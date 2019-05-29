At Baku: watch here LIVE and FREE Chelsea vs. Arsenal for Europa League final 2019 | STREAMING

Chelsea and Arsenal IN LIVE, STREAM and TV ONLINE play this Wednesday (2:00 p.m.) via FOX Sports, ESPN and BT Sport Live by the Europa League final 2019 at the Olympic Stadium in Baku. Follow the minute by minute more complete on the web Depor.com. To watch live football like this match, you have different alternatives for streaming service and TV channels that we will present below. You can enjoy this football game between Blues and Gunners via BT Sport Live, FOX Sports and ESPN from the United Kingdom, United States and throughout the city of London.



LIVE STREAM ONLINE | Depor.com offers you the most minute minute by minute with all the goals, yellow and red cards and other incidents. Engage yourself in the transmission and narration of Twitter profiles of Chelsea and Arsenal.

MINUTE BY MINUTE Chelsea-Arsenal

MATCH PREVIEW

The conquest of the Europa League will not only be a season of debut for Emery, a specialist of this tournament, which won three times with Sevilla. He would also take an Arsenal to the group stage of the Champions League for the first time since the 2016-17 season. For its part, Chelsea a ticket to the Champions after finishing in third place in the Premier League so, to win on Wednesday, that extra pass to the group stage of the Champions League would be delivered to Lyon



Chelsea vs. Arsenal: schedules and channels in the world

Peru: 14:00 o'clock | FOX Sports, FOX Sports 2, FOX Play, ESPN y ESPN Play

United States: TNT USA, Univision Deportes, Univision Deportes En Vivo, UniMás, B/R Live, Watch TNT, Univision NOW

Great Britain: 20:00 o'clock | BT Sport Live, BT Sport 2, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport 4K UHD



Spain: 21:00 o'clock | Movistar Liga de Campeones y Movistar+

Argentina: 16:00 o'clock | FOX Sports, FOX Sports 2, FOX Play, ESPN y ESPN Play

Brazil: 16:00 o'clock | FOX Sports 1 Brasil

Colombia: 14:00 o'clock | FOX Sports, FOX Sports 2, FOX Play, ESPN, ESPN 2 Andina y ESPN Play

Chile: 15:00 o'clock | FOX Sports, FOX Sports 2, FOX Play, ESPN y ESPN Play

Ecuador: 14:00 o'clock | FOX Sports, FOX Sports 2, FOX Play, ESPN, ESPN 2 Andina y ESPN Play

Uruguay: 16:00 o'clock | FOX Sports, FOX Sports 2, FOX Play, ESPN y ESPN Play

Paraguay: 15:00 o'clock | FOX Sports, FOX Sports 2, ESPN y ESPN Play

Bolivia: 15:00 o'clock | FOX Sports, FOX Sports 2, ESPN y ESPN Play

With an exotic scenario like Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, Chelsea and Arsenal, in a London classic, play on Wednesday the final of the Europa League 2019, without a clear favorite, between the third and fifth of the last Premier. Before the clash between Liverpool and Tottenham in the Champions League, on Saturday in Madrid, the English conquest of Europe begins in this way almost 4,000 km from Big Ben.



Azerbaijan will see parade of armies of fans, more interested in the second continental trophy than in the oil fields of Azebaijan. On the one hand, the Blues, who dream of offering a final title to their Belgian star Eden Hazard, who can go to Real Madrid, after seven fruitful years.



In the other, the Gunners who, to recover the lost shine, must win to qualify for the next Champions, after only being fifth in the Premier. In front of them his coach, the Spanish Unai Emery, an expert in winning the competition, who managed three times with Sevilla.

Man injured in Chelsea



Midfielder N'Golo Kante is doubtful at Chelsea for Wednesday's final of the Europa League against Arsenal in Baku after suffering a knee injury in training over the weekend, according to British media reports. The French international had missed Chelsea's two previous games due to a hamstring injury, but returned to training last week, so coach Maurizio Sarri was confident he would be fit for the final in the capital of Azerbaijan.



Special moment

This could be a curious final for Petr Cech with Arsenal, since it will be the last game in the career of the 37-year-old goalkeeper. It will not only be before the club with which he had his greatest achievements, including titles of the Champions League and Europa League.



Chelsea could also be his next destination. Cech has not denied a report by Sky Sports television about a possible return of the Czech to that English club as sports director for next season. Cech has limited himself to saying that he will make the decision about his future after the final, and stressed that the meeting in Azerbaijan is the only thing he thinks about at this moment.

► Do not think you're so important: the crack in which Real Madrid thinks in case Sergio Ramos insists on leaving



► Cristiano Ronaldo, his favorite: all the signings of Florentino Pérez in Real Madrid [PHOTOS]



► A former Real Madrid player would be the ringleader: Spanish footballers stop for match-fixing



► Diego Godín has a successor: Atlético de Madrid made the signing of this South American crack official