Champions League 

Link Real Madrid vs. Manchester City EN VIVO vía ESPN y STAR Plus: minuto a minuto

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City se enfrentan EN VIVO y EN DIRECTO hoy, martes 9 de abril, por los cuartos de final de la Champions League. Sigue el minuto a minuto del partidazo en la web de Depor.

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City se enfrentan por la Champions League. (Diseño: Depor)
Posible alineación de Real Madrid:

Andriy Lunin; Dani Carvajal, Nacho Fernández, Antonio Rüdiger, Ferland Mendy; Aurélien Tchouaméni, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde; Jude Bellingham; Vinícius Júnior y Rodrygo.

Posible alineación de Manchester City:

Ederson Moraes; Manuel Akanji, John Stones, Rúben Dias, Rico Lewis; Rodri Hernández; Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden; Erling Haaland.

¿En qué canales ver Real Madrid vs. Manchester City?

El enfrentamiento Real Madrid contra Manchester City se transmitirá por ESPN, STAR Plus, MAX, FOX Sports y TNT, canales autorizados de la Champions League en América Latina. En España, la transmisión será a través de Movistar La Liga y Liga TV BAR. Asimismo, recomendamos no verlo por Fútbol Libre TV, señal pirata.

¿A qué hora juegan Real Madrid vs. Manchester City?

El compromiso entre Real Madrid vs. Manchester City, por la ida de los cuartos de final de la Champions League, dará inicio desde las 2:00 de la tarde en países como Perú, Colombia y Ecuador. Mientras que en zonas como Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay y Brasil podrá verse a partir de las 4:00 p.m. En España empezará a las 9:00 de la noche.

Bienvenidos a un nuevo minuto a minuto de Depor

Este martes se enfrentan Real Madrid y Manchester City en el Santiago Bernabéu, por la ida de los cuartos de final de la UEFA Champions League. Sigue el minuto a minuto del partido en esta nota de Depor.

