To the king of 𝙍𝙤𝙘𝙠 𝘽𝙤𝙩𝙩𝙤𝙢𝙨, we're hoping your birthday is the 𝙩𝙤𝙥𝙨.



Happy birthday, @TheRock! 🐂🤨 pic.twitter.com/qBBxHhVTiL