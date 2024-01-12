La Critics Choice Association (CCA) anunció a los nominados en las categorías de cine y televisión para la edición 29° de los Critics Choice Awards, cuyos ganadores serán revelados este domingo 14 de enero de 2024 desde las 7:00 p.m. ET en una gala llena de celebridades. Aquí te compartimos más detalles sobre los horarios por país, así como los modos para ver en directo la ceremonia.
Barbie” encabeza la lista de películas candidatas de este año, con 18 nominaciones en total, seguido por “Oppenheimer” y “Poor Things,” que obtuvieron 13 nominaciones cada una, junto con “Killers of the Flower Moon”, que reunió 12 nominaciones. En la categoría televisión, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+) lidera la nómina con seis nominaciones, seguido por “Succession” (HBO | Max), que acumula un impresionante total de cinco nominaciones.
¿Cómo y cuándo ver los Critics Choice Awards 2024 por TV y streaming?
Los Critics Choice Awards 2024 se retransmitirá en directo por la cadena CW este domingo 14 de enero a partir de las 19.00 h ET, pero quienes no dispongan de cable en Estados Unidos podrán seguir la ceremonia de premios en plataformas de streaming de televisión en directo como DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Fubo TV y Hulu + Live TV.
Lista completa de nominados a los Critics Choice Awards 2024
Esta es la lista de nominados a los 29th Critics Choice Awards en cine:
|CATEGORÍA
|NOMINADOS
|Mejor Película
|American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
Saltburn
|Mejor Actor
|Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
|Mejor Actriz
|Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee – Past Lives
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things
|Mejor Actor de Reparto
|Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Charles Melton – May December
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
|Mejor Actriz de Reparto
|Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
America Ferrera – Barbie
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Julianne Moore – May December
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
|Mejor Actor Joven
|Abby Ryder Fortson – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Ariana Greenblatt – Barbie
Calah Lane – Wonka
Milo Machado Graner – Anatomy of a Fall
Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers
Madeleine Yuna Voyles – The Creator
|Mejor Elenco
|Air
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
|Mejor Director
|Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Greta Gerwig – Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Alexander Payne – The Holdovers
Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
|Mejor Guión Adaptado
|Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers
Cord Jefferson – American Fiction
Tony McNamara – Poor Things
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
|Mejor Guión Original
|Samy Burch – May December
Alex Convery – Air
Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer – Maestro
Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie
David Hemingson – The Holdovers
Celine Song – Past Lives
|Mejor Fotografía
|Matthew Libatique – Maestro
Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie
Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robbie Ryan – Poor Things
Linus Sandgren – Saltburn
Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer
|Mejor Diseño de Producción
|Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn
Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer
Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie
James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things
Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City
|Mejor Edición
|William Goldenberg – Air
Nick Houy – Barbie
Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer
Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things
Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon
Michelle Tesoro – Maestro
|Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
|Jacqueline Durran – Barbie
Lindy Hemming – Wonka
Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple
Holly Waddington – Poor Things
Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon
Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon
|Mejor Peinado y Maquillaje
|Barbie
The Color Purple
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Priscilla
|Mejores Efectos Visuales
|The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
|Mejor Comedia
|American Fiction
Barbie
Bottoms
The Holdovers
No Hard Feelings
Poor Things
|Mejor Película Animada
|The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Wish
|Mejor Filme de Habla No Inglesa
|Anatomy of a Fall
Godzilla Minus One
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Taste of Things
The Zone of Interest
|Mejor Canción
|Dance the Night – Barbie
I’m Just Ken – Barbie
Peaches – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Road to Freedom – Rustin
This Wish – Wish
What Was I Made For – Barbie
|Mejor Banda Sonora
|Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things
Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow
Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon
Mark Ronson – Andrew Wyatt, Barbie
Esta es la lista completa de nominados de los 29th Critics Choice Awards en televisión:
|CATEGORÍA
|NOMINADOS
|Mejor serie dramática
|The Crown (Netflix)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Last of Us (HBO Max)
Loki (Disney+)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
Succession (HBO Max)
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO Max)
|Mejor actor en una serie dramática
|Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO | Max)
Tom Hiddleston – Loki (Disney+)
Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval (FX)
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent (ABC)
Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO | Max)
|Mejor actriz en una serie dramática
|Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval (FX)
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO Max)
Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO Max)
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
|Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática
|Khalid Abdalla – The Crown (Netflix)
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)
Matthew MacFadyen – Succession (HBO Max)
Ke Huy Quan – Loki (Disney+)
Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
|Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática
|Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix)
Sophia Di Martino – Loki (Disney+)
Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
Karen Pittman – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets (Showtime)
|Mejor serie de comedia
|Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO Max)
The Bear (FX)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Poker Face (Peacock)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
Shrinking (Apple TV+)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
|Mejor actor en una serie de comedia
|Bill Hader – Barry (HBO Max)
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Drew Tarver – The Other Two (HBO Max)
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)
|Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia
|Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)
Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (HBO Max)
Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)
|Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
|Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Harrison Ford – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
James Marsden – Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX)
Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO Max)
|Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
|Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Jessica Williams – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
|Mejor serie limitada
|Beef (Netflix)
Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
Fargo (FX)
Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Love & Death (HBO Max)
A Murder at the End of the World (FX)
A Small Light (National Geographic)
|Mejor película hecha para TV
|The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
Finestkind (Paramount+)
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
No One Will Save You (Hulu)
Quiz Lady (Hulu)
Reality (HBO Max)
|Mejor actor en una serie limitada o película para TV
|Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Tom Holland – The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)
David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)
Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix)
|Mejor actriz para una serie limitada o película de TV
|Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You (Hulu)
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Bel Powley – A Small Light (National Geographic)
Sydney Sweeney – Reality (HBO Max)
Juno Temple – Fargo (FX)
Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix)
|Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada o película de TV
|Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller (Netflix)
Jesse Plemons – Love & Death (HBO Max)
Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Liev Schreiber – A Small Light (National Geographic)
Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers (HBO Max)
|Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada o película de TV
|Maria Bello – Beef (Netflix)
Billie Boullet – A Small Light (National Geographic)
Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
|Mejor serie en lengua extranjera
|Bargain (Paramount+)
The Glory (Netflix)
The Good Mothers (Hulu)
The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)
Lupin (Netflix)
Mask Girl (Netflix)
Moving (Hulu)
|Mejor serie animada
|Bluey (Disney+)
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)
Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
Young Love (HBO Max)
|Mejor talk show
|The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
|Mejor especial de comedia
|Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)
Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)
John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO Max)
John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)
Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer (Netflix)
¿Quién es la presentadora de los Critics Choice Awards 2024?
La comediante estadounidense Chelsea Handler volverá a presentar los Critics Choice Awards el 14 de enero de 2024, ceremonia que se transmitirá en vivo por The CW. Handler, que también es presentadora de televisión, autora de best-sellers y defensora de los derechos, fue anfitriona en la edición del año pasado.