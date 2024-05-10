Being a mom is no joke (literally... sometimes there are actual jokes involved!). It’s a demanding and often messy job, filled with sleep deprivation, spilled milk, and endless tantrums. But amidst the chaos, there’s always room for laughter. This Mother’s Day, ditch the flowers (although they’re nice too!) and give Mom the gift of laughter! We’ve curated a collection of hilarious mom quotes that perfectly capture the relatable and sometimes sarcastic realities of parenthood. From witty one-liners to punny gems, these quotes will have her smiling, chuckling, or maybe even snorting with laughter. Use these quotes in a toast, write them on a heartfelt card, or share them on social media. A dose of humor is the perfect way to lighten the mood and celebrate the amazing (and sometimes hilarious) woman who raised you.

Funny Happy Mother’s Day Quotes for your WhatsApp and Facebook Status

“When no one believes in you, there will be YOUR MOTHER always with you.”

“Mom, I love you with all my heart and I never get tired of saying it...”

“Precious mother, I owe you so much and I have so little”

“Mommy, I love you today and always”

“I love my mother no matter how many times we disagree, fight or get angry. Because I know that in the end, she will always be there for me.”

“To me there will never be a better mom like the one I got. I would choose that queen in a million lifetimes”.

“I love you, Mom (every day, not just today).”

“For me there will never be a better mom than the one I got, I would choose her in a thousand more lifetimes.”

“Take care of the planet, please. I’m still not taking my mom on a trip with my own money.”

“You are strength, love, loyalty. Thank you for being my mom.”

“There’s nothing better than having a good relationship with your mom, being able to joke with her, sit down for coffee talk about anything, it’s the most beautiful thing on the planet”

“...To be missing everything but my mom.”

“And I have the best woman, the one who never abandoned me and never will, who was always there when my spirits were down, when everything was going bad she gave me advice, she was there for me. I love you, Mom.”

“My mom is not a millionaire, but when I put her down, the millionaire is me.”

“I love you, mom, and I love and how strong you are”

“Mom saw me cry because I was heartbroken, she hugged me, kissed me and told me it was part of life, that it was all part of a perfect plan. The warmth in her hug and her words were like anesthesia. I realized that as long as I have my mom by my side, nothing is going to fail me.”

“We all have a treasure called mom”

“As long as mom is well, everything is fine.”

“I am a strong woman because I was raised by a strong woman.”

“For the good advice you (still) give me (and so much more)..... Thank you, Mom!”

“For queens... My mother! Who despite so many falls, never lost her crown.”

“How good it feels when you laugh with your mom it’s as if you lack nothing in your life.”

“No matter when I’ve grown up, life is always safer, easier and more beautiful holding my mom’s hand”

“Mom...the best and most beautiful woman of all.”

“And I swear, Mom, someday I’ll make it up to you for all you’ve given and done for me”

“Mom, you are the best! Thank you for being the best mom in the world, for taking such good care of us and for loving us so much!”

“Mom, you are the person I always have in mind when I think of the word love.”

“Thank you for being the best mom in the world and for making me feel so lucky to have you.”

“Thank you for being my life teacher and teaching me to be a better person every day, Mom”

“Mother, you are the bravest, strongest and most fighting person I know.”

“Mom, thank you for being my role model and inspiring me to be a better person every day”

“Thank you for being my protector and my savior in the most difficult times, Mom”

“Mother, you are my source of wisdom and my most faithful advisor”

“Thank you for being my support and my inspiration in every step I take, Mom”

“You are my refuge on stormy days and my joy on sunny days, Mom”

“Thank you for teaching me the value of self-love and self-esteem, Mom”

“You are my sunshine on dark days, thank you for being my mom”

“Thank you for always being there for me, Mom, even in the hardest times”

“Mom, you are the most beautiful person I know, both inside and out.”

“Mom, you are the person I always have in my heart and thoughts”

“Even though you are not here with me, I will always carry in our hearts the love and joy you gave me, Mom”

“Your love and your teachings are always with me, Mom, even after your departure”

“I will always remember you with fondness and gratitude, for being the best mother I could have had.”

“Your physical absence does not change the love I have for you, nor the admiration and respect I have for your life, Mom”

“Even though you are no longer here to celebrate with me, I will always honor and remember you with love in my heart, Mom”

“Thank you for the unforgettable moments we shared together, and for leaving me a legacy of love and wisdom that will always guide me, Mom”

“Your memory is still present in my life, and I will always carry you in my heart as an exemplary and loving mother”

“Although you are no longer physically with me, Mom, I always feel you present in my life with your love and your light.”

“Your physical absence does not diminish the love and admiration I feel for you, Mom, nor the gratitude for everything you taught me”

“I will always remember you with a smile on our face, for being an amazing mother and a wonderful human being.”

