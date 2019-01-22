Oscar 2019 | Dónde ver las películas nominadas a los Premios de la Academia según plataforma de streaming

Los nominados al Oscar 2019 siempre motivan al público echar un vistazo a los candidatos elegidos por la Academia de Cine de Hollywood. Lo que sí juega a favor es que la tecnología nos ha facilitado el acceso a este material cinematográfico.



Es cierto que no todas las producciones están disponibles en Perú, pero hay s ervicios vía streaming que facilitan el acceso a estas películas que darán de qué hablar en la alfombra roja de los Oscar 2019. Esto nos ha llevado a tener elaborar una extensa lista con los enlaces de las producciones que están disponibles en la red.



El dato interesante de esta ceremonia es Black Panther, debido a que ha hecho historia en la industria. La película es la primera del UCM en llegar a la nómina de las mejores cintas del año junto a Roma, Ha nacido una estrella, Vice, La Favorita y Green Book.



A continuación compartimos los enlaces de la mayoría de las películas que competirán en los Oscar 2019.

A Quiet Place: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW.

A Star Is Born: iTunes, Google Play, FandagoNOW.

Avengers: Infinity War: Netflix, Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW.

Black Panther: Netflix, Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW.

BlackKklansman: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW.

Christopher Robin: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW.

Cold War: Prime Video, iTunes, Curzon Home Cinema.

First Man: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW.

First Reformed: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW.

Incredibles 2: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW.

Isle of Dogs: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, HBO Go, FandangoNOW.

Minding the Gap: Hulu

RBG: Hulu, Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW.

Ready Player One: iTunes, Google Play, HBO Go, FandangoNOW.

Roma: Netflix

Solo: A Star Wars Story: Netflix, Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs: Netflix

The Wife: iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW.

Bohemian Rhapsody: Prime Video, iTunes, FandangoNOW.

Green Book: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW.

If Beale Street Could Talk: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play.

Mary Poppins Returns: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play.

Vice: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play.

At Eternity's Gate: iTunes.

Can You Ever Forgive Me?: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW.

Capernaum: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play.

Free Solo: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play.

Hale County This Morning, This Evening: iTunes.

Mary Queen of Scots: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play.

Never Look Away: Prime Video, iTunes.

Shoplifters: Prime Video, iTunes, FandangoNOW.

The Favourite: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW.

Mejor cortometraje 'live action'

Detainment: No disponible.

Fauve: Vimeo.

Marguerite: No disponible.

Mother: No disponible.

Skin: No disponible.

Mejor cortometraje animado

Animal Behavior: No disponible.

Bao: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube.

Late Afternoon: No disponible.

One Small Step: iTunes.

Weekends: No disponible.

Documental

Black Sheep: No disponible.

End Game: Netflix.

Life Boat: No disponible.

A Night at the Garden: No disponible.

Period. End of Sentence.: No disponible.