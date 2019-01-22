Oscar 2019 | Dónde ver las películas nominadas a los Premios de la Academia según plataforma de streaming

Los candidatos a los Oscar 2019 despiertan el interés de millones de aficionados. Veamos dónde puedes hallar la mayoría de las producciones nominadas al certamen.

Oscar 2019 (Reuters)

Los nominados al Oscar 2019 siempre motivan al público echar un vistazo a los candidatos elegidos por la Academia de Cine de Hollywood. Lo que sí juega a favor es que la tecnología nos ha facilitado el acceso a este material cinematográfico.

Es cierto que no todas las producciones están disponibles en Perú, pero hay s ervicios vía streaming que facilitan el acceso a estas películas que darán de qué hablar en la alfombra roja de los Oscar 2019. Esto nos ha llevado a tener elaborar una extensa lista con los enlaces de las producciones que están disponibles en la red.

El dato interesante de esta ceremonia es Black Panther, debido a que ha hecho historia en la industria. La película es la primera del UCM en llegar a la nómina de las mejores cintas del año junto a Roma, Ha nacido una estrella, Vice, La Favorita y Green Book.

A continuación compartimos los enlaces de la mayoría de las películas que competirán en los Oscar 2019.

A Quiet Place: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW.

A Star Is Born: iTunes, Google Play, FandagoNOW

Avengers: Infinity War: Netflix, Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW.

Black Panther: Netflix, Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW.

BlackKklansman: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW.

Christopher Robin: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW.

Cold War: Prime Video, iTunes, Curzon Home Cinema.

First Man: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW.

First Reformed: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW.

Incredibles 2: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW.

Isle of Dogs: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, HBO Go, FandangoNOW.

Minding the Gap: Hulu

RBG: Hulu, Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW.

Ready Player One: iTunes, Google Play, HBO Go, FandangoNOW.

Roma: Netflix

Solo: A Star Wars Story: Netflix, Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs: Netflix

The Wife: iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW.

Bohemian Rhapsody: Prime Video, iTunes, FandangoNOW

Green Book: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW.

If Beale Street Could Talk: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play.

Mary Poppins Returns: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play.

Vice: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play.

At Eternity's Gate: iTunes.

Can You Ever Forgive Me?: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW.

Capernaum: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play.

Free Solo: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play.

Hale County This Morning, This Evening: iTunes.

Mary Queen of Scots: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play.

Never Look Away: Prime Video, iTunes.

Shoplifters: Prime Video, iTunes, FandangoNOW.

The Favourite: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW.

Mejor cortometraje 'live action'

Detainment: No disponible.
Fauve: Vimeo.
 Marguerite: No disponible.
Mother: No disponible.
Skin: No disponible.

Mejor cortometraje animado

Animal Behavior: No disponible.
Bao: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube.
Late Afternoon: No disponible.
One Small Step: iTunes.
 Weekends: No disponible.

Documental

Black Sheep: No disponible.
End Game: Netflix.
 Life Boat: No disponible.
A Night at the Garden: No disponible.
Period. End of Sentence.: No disponible.

