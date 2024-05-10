Mother’s Day may be a relatively modern invention, but honoring mothers is a tradition that stretches back centuries. The History Channel reminds us that ancient Greeks and Romans held festivals for Rhea and Cybele, their respective mother goddesses. This day, celebrated on the second Sunday of May in many countries, remains a cherished occasion to show our appreciation for the amazing moms and mother figures in our lives. Whether it’s through heartfelt gestures or spoken words, this day offers a dedicated opportunity to express our gratitude.

Love comes in many forms, and how you express your feelings for mom might differ depending on your love language. If expressing appreciation through words of affirmation resonates with you, then consider sharing a meaningful quote, or pen a sweet message in a Mother’s Day card. This collection of Mother’s Day quotes offers a variety of sentiments, from touching expressions of love to humorous anecdotes. Dive in and find the perfect way to capture the essence of your mother’s love and unwavering devotion with these heartfelt quotes and messages as your guide, you can create a truly memorable celebration for the extraordinary woman who shaped your life.

Touching and tender Mother’s Day quotes

“You are my silent heroine, always working behind the scenes to make my life better.”

“In your arms I found the warmest shelter and in your smile, the brightest light.”

“Mother, you are the reason I believe in unconditional love.”

“Thank you for teaching me to be strong, brave and compassionate.”

“Every day with you is a gift I will never stop being grateful for.”

“Mother, your love is like an embrace that never fades.”

“You are the melody that always plays in my heart.”

“You are the reason I believe in the magic of life.”

“Mother, your love is my greatest treasure.”

“In each of your wrinkles, I see the story of our love.”

“You are my superhero without a cape, my tireless protector.”

“Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful and amazing mom.”

"In your eyes I see the story of our love - Happy Mother's Day!"

“Thank you for being my role model, Mom. I look up to you and try to show you that all the time.”

“I hope to inherit your patience, big heart and, most of all, your good looks very soon.”

“Dear Mom, you are my biggest role model. Thanks to you I know how to be a good mother to my own children. I love you and wish you the best of days.”

“On this Mother’s Day, I want to express my love and gratitude to you. You are my rock, my inspiration and my best friend.”

“Mom, your love is like a lighthouse in the storm, always guiding me to calm and safety.”

“You are my first friend and my eternal confidant.”

“In your every gesture, I see the purest and most sincere love.”

“Mother, your love is my greatest inspiration.”

“Thank you for being my role model and my greatest advocate.”

“Mother, your love is my refuge on gray days.”

“In your eyes I find the peace I long for.”

“You are my confidant, my counselor and my accomplice.”

“Mother, you are the melody that gives rhythm to my life. Thank you for your unconditional love - Happy Mother’s Day!”

“In the garden of my life, you are the most beautiful flower. happy Mother’s Day!”

“Mother, you are my beacon in the darkness, my anchor in the storm. Today I celebrate your love and strength - Happy Mother’s Day!”

“To the woman who taught me to love, to dream and to pursue my goals, Happy Mother’s Day!”

“Mother, your love is the fuel that allows me to do the impossible, Happy Mother’s Day!”

"You are like a mother to me, Grandma. Your love and care are beyond compare."

Short and original Mother’s Day quotes

“Happy Mother’s Day! Thank you for every smile.”

“Your love is my refuge.”

“You are my strength, mom.”

“Because there is only one mother.”

“You are my greatest blessing, Mom.”

“You are my sunshine on gray days, Mom. Happy Mother’s Day!”

“Your love is my refuge, your smile my light, Thank you for everything, Mom!”

“You are my superhero without a cape, my tireless protector - congratulations!”

“Mother, your love is my greatest treasure. Today and always.”

“In every embrace of yours, I find the whole world. I love you, Mom.”

“In your laughter I find the most beautiful melody. Happy day, Mom!”

“You are my confidant and my role model, thank you for everything!”

“Mom, your love is like a warm hug on a cold day.”

“You are my beacon in the storm, my constant guide. I love you, Mom.”

“Thank you for being my role model and my biggest advocate.”

“In every wrinkle of yours, I see the beauty of shared life.”

“You are my greatest blessing, Mom. Happy day!”

“In your hands I find comfort and strength - thank you for everything!”

“Mother, your love is my refuge on gray days.”

“You are my reason to believe in magic - Happy Mother’s Day!”

“In every sacrifice of yours, I find the true meaning of love.”

“You are my anchor in a stormy sea - I admire you, Mom!”

