta hoja”, Pablo Alborán
- “Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1″, AleMor
- “A Ciegas”, Paula Arenas
- “La Neta”, Pedro Capó
- “Don Juan”, Maluma
- “X Mí” (Vol. 1)”, Gaby Moreno
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA URBANA
- “Saturno”, Rauw Alejandro
- “Mañana será bonito”, Karol G
- “Data”, Tainy
MEJOR ÁLBUM LATINO DE ROCK O ALTERNATIVO
- “Martínez”, Cabra
- “Leche De Tigre”, Diamante Eléctrico
- “Vida Cotidiana”, Juanes
- “De Todas Las Flores”, Natalia Lafourcade
- “EADDA9223″, Fito Paez
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA MEXICANA (INCLUYENDO TEXANO)
- “Bordado a mano”, Ana Bárbara
- “La Sánchez”, Lila Downs
- “Motherflower”, Flor De Toloache
- “Amor como en las películas de antes”, Lupita Infante
- “Génesis”, Peso Pluma
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA TROPICAL
- “Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)”, Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado y Orquesta Rubén Blades
- “Voy A Ti”, Luis Figueroa
- “Niche Sinfónico”, Grupo Niche y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia
- “Vida”, Omara Portuondo
- “Mimy & Tony”, Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
- “Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así”, Carlos Vives