Oscar 2019 | Dónde ver las películas nominadas a los Premios de la Academia según plataforma de streaming

Los nominados al Oscar 2019 siempre motivan al público echar un vistazo a los candidatos elegidos por la Academia de Cine de Hollywood. Lo que sí juega a favor es que la tecnología nos ha facilitado el acceso a este material cinematográfico.
Es cierto que no todas las producciones están disponibles en Perú, pero hay s ervicios vía streaming que facilitan el acceso a estas películas que darán de qué hablar en la alfombra roja de los Oscar 2019. Esto nos ha llevado a tener elaborar una extensa lista con los enlaces de las producciones que están disponibles en la red.
El dato interesante de esta ceremonia es Black Panther, debido a que ha hecho historia en la industria. La película es la primera del UCM en llegar a la nómina de las mejores cintas del año junto a Roma, Ha nacido una estrella, Vice, La Favorita y Green Book.
A continuación compartimos los enlaces de la mayoría de las películas que competirán en los Oscar 2019.
A Quiet Place: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW.
A Star Is Born: iTunes, Google Play, FandagoNOW.
Avengers: Infinity War: Netflix, Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW.
Black Panther: Netflix, Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW.
BlackKklansman: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW.
Christopher Robin: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW.
Cold War: Prime Video, iTunes, Curzon Home Cinema.
First Man: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW.
First Reformed: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW.
Incredibles 2: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW.
Isle of Dogs: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, HBO Go, FandangoNOW.
Minding the Gap: Hulu
RBG: Hulu, Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW.
Ready Player One: iTunes, Google Play, HBO Go, FandangoNOW.
Roma: Netflix
Solo: A Star Wars Story: Netflix, Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW.
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs: Netflix
The Wife: iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW.
Bohemian Rhapsody: Prime Video, iTunes, FandangoNOW.
Green Book: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW.
If Beale Street Could Talk: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play.
Mary Poppins Returns: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play.
Ralph Breaks the Internet: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play.
Vice: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play.
At Eternity's Gate: iTunes.
Can You Ever Forgive Me?: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW.
Capernaum: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play.
Free Solo: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play.
Hale County This Morning, This Evening: iTunes.
Mary Queen of Scots: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play.
Never Look Away: Prime Video, iTunes.
Shoplifters: Prime Video, iTunes, FandangoNOW.
The Favourite: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW.
Detainment: No disponible.
Fauve: Vimeo.
Marguerite: No disponible.
Mother: No disponible.
Skin: No disponible.
Animal Behavior: No disponible.
Bao: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube.
Late Afternoon: No disponible.
One Small Step: iTunes.
Weekends: No disponible.
Black Sheep: No disponible.
End Game: Netflix.
Life Boat: No disponible.
A Night at the Garden: No disponible.
Period. End of Sentence.: No disponible.
