Mother’s Day is a chance to shower the special women in your life with love and appreciation, but one day hardly seems enough! Make the most of it – whether it’s your mom, wife, daughter, grandma, aunt, or stepmom – show them they’re cherished every day. A heartfelt message is all it takes to warm her heart. Personalize our collection of Mother’s Day messages to reflect your unique bond, or use them as inspiration to craft your own.

Whether you want to keep it simple or express deep gratitude, our messages offer a range of options. Sometimes words aren’t enough. Skilled florists can create a beautiful bouquet that captures your emotions, saying what you can’t express. While a sweet message goes a long way, consider taking her out for dinner, treating her to a spa day, or creating another special memory together. No matter how you choose to celebrate, let her know how much she means to you - TODAY and always!

Funny Happy Mother’s Day Quotes

“Mom, I thank you for being able to count on you for everything, even if it’s just to keep my plants from dying... Happy Mother’s Day!”

“Nothing is really lost until even Mom can’t find it... Happy Mother’s Day!”

“You’re better than Google, because in addition to knowing everything, you include kisses, hugs and love. happy Mother’s Day!”

“Mom, you’re awesome! I hope it’s genetic... Happy day!”

“Life doesn’t come with an instruction manual, it comes with a mother...and thank goodness! Congratulations, Mommy!”

“There are loves that mark for life, that’s why I’ll always carry the mark of some flip-flop that set me straight back in the day... Happy day, Mom!”

“There are many, many reasons why I have to thank you: you are patient, a counselor, funny, my best friend... But if there is one thing that deserves my praise, it’s those delicious croquettes you make. Happy day!”

“A mother is that person who is there whenever you need her, you can even call her at any time to ask how to put the washing machine on or how long the chicken lasts in the fridge. thank you for everything, mommy!”

“For loving me before you met me, for putting up with me throughout my life, and for always loving me - you’re the best, Mommy!”

“Moms are like glue: even when you don’t see them, they still hold the family together.”

“Mom, you’re like Wi-Fi: always connected and with the right password for everything.”

“If mothers were emojis, you’d be the heart - Happy Mother’s Day!”

“You’re the only person who can tell me ‘Eat more!’ and ‘Don’t eat so much!’ at the same meal-I love you, Mom!”

“Mom, thank you for teaching me how to cook. Now I can make myself toast without burning the house down.”

“You’re like an emotional GPS: you always guide me in the right direction - thanks, Mom!”

“I have so many reasons to love you: you’re kind, patient, an infallible advisor, funny... But if there’s one thing you deserve all my praise for, it’s that frittata that drives everyone who tries it crazy. For the good of the world, don’t stop making it. I love you, mom!”

“Mommy, mother, mamu, mamuska, mom... I’ve called you a thousand different names and you’ve answered them all. Don’t you think you’re getting too many personalities? Maybe you do have to be a little crazy to love a child like me. Congratulations on your day!”

“It’s spelled mom, but pronounced ‘the most wonderful woman I’ve ever known’.”

“When you thought about becoming a mother, you never thought you’d get a kid as weird as me, did you? You could have guessed: like father, like son (hehehehehe). Just kidding, Mom. You’re the best person I know, I love you, congratulations!”

“Mom is spelled with backwards M for Wonder Woman.” | Photo by Canva / Depor Composition

“I was going to congratulate you for Mother’s Day on Facebook, but I realized you don’t have a profile. I’d better go back to the traditional way to wish you all the best in the world - congratulations, Mom!”

“When in doubt, my mom always helps - Happy Mother’s Day, Mom!”

“Mom, when I ask for a hand, you give me eight. Thank you!”

“Every time you asked me ‘Who do you think I am’, I should have answered: ‘The best mother in the world’”.

“A concerned mother does better research than the FBI. Happy Mother’s Day!”

“My mom is that person who wants me to bundle up even to go to the beach.”

“Of all the solar system, you are the star that knows how to shine best.”

“No lottery will give me the fortune of having you as my mom.”

“Mom, I confess: I love you more than pizza with cheese!”

“Mom, I love you for everything you’ve done and most of all that you remind me to drink my juice before the vitamins run out.”

“You are my favorite mom!”

“Life doesn’t come with an instruction manual, it comes with a mom. Happy Mother’s Day!”

“I have so many reasons to love you: you’re kind, patient, unfailing advisor, funny.... But if there’s one thing you deserve all my praise for, it’s that omelet.”

“Mommy dearest, do you remember what these love-filled years have been like? If the answer is yes, no need to worry, despite the years, your memory is still intact. Happy Mother’s Day.”

“Mom! Congratulations! This afternoon I’m going to see you and give you a super big hug. How many tupper I’m carrying?”

