Find out the schedules and which TV and streaming channels broadcast live Miami Dolphins vs Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday, October 22 at 1:25 p.m. ET. Also, review the data you need to know about the match for week 7 of the NFL.

Match Dolphins vs Eagles Date Sunday, October 22 Schedule 1:25 p.m. (Eastern time) Competition NFL Stadium Lincoln Financial Field

How to watch Dolphins vs Eagles on TV?

The United States meeting will be broadcast on NBC. You can find the signal on the following cable and satellite providers.

Cable provider NBC Channel Comcast 10 Spectrum 3 DirecTV 2 Dish Network 12 AT&T U-verse 2 Verizon Fios 5 YouTube TV 10 Hulu + Live TV 10 Sling TV 3 fuboTV 2

How to watch Dolphins vs Eagles on streaming?

You can watch the Dolphins vs Eagles game on the FuboTV, Peacock Premium, and NFL Game Pass mobile apps, smart TV, and website.

fuboTV: Los suscriptores de fuboTV pueden ver el partido en vivo en la aplicación o el sitio web de fuboTV.

Peacock Premium: Los suscriptores de Peacock Premium pueden ver el partido en vivo en la aplicación o el sitio web de Peacock.

NFL Game Pass: Los suscriptores de NFL Game Pass pueden ver el partido en vivo en la aplicación o el sitio web de NFL Game Pass.

How to watch Dolphins vs Eagles on fuboTV?

Subscribe to fuboTV.

Download the fuboTV app or visit the fuboTV website.

Sign in with your fuboTV account.

Search for the game “Miami Dolphins vs Philadelphia Eagles”.

Click the “Play” button to watch the match live.

How to watch Dolphins vs Eagles on Peacock Premium?

Subscribe to Peacock Premium.

Download the Peacock app or visit the Peacock website.

Sign in with your Peacock Premium account.

Search for the game “Miami Dolphins vs Philadelphia Eagles”.

Click the “Play” button to watch the match live.

How to watch Dolphins vs Eagles on NFL Game Pass?