“Thank you for wiping away my tears and drawing smiles back on my face.”

“You are my greatest inspiration - Happy Mother’s Day!”

"Dear Mom, you who have alwats put yourself in everyone's shoes, I wanted to remind you on a day like today how much I love and miss you."

Mother’s Day quotes to congratulate a grandmother

“Dear Grandma, your love and wisdom have left an indelible mark on my life.”

“Thank you for being my unconditional guidance and support, Grandma. I love you very much.”

“You are like a mother to me, Grandma. Your love and care are beyond compare.”

“On this special day I want to thank you for being my grandmother and my best friend.”

“Grandma, thank you for being a constant source of love and joy in my life.”

“Your hugs are the best refuge and your smile lights up my world, abuelita querida.”

“You are the pillar of this family, we are honored to be able to have you healthy and it is such a joy to be able to celebrate my grandmother for Mother’s Day.”

“Grandma, I wish you a happy Mother’s Day. I pray for you many years of life and may you be in very good health.”

“Grandma, I wonder if I will become like you, if I can have your wisdom and that gift of making you so loved by the whole family. I love you so much. Happy Mother’s Day.”

“Having you alive is a privilege many would like to have, so I appreciate the place you hold in our family. Happy Mother’s Day, to my sweet grandmother.”

“You are the matriarch of our family, no one will ever be able to take your place because you, abuelita, are one of a kind. Happy Mother’s Day.”

“Many things I have accomplished have been thanks to your wise advice because you have always given it to me with wisdom and the best of intentions. Happy Mother’s Day to my sweet grandmother.”

“Grandma, thank you for taking care of me, you raised me and formed me as a good person. I am very grateful to you. Happy Mother’s Day.”

“My dear Grandma, I know you still have dreams and illusions because you love life, and if it is in my hands to make them come true, I will not hesitate to brighten your existence.”

“I love you very much. You are like a mother to me, Grandma. Your love and care are beyond compare.”

“On Mother’s Day, I am fortunate to celebrate my grandmother in life. Thank you for continuing to be the light that illuminates our lives.”

“A thousand thanks to my grandmother, who gave me the greatest and most beautiful love of my life.... My mom.”

“Grandma, you are my greatest source of inspiration.”

“Grandma, you are my north when I get lost.”

“Grandma, everything I know is thanks to you.”

“The world needs more grandmothers like you.”

"Mom, your love is like a lighthouse in the storm, always guiding me to calm and safety."

Mother’s Day quotes for moms who are no longer around

“Mother’s love is the greatest thing in the world and could not be compared to anything. Happy Mother’s Day wherever you are!”

“Dear Mom, I want to remind you how wonderful you are. Thank you for giving us so much love.”

“Mom, these flowers are traveling to heaven so you can continue to watch over us from up there.”

“I will never find better comfort than yours. Thank you mom for loving me so unconditionally.”

“Mom you continue to be my light and my guide, never let go, Happy Mother’s Day!”

“Mom you will always be with me, wherever I am, you will come with me, I love you!”

“I thank life for having enjoyed you and for all the love you have given me.”

“Thank you for having given me your sincere love. Wherever you are, I want you to know that I am proud of you.”

“Mothers always value our existence more than our goals and they deserve it Dear Mom you are and will be the best thing in my life. Thank you for everything you have given me as it has led me to be the person I am.”

“Mom down here we still miss you, but your memory is still intact among us. Happy Mother’s Day!”

“One look with your mother will be enough to know that this love is the most sincere love you will ever know.”

“I still can’t get my head around the idea of never seeing you again, but I know that somehow you are still with us. You don’t know how much we miss you down here. happy day mom!”

“There are many wonders in the world, but none will surpass a mother’s kind heart.”

“Time will ease the anguish, but your loss will never be repaired, I love you Mom!”

“Dear Mom, you who have always put yourself in everyone’s shoes, I wanted to remind you on a day like today how much I love and miss you.”

“You will never know what a mother is worth until you don’t have one. Wherever you are, be proud of all you’ve built - we love you mom!”

“When a mother leaves, something of you leaves with her. Thank you mother for making me who I am.”

“Love, sweetness, support, comfort and all will reign in our hearts, as you did when you were with us.”

“Not even the last breath will make us forget your smile. You will be the light that shines the brightest up there, Happy Mother’s Day!”

“Your smell, your warmth, your humor.... All that made you special and now we miss so much. But here you are still with us somehow.”