“I am going to congratulate you for your great job as a mother, although you must admit that having a daughter like me made things much easier for you.”

“My mother, that person who wants me to dress up to go to the beach.”

“Today we commemorate the World Day of the most important indoor Olympic sport: the slipper throw.”

“Mom, I confess: I love you more than cheese pizza!”

“Mom, I love you for everything you’ve done and especially that you remind me to drink my juice before the vitamins run out.”

“I have so many reasons to love you: you are kind, patient, an infallible counselor, funny.... But if there’s one thing you deserve all my praise for, it’s that omelet.”

“Mom! Congratulations! This afternoon I’m going to see you and give you a super big hug. How many tupper I’m carrying?”

“Today we commemorate the World Day of the most important indoor Olympic sport: the slipper shot put.”

“I’m still trying to find a scientific explanation for the fact that you never left a “lost” T-shirt unfound. Have you been booked by CSI yet?”

Mother’s Day Quotes Full of Sentiments

“I owe you so much and you ask so little of me... I don’t know how I’m going to be able to pay you back for even half of the love you give me every day. Thank you, Mom, for everything! Congratulations!”

“They say that a mother’s love for her child is like nothing else. I can corroborate that. You don’t know how lucky I feel to have been the protagonist of all your love. I love you, Mom!”

“I don’t tell you as much as I should, but that doesn’t mean I don’t feel it. Taking advantage of your day, I wanted to write down how much I love you and how important you are in my life. Congratulations, Mom!”

“Mother, your love is truly blind because you started loving me before you saw what I looked like.”

“It is said mom, but it is pronounced the most precious woman in the world. happy day, Mom!”

“You are the best example of kindness and devotion, you are sweetness, affection, love and without fear of being wrong I can say that you are the best mother in the world.”

“For your wonderful talent of being a mom, Happy Mother’s Day!”

“A mother’s love is the fuel that makes human beings achieve the impossible.”

“You are the best of me, I love you mom!”

“Thinking of you on Mother’s Day and wishing you lots of love.”

“Happy Mother’s Day to one more fantastic woman who is a great inspiration to us all.”

“Your home is the setting for some of my happiest memories, Happy Mother’s Day!”

“I just want you to know how special and lucky I am to be blessed with such a loving, caring and wonderful mother like you.”

“Mom, the queen of cuddles and great solutions.”

“Thank you Mom. Only you give me everything without asking for anything in return.”

“Life doesn’t come with an instruction manual, but luckily you were always by my side.”

“Unconditional love exists, and it bears your name. happy mother’s day!”

“From the time I came into this world until I leave, you will always be in my heart.”

“For carrying such a big heart in such a small body, Happy Mother’s Day!”

“For being the most beautiful love story I have and will ever have, I love you!”

“You are the door that will always be open, the cup of tea and the calm after the storm, I adore you!”

“It is said mom, but it is pronounced the most precious woman in the world. happy day, Mom!” | Photo by Canva / Depor Composition

“Sometimes I feel like the whole world has abandoned me, but there is always one person who is still standing trusting me and that person is you.”

“I could tell you with a rhyme, or better with a flower, but I will tell you by word of mouth: mom you are the best!”

“No matter what age, Mom’s arms will always, always, be the best shelter. Thank you for being my home.”

“Dear Mom, because of you I am who I am today. Thank you, I love you.”

“I am a strong woman, because a strong mother raised me. I love you mom.”

“Mom, thank you for being my anchor on those stormy days.”

“You gave me the most wonderful gift: life and the joy of having you. Now I give you as a gift the Mother’s Day you deserve.”

“Moms hold their children’s hands for a while, but their hearts forever. Thank you for never letting go.”

“Motherhood has a very humanizing effect. It all comes down to the essentials. Enjoy the moment.”

“You don’t understand life until it grows inside you - welcome to the adventure!”

“Motherhood: all love begins and ends there.”

“A mother doesn’t just carry a child in her womb for 9 months, she carries it in her heart all her life.”

“A mother’s joy begins when a new life stirs inside her, when you hear the heartbeat and feel a kick that says ‘I’m there’.”

“A mother knows what a child won’t say in words.”

“Happy Mother’s Day, thank you for being there, for loving me, for taking care of me and for making me so happy.”

“A mother is the only person in the world who is always by our side unconditionally.”

“I am proud to look more and more like my mother every day.”

“Thank you, Mom, for making me feel unique.”

“A son’s smile is a mother’s joy.”

“A mother’s love is what sets the path for children to follow.”

“The best gift I can give you that I know you will love the most is my heart and all my love.”

“A lifetime of happiness I owe to my mother, the woman from whom I have been able to learn the most and with whom I have shared the most unique moments.”

Classic Quotes for Mother’s Day

“Congratulations on your day, Mom. Thank you for giving me life and for making me the person I am.”

