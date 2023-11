Tried to take my time with #MWIII but it was over in the blink of an eye (3-4Hrs).



I know 99.999% of people do not actively buy Cod for the Campaign, but one word to describe it is Lackluster.



Basic Missions and Graphics are what you expect, but how is there no Sniping Style… pic.twitter.com/lRUC2n2zO5