“On this special day I want to send you all my love in the form of a text. With all my good wishes and my deepest affection. Many congratulations.”

“May this day (and your whole life) be full of the good moments and smiles that I wish to appear in it. I hope to contribute to that. Congratulations, Mom!”

“It may sound cliché, but it’s true that you are the best mom in the world. I love you, Mom! Congratulations on your day!”

“Thank you for being my warm, shining light - I love you, Mom!”

“They say there are seven wonders in the world, and I think you are the eighth.”

“Little great things from a great mom: solutions for everything, cuddles, patience, advice, sense of humor and lots of love. happy day, mom!”

“A mother is one who can take everyone’s place, but no one can take her place.”

“The phrase ‘working mom’ is redundant, don’t you think? Thanks for all you do for me, Mom.”

“Home is where your mother is.”

“The best thing about me is my mother.”

“A mother is one who can take everyone’s place, but no one can take her place.”

“No language can express the power, beauty and heroism of a mother’s love.”

“Mother is a verb. It’s something you do, not something you are. Thank you for being the best.”

“A mother’s heart is a child’s school and you were the best teacher. Thank you mom.”

“Mom is spelled with backwards M for Wonder Woman.”

“First my mother and forever my friend.”

“Mom, your love is truly blind because you started loving me before you saw what I looked like (and before I knew me). Thank you.”

“Mom there is only one and like mine there is none.”

“To the world you are a mother, but to your family (and to me), YOU are the world.”

“The best of me is my mother.”

“If moms were flowers, you would be the most beautiful of all.”

“No matter how much physical strength a man has, a mother will always be the strongest at heart.”

“To laugh is a pleasure... But to see you smile mom, is the greatest of all. Happy day.”

“I know we don’t agree on everything. But my love for you will never end. I love you mom.”

“Life doesn’t come with an instruction manual... It comes with a mom. Thank you for everything, for so much, for always being. happy day mom!”

“Whenever I need a hand, you give me three. thank you mom!”

“Who needs a superhero when you have a supermom’?”

“Unconditional love is not a myth: you can see it every day in the eyes of mothers.”

“The best thing about my life is being in yours. Thank you mom.”

“A mom can take everyone’s place, but no one can take mom’s place.”

“The best medicine in the world is mom’s kiss. Thank you for easing my every sorrow.”

“Mom, the best gift I can give you is all my love, affection and understanding, the same gift you have given me since I came into this world.”

“A mother’s advice is very special, it always hides a lesson and comes from the heart.”

“Mom is mother, life and playmate, friend, teacher, counselor and so much more.”

“On this special day I congratulate you and thank you for loving me as I am and for making me see what are the important things in this world.”

“Of all the gifts life has to give, having a good mother is the greatest of all.”

“A mother is the one you can always call to ask how long the chicken is in the fridge.”

“Mothers don’t sleep. They only worry with their eyes closed.”

“Mothers can do everything and find everything.”

“When someone congratulates a son they also congratulate his mother.”

“Behind a great son there is a great mother.”

“You’re better than Google, because in addition to knowing everything, you include kisses, hugs and love. happy Mother’s Day!” | Photo by Canva / Depor Composition

Mother’s Day Quotes for your Grandmother

“You are my mom’s mom so today, Mother’s Day, is also your day.”

“Grandma, your love is the thread that binds our family together: warm, soft and comforting.”

“To Grandma, who with her wisdom and tenderness, brightens our days, we love you so much!”

“Thank you for being that heart that listens and those hands that never stop giving.”

“Granny: you are the living history of our family - Happy Mother’s Day!”

“Grandma, in every fold of your smile hides the happiness of our childhood.”

“Your love is like a garden full of the most beautiful flowers.”

Wherever you are, I know you are watching over me.”

“Although there are times when grandmothers are no longer physically present, they are always present.”

“To the grandmother who taught us that true love never grows old.”

“You are my inspiration and my haven of smiles, dear grandma.”

“To you who are a mother twice: once for giving life and once for so much love given.”

“Even if sometimes I look bored, I love to listen to your stories, can you tell me one?”

“Grandma, your wisdom and love are the most precious legacy you have left me. Happy Mother’s Day!”

“In your lap I always find peace and in your heart I find home. Thank you for being by my side.”

“Thank you for being that star that guides our path, dear grandmother, you always will be.”

“Each of the wrinkles on your face are the imprint of the smiles you gave us.”

“Your love, grandmother, is the embrace that always returns regardless of distance or time.”

“What would I be without my grandmother’s advice? Happy Mother’s Day!”

“Your love is the most beautiful gift we have ever received, Grandma.”

“To the grandmother who is mother, friend and guide, all in one!”

“Happy Mother’s Day, Grandma dearest.”